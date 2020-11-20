A produce importers’ industry group says it will organize more testing events for produce workers and the community at large during the 2020-21 winter produce season.
“The tests that happened last week, that was just the start of it,” Lance Jungmeyer, president of the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas, said on Monday. “We’re going to do more tests throughout the season.”
Nearly 600 people were tested for COVID-19 at a three-day testing blitz held at Desert Shadows Middle School on Nov. 10, 12 and 13. The rapid saliva tests were coordinated by Mariposa Community Health Clinic and Arizona State University and paid for by a grant from the State of Arizona. The FPAA promoted the event to industry employees, but anyone could get tested for free during the event.
Jungmeyer said the industry wants to avoid reliving the anxiety felt during the late spring and early summer months, as cases soared in Santa Cruz County during the final days of the 2019-20 importing season.
“We cannot, we cannot repeat the uncertainty that we had earlier this year in May and June, when illnesses were rising through the roof and we didn’t have testing available that was quick, we didn’t have the resources,” he said.
The period that Jungmeyer wants to avoid repeating included some COVID-19 infections linked to produce warehouses.
The NI reported that workers at local importers GP Produce Solutions and Divine Flavor tested positive in May. In early June, a man died from COVID-19 shortly after a number of his coworkers at Del Campo warehouse also tested positive.
But it was never clear whether the Nogales and Rio Rico produce warehouses, where thousands of employees work indoors and in enclosed spaces processing fruits and vegetables imported from Mexico, played a significant role in the spike in local cases. Multiple produce houses didn’t respond to the NI’s inquiries about positive tests among workers.
Different companies took different approaches to addressing the crisis. Many sanitized workspaces and adopted policies keeping delivery drivers and other visitors out of warehouses, some sent elderly workers home at the outset of the pandemic, at least one shut down repacking operations after an employee tested positive. Other warehouses didn’t take such stringent measures.
Rapid testing was available at sites in Tucson by May, and some local companies paid for employees to travel there to take the tests. But the per-capita testing rate in Santa Cruz County remained among the lowest in the state throughout May and June.
A handful of grants has improved the local testing rate in recent months. On Tuesday, data from the Arizona Department of Health Services showed that the county had the second-highest per-capita testing rate in the state. Additional testing promoted by the FPAA could help keep that number up.
Local COVID-19 infection rates dropped significantly during August, September and October, which is also the offseason for produce imports. Now, as warehouse staff return to work, the rates have been climbing back up.
However, Jeff Terrell, the county’s health services director, told the NI on Monday that his department hadn’t seen any evidence so far that the rise in cases was related to the new produce season.
“We haven’t linked anything to any of the produce warehouses that were having outbreaks or anything like that, no,” he said.
In addition to continued testing, Jungmeyer said the FPAA is also planning educational efforts around COVID-19 safety. But he said the ultimate responsibility for coronavirus prevention will still fall to individuals.
“Now, it’s really up to making sure that people know to do the right things on their own and that they are dedicated to doing that,” he said.