A horse show at the Sonoita Fairgrounds on Saturday is promising attendees a free gaited horse clinic and an introduction to a new horse breed.
The breed, called the Smokey Valley Travelin' Horse, can smoothly gait at 22 mph or more, event organizers said in an announcement.
The show is scheduled to run from noon to 4 p.m. on March 27 at the main grandstand area of the fairgrounds on State Route 83, just south of the Sonoita Crossroads. It’s presented by Sky Island Tennessee Walker and Smokey Valley Horse.
For more information, call Jack Teter of Sky Island Tennessee Walkers, in Elgin, at (520) 343-0979.