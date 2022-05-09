On the surface, Sonoita was calm Monday afternoon, its skies clear and blue.
At the Dos Cabezas tasting room on State Route 82, customers chatted leisurely and sipped from glasses of dark wine. But behind the counter, owner Kelly Bostock had her iPhone on hand.
Over the weekend, she said, her parents, niece and nephew had evacuated their residence nearby – the result of a rapidly growing fire in the San Rafael Valley.
The fire prompted evacuations from about 80 residents as of early Monday, according to state officials.
“I think it was too close for comfort out there,” Bostock said of her parents’ ranch. “I feel the stress for all of them.”
She scrolled through messages on her phone – updates from a neighbor of her parents.
“Wind today is really going to test their lines,” one text read.
The fire broke out on Saturday around 6:45 p.m. in the San Rafael State Natural Area, approximately 22 miles southeast of Patagonia, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. By Sunday afternoon, state officials reported the San Rafael Fire had spread to 10,000 acres as dry conditions and strong winds persisted.
As of Monday afternoon, the fire had stretched to more than 10,560 acres – around 16.5 square miles – according to Cory Guerin, public information officer for the firefighting effort, which is being led by the state forestry department.
Guerin spoke to the NI outside of the Canelo Cowboy Church, where firefighters slept in tents to prepare for their next shift. In the distance, smoke rose from the San Rafael Valley. About 150 total personnel were working on the fire – from the air and ground – though no containment was reported as of that afternoon.
“We’re predicting the winds to calm down a little bit,” Guerin said, speaking over a strong breeze, “but they’re supposed to pick back up later this week.”
Fire conditions, along with evacuation statuses, can change rapidly in Arizona. At the time of Guerin’s interview, he informed the NI that areas of the valley south of SR 83 were in “go” mode, which directs immediate evacuation. Areas just north of SR 83 were still on “set.”
Maps provided by the department show a long, sickle-shaped area representing the fire. It starts at a point near Lochiel at the U.S.-Mexico border, then spans north/northeast through the nine-mile length of the San Rafael State Natural Area and into a section of the Coronado National Forest southwest of Canelo.
A sheriff’s 911 call log from Saturday evening shows that a caller reported a fire in Lochiel near Duquesne Road. The call was made at 6:47 p.m., around the time the fire reportedly started, and the caller reported having seen a tree fall on a power line.
However, Guerin said, the cause officially remains under investigation.
‘Ebb and flow’
Bostock is no stranger to wildfires.
In 2009, the Elgin resident was forced to evacuate her own home when a fire ripped through the area. She said she was displaced for six months.
“It’s adobe, so it didn’t burn down,” she recalled of her home. “But everything, like all the infrastructure did. So yeah, we’ve been through it.”
This week, Bostock was watching her parents’ dog while they stayed elsewhere. Their neighbor, who was also evacuated from the path of the fire, had to transport horses to safety as well, she said.
“For people with animals like that, it was very intense,” she noted. “A lot of people had their animals loaded up and ready to roll, if they needed to.”
According to Guerin, about seven trailers were contributed to the rescue effort to transport livestock. The Sonoita Fairgrounds, still decorated for a horse race held over the weekend, were empty Monday morning, though personnel confirmed the facility would take in animals in need of shelter. A ranch south of Hereford – the Horse N Around Rescue Ranch – has also offered to take in livestock, according to state officials.
When asked whether she’s observed more fire activity in recent years, Bostock remarked that the season “ebbs and flows.”
“It’s kind of like harvest,” she said. “You have your good years and your bad years. And this one’s shaping up to not be great.”
Shelter provided
Miles northwest of the blaze, a makeshift shelter in Patagonia awaited potential evacuees. The shelter, situated at the Patagonia Community Church on McKeown Avenue, was empty Monday morning.
The night before, staff told the NI, they’d received no clients.
That’s not surprising, noted Michael Allen, disaster program manager for the Red Cross in Southern Arizona. Evacuees often head to other people’s homes.
“They have friends, neighbors, and relatives,” he added. “But we’re here for them.”
Nearby, empty cots and folded blankets sat in neat rows. Staff, Allen said – mostly volunteers – can provide services ranging from daily meals, to updates on the fire, to recovery plans if a resident’s home is damaged or destroyed.
Marilyn Miller, a Patagonia resident and leader for the local Community Emergency Response Team, encouraged residents to familiarize themselves with the “ready, set, go” disaster model – the very protocol used to evacuate residents over the weekend.
“Ready,” Miller noted, “is getting all your bags packed,” while “set means you could be needing to evacuate very soon.”
Back in Sonoita, flyers informing residents of evacuation categories and the fire’s progress had been taped outside the Sonoita Mercantile store at the crossroads of routes 82 and 83. Inside, manager Jeffrey Cooper noted that during a past fire, the store had stayed open throughout the night to assist evacuees.
Cooper did not observe the same stream of evacuees over the weekend. But, he noted, the store had reopened Sunday night, so that a woman evacuating her home could buy a bottle of wine as she headed to a nearby hotel. Local businesses and residents lending a hand, he said, is commonplace.
“The community is like that,” he added.