The San Rafael Fire in Eastern Santa Cruz County had scorched 10,562 acres and burned one "secondary" structure as of Monday morning, authorities said. Meanwhile, a Red Flag Warning was in effect for the area, with southwest winds forecast at up to 35 mph, potentially pushing the fire further north and northeast.
On Sunday, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office issued a "GO" order for people living along Canelo Pass and Canelo roads, as well as in the San Rafael Valley. In an email Monday morning, Sheriff's Commander Gerardo Castillo said 200 residences had been notified to evacuate. "You have evacuations of animals, property and some people at various stages," he said.
State Route 83 remained closed Monday at Milepost 10, at the Santa Cruz-Cochise county line.
The fire started around 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the San Rafael State Natural Area, approximately 22 miles southeast of Patagonia, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. A sheriff's 911 log shows that a caller reported a file near Duquesne Road in Lochiel at 6:47 p.m. on Saturday, and said he had seen a tree fall on a power line. The forestry department continues to list the cause of the fire as "under investigation."
As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the fire had grown to 1,400 acres. Winds gusting up to 45 mph that day pushed the fire to the north/northeast, and by the end of the afternoon, it was estimated to have grown to 10,000 acres.
In an update posted shortly after 9 a.m. Monday, the forestry department said 118 personnel were assigned to the firefighting effort, which included hand crews, engines, water tenders "along with multiple pieces of aircraft."
"The wind-driven fire continues to push to the northeast across a heavy grass crop and is burning actively on the northeast side of the fire," it said. "Crews have been utilizing firing operations as part of structure protection to residences ahead of the fire."
The fire was at 0-percent containment as of Monday morning.