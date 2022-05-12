Last Sunday, the wind-blown San Rafael Fire was spreading rapidly in Eastern Santa Cruz County and forcing people living in its path to evacuate their homes.
By Thursday, however, authorities were reporting minimal to no growth for the second day, and all evacuation and pre-evacuation orders had been lifted without any homes being lost.
“While some heat remains at the head of the fire, the lull in high winds has significantly helped resources establish additional containment and prevent further spread to the north and northeast,” the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said in a post Thursday morning – its final update on the diminishing incident.
“Yesterday, crews were able to get line in on the western, eastern and southern flanks of the fire,” it added. “Today, work continues to tie in any unsecured line and begin mopping up. Firefighters are also tasked with patrolling the fire line to check for any interior smokes or hotspots that remain.”
The fire was listed at 11,620 acres in size, virtually unchanged from the previous two days. Containment had risen steady from zero on Monday, to 12 percent on Tuesday, to 17 percent on Wednesday, to 62 percent on Thursday.
The Arizona Trail remained closed at Parker Canyon Lake to Harshaw Road as of Thursday, and Forest Road 799 was also closed for firefighter and public safety.
Approximately 165 ground personnel remained assigned to the firefighting effort, with aircraft on standby.
In the meantime, the forestry department said, some of the resources dedicated to the firefighting effort would be diverted away from the fire to prepare to respond to potential new fire starts in the area.
The San Rafael Fire was first reported shortly before 7 p.m. last Saturday near Lochiel, just north of the U.S.-Mexico border, and grew quickly on Sunday to around 10,000 acres as high winds pushed it northward through the nine-mile length of the grassy Santa Rafael State Natural Area. As it continued to spread in a north/northeast direction through Coronado National Forest land toward Canelo, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office ordered people living in its path to evacuate.
However, by Tuesday, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office had lifted its evacuation orders, with the Canelo South area remaining in SET status and the rest of the area on READY. By Thursday, all remaining SET orders had been lifted.
A corral at San Rafael State Natural Area was damaged during the start of the fire – the only reported structural damage caused by the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under official investigation, though a 911 caller who reported the blaze on Saturday evening reported having seen a tree fall on power lines.
Josephine Fire
Another wildfire was reported Tuesday morning in the Mt. Wrightson Wilderness Area, on the east side of the Santa Rita Mountains at the northern boundary of Santa Cruz County.
The so-called Josephine Fire was at 18 acres as of Wednesday morning, with three crews working on the ground to contain it.
In a final update issued Thursday morning, the Coronado National Forest said:
“Crews built out lines and mopped up the perimeter yesterday. With the decreased need, additional resources have been sent back to their home units. The Nogales Ranger District fire team will continue to stay on the scene. Please use care when in the area due to newly formed hazards from the fire.”