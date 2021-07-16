Arizona is a huge state. There should be room for everybody – people and business alike. Why is it that our state permits (dare I say “encourages”) mining companies to operate among residential neighborhoods?
Yes, you read this correctly. Mining operations that include quarries, rock crushing, concrete batch plants, asphalt batch plants and all kinds of huge machinery. Each of these operations are spewing forth mostly unregulated and unhealthy levels of dust particles, as well as dangerous levels of chemicals and noise. Surrounded by neighborhoods with residential homes, children, elderly people and family-owned small businesses.
The answer to that question: Because Arizona does not have sufficient laws to prevent and protect this from happening to its people. Hard to believe, but true. The mining laws favor the businesses at the expense, health and safety of its citizens, regardless of the many state agencies whose charters pledge to put the welfare of Arizona’s people foremost.
If you find this hard to believe, I invite you to observe the CalPortland/Fisher mining operations that started up last January smack dab in the middle of several Rio Rico neighborhoods with hundreds of houses and thousands of nearby people. Despite desperate appeals from the homeowners, it appears that Arizona law allows these corporations to inflict these safety hazards upon these people with impunity. Law enforcement and regulatory agencies, as well as lawmakers at the county and state level, apparently have little if any means to protect you, your families or property.
This has been the case for scores of years and remains so today. Nothing will change as long as your state lawmakers permit these practices (e.g. mining operations a hundred yards or so from your door) and are unwilling to change some of these dangerously permissive laws for benefit of those who elected them.
We have been told that these mining-type corporations operate within the laws of the state, but probably more important is that the mining industry lobbyist campaign funds are really hard to refuse – even for the sake of the health and safety of Arizona people.
Just sayin’!
(Langham is a resident of Rio Rico.)