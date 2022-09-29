Alfonso

After a tour of South32’s Hermosa mine east of Patagonia last week, Sonora Gov. Alfonso Durazo touted his state’s efforts to modernize and increase efficiencies for cross-border trade. 

Speaking at a luncheon on Friday, Sept. 23, Durazo announced that after more than 20 years, the concession for the commercial traffic toll road that connects to the United States at the Mariposa Port of Entry will be taken out of private hands by the state. Without elaborating, he referenced a new partnership and an investment of about $25 million to make improvements to the toll road and expand it from four to six lanes. 



