Tomas Estrada, left, and James Armenta help set up the County Election Department's vote center at the Nogales Woman's Club on Monday, the day before Election Day 2022. The club is the site of one of 13 vote centers that the department plans to have open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

 Photo by Jonathan Clark

Tuesday is the last chance for county residents to have their say in an array of local, state and federal elections – either by casting a ballot in person at a vote center, or returning a completed early ballot.

The County Elections Office plans to operate 13 vote centers on Nov. 8 – five in Nogales, four in Rio Rico, and one each in Tubac, Patagonia, Sonoita and Elgin (see detailed list below). Eligible registered voters in Santa Cruz County can cast their ballots at any one of the locations, which will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Assistant Elections Director Jeannette Martinez sets up an ExpressVote accessible voting machine at the vote center at the Nogales Woman's Club on Monday in preparation for in-person voting on Tuesday.
Eddy Garavito gets voting equipment ready on Monday at the Nogales Woman's Club, which will serve as one of 13 vote centers around Santa Cruz County on Election Day.


