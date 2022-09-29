After a tour of South32’s Hermosa mine east of Patagonia last week, Sonora Gov. Alfonso Durazo touted his state’s efforts to modernize and increase efficiencies for cross-border trade.
Speaking at a luncheon on Friday, Sept. 23, Durazo announced that after more than 20 years, the concession for the commercial traffic toll road that connects to the United States at the Mariposa Port of Entry will be taken out of private hands by the state. Without elaborating, he referenced a new partnership and an investment of about $25 million to make improvements to the toll road and expand it from four to six lanes.
He called the present state of the road and its facilities as an “authentic mess.”
Otherwise, however, Durazo mainly focused on drumming up support for another idea -- relocating the railroad track that spans both Nogales, Ariz., and Sonora. Durazo, who was joined by about 60 guests, boasted that the federal government in Mexico is poised to make the relocation happen, but that the holdup is the United States with its burdensome bureaucracy.
Moving the trains away from downtown not only addresses safety issues but helps make the supply chain more efficient, Durazo said. Dating back at least to the 1990s, this has been a perennial issue on both sides of the border as area residents watch Ambos Nogales cut in half multiple times a day when trains pass through or idle on the tracks.
And another pending state project at the port of Guaymas would further strengthen trade efficiency, Durazo said.
Planned modernization projects in the port will enable the processing of container ships, in turn increasing cross-border trade and the volume of trains traveling through the border, Durazo said.
Moving the train tracks that cut through Ambos Nogales would require approval from Union Pacific – a private company that owns the rail line north of the border.
Asked about Durazo’s proposal, a spokesperson told KJZZ News in February that the company “appreciate(s) the discussion, but Union Pacific has no plans on its own to move the track.”
Among others present at last week’s luncheon were Nogales Sonora Mayor Juan Francisco Gim; Nogales, Ariz. Mayor-elect Jorge Maldonado; Mexican Consul General Marcos Moreno Baez; and Arizona State Sen. David Gowan. The event was organized by the Nogales-Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce.