Police say they located the driver of a car that triggered a lockdown of Rio Rico schools on Friday, and were unable to substantiate the claim that he had displayed a rifle.
Ultimately, they determined that the person had not presented any threat, said Commander Gerardo Castillo of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.
School officials put Rio Rico High School and several other campuses on lockdown after receiving a report shortly before 8 a.m. that a car had passed near RRHS, and that someone in the vehicle had been waving a U.S. flag tied to a rifle.
In a video message posted to social media at around noon, Superintendent David Verdugo of the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District said that in “an abundance of caution,” officials notified law enforcement of the alleged incident and went into lockdown.
The lockdown was lifted after about an hour, though classes at RRHS were cancelled for the day and parents of pupils at other schools were given the option of picking up their children.
Speaking at 3 p.m., Castillo told the NI: “We did make contact with the vehicle and the driver of the vehicle, but there was no threat, there was no weapon found.”
Castillo described the driver as “a patriotic individual displaying the flag,” and said the person had no history of engagement with law enforcement. The driver lives in the area of the school, so he had good reason to be driving nearby, Castillo added.
“There was no immediate threat. No one was placed in any imminent danger,” he said.
When contacted by police, the owner of the vehicle consented to a search that turned up the flag – but no rifle, Castillo said, adding that the person who reported seeing a rifle might have actually seen a wooden flag pole.
The incident raised alarm throughout the county as rumors spread quickly and police sought clarifying information.
Reached at around 9 a.m., NPD Chief Roy Bermudez said he had reached out to the local superintendent of schools and Nogales police were conducting security checks on the NUSD campuses.
"The last thing we want is to cause a mass scare," Bermudez said. "But we are being cautious."
Patagonia Public Schools posted a message to its Facebook page at 9:48 a.m. saying that the Sheriff's Office had notified area schools of the incident in Rio Rico. "We currently have one sheriff and numerous Border Patrol officers in the area encompassing the town," the message said, adding: "We have been told there is no threat to Patagonia Public Schools at this time."
Even so, Patagonia Schools said it had cancelled its fifth-grade field trip "for extra safety purposes."
However, while Rio Rico High School called off classes following the lockdown, Verdugo announced in his video message that Friday night's football game between RRHS and Nogales High School would go on as planned at the Rio Rico campus.