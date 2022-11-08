Tomas Estrada, left, and James Armenta help set up the County Election Department's vote center at the Nogales Woman's Club on Monday, the day before Election Day 2022. The club is the site of one of 13 vote centers that the department plans to have open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Assistant Elections Director Jeannette Martinez sets up an ExpressVote accessible voting machine at the vote center at the Nogales Woman's Club on Monday in preparation for in-person voting on Tuesday.
Tuesday is the last chance for county residents to have their say in an array of local, state and federal elections – either by casting a ballot in person at a vote center, or returning a completed early ballot.
The County Elections Office plans to operate 13 vote centers on Nov. 8 – five in Nogales, four in Rio Rico, and one each in Tubac, Patagonia, Sonoita and Elgin (see detailed list below). Eligible registered voters in Santa Cruz County can cast their ballots at any one of the locations, which will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In addition, anyone who still has their vote-by-mail ballot can turn it in at any of the vote centers between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Or, they can drop the completed ballot in one of seven official drop boxes stationed around the county by 7 p.m. Tuesday (see list below).
Voters should not mail their early ballots at this point, since they must be received by 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 to be counted.
In addition to a hotly contested U.S. Senate race and a number of crucial state government elections, Santa Cruz County voters will decide several non-partisan local contests, including:
• Santa Cruz County Superior Court. Incumbent Judge Thomas Fink is trying to fend off a challenge from Jose Luis Castillo.
• Nogales City Council. Jose “Joe” Agosttini, John Doyle and Vicente Gonzalez are taking on incumbents Hector Bojorquez, Jose “Joe” Diaz and Esther Melendez-Lopez in the contest for three council seats.
• Nogales Unified School District. Two seats are up for election on the NUSD board. Anne Doan, James B. Manson, Patty Muñozcano and incumbent Robert Rojas are all in the running.
• Tubac Fire District. Three people are on the ballot in the race for two seats on the TFD board. They are Mindy Maddock, Sandy Johnson and incumbent Herb Wisdom.
What’s more, the City of Nogales and Santa Cruz County Provisional Community College have measures on the ballot asking voters to exclude them from state spending limits. Neither initiative includes a tax increase.
With tensions higher than normal in other parts of the country and state, due largely to unfounded allegations of vote fraud during the 2020 election, local law enforcement leaders said their agencies will be ready to respond, if necessary.
“We’ll keep constant security checks of all polling and respond to complaints accordingly,” Nogales Police Chief Roy Bermudez wrote in a text.
Sheriff David Hathaway said his deputies will be ready to attend to any possible complaints coming from the polling places in the unincorporated areas of the county, though he said there would not be any stepped-up law enforcement presence at voting locations.
“We’re available, but there’s also the possibility of allegations that we are intimidating voters. So because of that, we don’t hang around the drop box things or hang around the polls,” he said.
Where to vote
The following vote centers will be open 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8:
• Challenger Elementary School, 901 E. Calle Mayer, Nogales.
• Nogales Recreation Center, 1500 Hohokam Dr., Nogales.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall (VFW), 653 N. Grand Ave., Nogales.
• Wade Carpenter Middle School, 595 W. Kino St., Nogales.
• Nogales Woman’s Club, 1320 E. Bristol Dr., Nogales.
• Rio Rico District Fire Station No. 2, 957 Calle Calabasas, Rio Rico.
• Rio Rico Community Center, 391 Avenida Coatimundi, Rio Rico.
• Santa Cruz County building, 275 Rio Rico Dr., Rio Rico.
• Tubac Fire District Station No. 2, 1360 W. Frontage Rd., Rio Rico.
• Tubac Community Center, 50 Bridge Rd., Tubac.
• Cady Hall, 346 Duquesne Ave., Patagonia.
• Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds, 3142 State Route 83, Sonoita.
• Elgin Community Hall, 475 Elgin Rd., Elgin.
Early ballot drop boxes
Voters who received but haven’t yet returned their mail-in ballot can drop them off at any of the vote centers listed above, or at an official drop box at the locations listed here. Note: All drop boxes will be locked at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
• Santa Cruz County Complex, 2150 N. Congress Dr., Nogales.
• Nogales Public Library, 518 N. Grand Ave., Nogales.
• Nogales City Hall, 777 Grand Ave., Nogales.
• Sonoita Public Library, 3147 Highway 83, Sonoita.
• Patagonia Town Hall, 310 McKeown Ave., Patagonia.
• Tubac Community Center, 50 Bridge Rd., Tubac.
• Rio Rico Public Library, 275 Rio Rico Dr., Rio Rico.