The San Rafael Fire in Eastern Santa Cruz County had scorched 10,562 acres and burned one "secondary" structure as of Monday morning, authorities said. Meanwhile, winds forecast at up to 35 mph during the day threatened to spread the blaze further.
"Crews took advantage of minimal fire activity and worked overnight constructing fire hand line trying to catch the head of the fire," the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said in a mid-morning update. "But another round of Red Flag conditions are forecast for the fire area today; with that, high winds out of the southwest could push the fire further to the north and northeast."
On Sunday, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office issued a "GO" order for people living along Canelo Pass Road and Forest Road 799, as well as in the San Rafael Valley. In an email Monday morning, Sheriff's Commander Gerardo Castillo said 200 residences had been notified to evacuate.
"You have evacuations of animals, property and some people at various stages," he said. The update from the forestry department said that approximately 80 people had been evacuated at that point.
The Sheriff's Office had also issued a pre-evacuation notice for residents of areas northeast of State Route 83 and Forest Road 799.
State Route 83, which had been closed at Milepost 10 starting Sunday, was re-opened Monday, according to the update from the forestry department. Still, the agency advised that road conditions could change according to the fire's activity.
The Arizona Trail from Parker Canyon Lake to Harshaw Road was closed due to the fire.
The fire started around 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the San Rafael State Natural Area, approximately 22 miles southeast of Patagonia, according to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. A sheriff's 911 log shows that a caller reported a file near Duquesne Road in Lochiel at 6:47 p.m. on Saturday, and said he had seen a tree fall on a power line. The forestry department continues to list the cause of the fire as "under investigation."
As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the fire had grown to 1,400 acres. Winds gusting up to 45 mph that day pushed the fire 12 miles to the north/northeast, and by the end of the afternoon, it was estimated to have grown to 10,000 acres.
In its update Monday, the forestry department said approximately 120 personnel were assigned to the fire, "with additional resources arriving today." The firefighting effort included hand crews, engines, water tenders "along with multiple pieces of aircraft," though the high winds threatened to curtail the air attack.
In a previous bulletin, the forestry department said that crews had been "utilizing firing operations as part of structure protection to residences ahead of the fire."
Information on the San Rafael Fire is available here.
Members of the public can sign up for the county's emergency alert service here.