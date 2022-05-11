This image shows the fire's farthest reach, approximately 12 miles north/northeast from its ignition point near Lochiel. The solid red line at the top right is State Route 83. The dotted red line cutting through the map is the Arizona Trail.
Map courtesy of the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management
Wednesday's fire update map, posted by the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management.
The overall activity of the San Rafael Fire is steadily decreasing, though the fire still remains active on its north, northeastern and western sides, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said in an update Wednesday morning.
The fire's size was listed at 11,620 acres, which was essentially unchanged from 24 hours earlier, when it was at 11,611 acres. Containment was at 17 percent, up from 12 percent on Tuesday.
Milder weather on Tuesday allowed firefighters to increase containment along the east side of fire and prevent any new additional growth, the forestry department said,
"Today's objectives include working to increase containment line and patrolling the fire to ensure line stability as Wednesday afternoon winds increase," the Wednesday morning update said.
In the meantime, the department said, some of the resources dedicated to the firefighting effort would be diverted away from the fire to prepare to respond to potential new fire starts in the area.
"There are some Red Flag areas today in Southern Arizona and the Southeast East Zone Incident Management Team wants to ensure resources are staged and prepared to provide initial attack due to high winds and the dry vegetation," it said.
The San Rafael Fire was first reported shortly before 7 p.m. last Saturday near Lochiel, just north of the U.S.-Mexico border, and grew quickly on Sunday to around 10,000 acres as high winds pushed it northward through the nine-mile length of the grassy Santa Rafael State Natural Area. As it continued to spread in a north/northeast direction through Coronado National Forest land toward Canelo, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office ordered people living in its path to evacuate.
However, by Tuesday, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office had lifted its evacuation orders, with the Canelo South area remaining in SET status and the rest of the area on READY.
Forest Road 799 remained closed on Wednesday in the interest of public and firefighter safety.
The cause of the fire remains under official investigation, though a 911 caller who reported the blaze on Saturday evening reported having seen a tree fall on power lines.