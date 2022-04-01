After more than a decade of building momentum, electric vehicles and the stations that power them are starting to take off in and around Santa Cruz County.
For example, Horne Ford in Nogales is allowing for ordering of the Mustang Mach-E, an all-electric SUV.
Elsewhere in the state, Tesla is selling four different long-range BEVs (battery electric vehicles). There are locations in the Phoenix area where test drives can be had, and possibly in Tucson. Other dealers in other parts of the state are starting to pick up the pace when it comes to offering proper 200-plus mile range vehicles with liquid cooling for the battery system.
In terms of charging, the big news lately is that the route between Tucson and Hermosillo has started to fill in with quality charge stations. These stations include:
• A new DC Fast Charge Station (CCS/CHAdeMO) at Jim Click (both Ford and Hyundai) in Green Valley.
• A Tesla Supercharger has opened up in Marana, and one is about to open up in Santa Ana, Sonora.
• Slower Level 2 J1772 connector stations have opened up at Madera Plaza in Green Valley, Horne Ford in Nogales, the Meading Room in Sonoita and at Olsen’s Marketplace in Ajo.
The Jim Click, Madera Plaza and Ajo stations are all on the Chargepoint network.
These stations will join a few existing stations and plugs that have been serving this route, which some of us drivers informally refer to as “The Green Cactus Highway” (“El Camino del Cactus Verde”). A good resource for researching which stations are available, and whether they are reliable, is plugshare.com.
There are two misses as well.
First, to the best of my knowledge, no hotel in Nogales, Ariz. has yet installed a station. In my view, this is a missed business opportunity. Don’t they want to make drivers of expensive new EVs welcome at their locations? The Fiesta Inn in Nogales, Sonora beat them all to the punch several years ago with quality J1772 and Tesla Level 2 stations.
Also, I don’t know why Walmart in Nogales has not installed a station. Throughout the United States, it is somewhat common to see stations installed at Walmarts along major highways.
If government agencies in Nogales and the county have not yet bought any EVs, this, in my view, is another missed opportunity.
I’ve been driving BEVs in the county on and off for about 10 years and I recommend that anyone in the county looking into buying one avoid buying one of the older shorter-range vehicles – unless they have a specific suitable purpose in mind.
It should be remembered that for many of us, charging takes place at home, and so while the public stations discussed above are nice to have, the main thing is that if you leave your garage each day with a nearly full long-range battery, for many of us, public charging is seldom needed.
Local private parties interested to look into installing public stations could contact Chargepoint or Tesla. They can also purchase non-networked equipment from some of the top vendors.
(Landess is a resident of Rio Rico.)