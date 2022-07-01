Spotlight on the candidates: Nogales mayor

The three candidates for mayor of Nogales recently sat down with the Nogales International to answer questions about their candidacies. The candidates are incumbent Mayor Arturo Garino, write-in candidate Peter Lella and former City Councilman Jorge Maldonado.

The interviews were conducted during the period of June 21-29 at the NI’s office and the candidates were not provided the questions in advance. They were given one minute for each response.

The footnote information included with each interview (residence, education, etc.) was compiled from answers to a questionnaire that was sent to the candidates prior to their interview.

The interview questions and answers, as well as the information provided by the candidates for the sidebar, were edited and/or paraphrased for clarity and space.

City elections are nonpartisan, meaning candidates don’t run as a member of a political party. If one of the three earns votes on 50 percent plus one of the ballots cast in the Aug. 2 primary, he’ll be elected outright. If no winner emerges from the primary, the top two vote-getters will advance to a runoff election on Nov. 8.