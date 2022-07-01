A local property manager, Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino began his stint in city government as a councilman in 2007. He was elected mayor in 2010, lost a re-election bid in 2014, then won another four-year term in 2018.
Now running for what would be his third mayoral term, the incumbent candidate sat down with the NI on June 28 to discuss his campaign and leadership style.
Complete this sentence: “Voters in Nogales should give me another four year term because…”
“Because we need the continuation,” Garino said. “There’s so much work right now that we’ve already started.”
Garino cited a $15 million grant the city received from Arizona’s Water Infrastructure Finance Authority. “We’ve already started the engineering in some of those jobs for 31 projects. We would love to be able to continue with that,” he said.
He also expressed plans to launch an incentive program for local businesses.
The city had initiated a 90-day trial of the program in 2020, offering half-price connection fees to local businesses and residents. Fourteen properties took advantage of the program at the time. Speaking Tuesday, Garino lauded the policy as a catalyst for economic development.
Restarting the program in a more permanent capacity, Garino said, is “important, so that we can be able to increase the opportunity for jobs, job growth in Nogales.”
What are your thoughts on annexation?
“I’m the one that brought it up, back in 2013,” he said, noting that he left office the following year, “and the next administration did not follow through with it.”
Now, he said, the city is pursuing annexation differently than in previous attempts.
“We got a consultant to work on it,” he said, referencing a $35,000 the city solidified last spring to commission a study from a Tucson-based firm.
A preliminary study was released in February of this year, though it has not been presented in any public city meetings. A full study, Garino said, could be expected “around the September area or a little down the road.”
“So that when we have the public hearings with the residents of the areas that we want to annex,” he said, “we have those talking points and also have the consultant there with us.”
What issues, if any, do you see in terms of housing for the city of Nogales?
“We have very little property in Nogales,” Garino said, responding that annexation would allow for more residential development.
“The only place that I know right now, that opportunity for great development, would be the Kino Springs area,” he said. “Because I’ve talked to the owner of the Kino Springs area and that’s what he wants to do.”
In terms of expanding public housing, he said, “we are working on it already,” describing plans to construct units for elderly residents near North Kelsey Avenue.
Currently, he said, the city was looking into federal grants through the Department of Housing and Urban Development to help finance the project.
According to City Manager Edward Dickie, Nogales is slated to receive another installment of American Rescue Plan Act funding (COVID-19 relief funds from the federal government). About $3.2 million. What would you like to see the city do with those funds?
So far, the city has used all its COVID-19 relief funds to pay down pensions for police and fire employees. But speaking Tuesday, Garino said he would use part of the newest funding to support economic revitalization.
“Remember I told you about the waivers and incentives?” he asked, referencing the 2020 program that discounted connection fees for local businesses. “I want to use some of (the funds) for that. I think it’s very important.”
Businesses are struggling in Nogales and have been struggling for years, before the pandemic. Have any ideas come to you recently that could help revitalize that downtown corridor?
Garino acknowledged that the downtown area lies in a floodplain – a federal designation from FEMA that can limit new development opportunities. “We have to work directly with the county and be able to work together on issues like that,” he said.
He also reiterated his support for the incentives and waivers program, noting that the buildings downtown are privately owned.
“We help them out with the incentives, we’ll help them out with the waivers,” he said. “So that if they need to do something we’re here to help them out with that. But it’s all up to them to make a decision, what they want to do.”
Some city projects have been ongoing for a few years now – for example, the Teyechea Park overhaul. What’s your message to residents who want to see those projects move forward?
“I know it’s very concerning,” Garino said of the delays.
Construction on Teyechea Park, he said, is slated to start “within the next two months.”
“It’s taken a while, the engineering,” he added. “And it’s also taken a while with the way the grants and everything was coming onboard.”
Garino also described plans to install new lights at War Memorial Park and distribute the park’s previous lights to other parks.
A project to improve the Royal Road area, he said, is also still in the works. Still, speaking Tuesday, Garino acknowledged that the city must follow regulations and a submittal process with the state’s Department of Economic Quality.
In the meantime, he said, “we’re going to start ordering the material ourselves ... we’re working on the procurement process with the legal department to see if we can do that. So we can buy the material and have it in hand, before the contractor makes the decision to start the job.”
Several candidates so far in this election cycle have expressed a desire for a little bit more transparency in city council meetings. For example, suggesting a roll call vote that would allow individual council members to say whether they voted yay or nay on a certain issue. Do you see any room for improvement in the dynamics of these meetings?
“Of course,” Garino said. “Of course there’s room for improvement, but I do call roll call votes. I’ve done it several times. It all depends (on) the item that we’re voting on.”
Still, Garino emphasized that council members should “already be prepared” by the time they show up to a public meeting. “And if you get there with the idea that says, ‘OK, I understand this agenda item, you probably don’t even need any discussion,” he added.
“Now some councilmen, sometimes they don’t want to even ask anything,” he added. “And then some of them like to perform in front of the camera.”
I wanted to bring up one example where a council member, I think it was a few month ago, attempted discussion at the Operation Stonegarden Funds (a federal grant that pays overtime hours to local police for enforcing immigration law.) And it was decided that this wasn’t on the agenda (so the discussion was cut short).
Garino acknowledged that in recent years, other council members have questioned the Stonegarden funds due to their role in the city’s pension debt. When police work more overtime hours, their pensions increase, possibly contributing to the city’s $33 million deficit owed to the state’s Public Safety Personnel Retirement System. Earlier this year, the city began approving bond sales to help remedy the debt.
But Garino added that he thinks the benefits of Stonegarden outweigh the costs.
“(Stonegarden),” he said, “does increase the PSPRS, and matter of fact, I believe Tucson, they did away with the Stonegarden (funds).”
“But I believe that the services provided right now by Stonegarden and the opportunity for our employees and our police officers to work under, I think, is very positive and very important,” he added.
A little bit earlier this year, after Jorge Maldonado resigned from the council, the city pretty quickly appointed Councilman Octavio Gradillas, Jr. to fill Maldonado’s place That appointment was approved. However, the agenda item did not list Councilman Gradillas’ name, and his name was not announced until the vote. Do you see any issues with transparency?
“I think it’s transparent,” Garino said. “Because that’s the way it’s always been done.”
In most cases, voters choose their council members on a ballot. However, if a council member resigns, the mayor and council have 30 days to nominate and appoint a replacement before the vacancy is put up for election. Garino emphasized that in his answer.
“The public has nothing to do with the appointments and nominations of putting a councilman there,” he said. “A person cannot come and say, ‘I don’t want him. I don’t want this, I don’t want that.’”
But do you agree that it’s the council’s job to listen to their constituents if they have an opinion about somebody they might be appointing?
“Well, yeah,” Garino responded. “Yeah.”
“Matter of fact, before I nominated Gradillas, I talked to some people,” he added. “Several people. And they all said, ‘That’s a great choice, Art.’”
Did you discuss with anybody that Gradillas had been terminated from the Arizona Attorney General’s Office for misconduct? (According to documents provided by the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board, Gradillas was terminated from his position as a special agent in 2015 due to alleged workplace harassment that occurred in 2014.)
“No,” Garino responded. “I didn’t even know about that. This is the first (I’m hearing) about it.”