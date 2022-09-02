Purchase Access

Police say they located the driver of a car that triggered a lockdown of Rio Rico schools on Friday, and were unable to substantiate the claim that he had displayed a rifle.

Ultimately, they determined that the person had not presented any threat, said Commander Gerardo Castillo of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.



