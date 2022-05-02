I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Nogales community for the privilege of serving as an educator for 30 years in the Nogales Unified School District No. 1.
My relationship with NUSD started when I enrolled as a student at A.J. Mitchell Elementary School. I continued by attending Wade Carpenter Junior High School, and then graduating from Nogales High School. I had the opportunity to attend Pima Community College and the University of Arizona.
I was fortunate to return to NUSD for my student teaching at Nogales High School under two experienced and dedicated teachers who helped me succeed in the classroom. I was a Spanish teacher for 10 years before moving on to administration.
During that time, I earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from Northern Arizona University. I became an assistant principal at NHS for several years, and then I was the proud principal of Mary L. Welty Elementary School. While I served as the principal, Welty was able to gain great academic strides by working together with dedicated teachers and staff, but most importantly, wonderful students who worked hard academically and families who wanted the best for them.
I later had the opportunity to earn the position of the Nogales High School principal, working with many colleagues, who, in some cases, were my own former teachers. Once again, through hard work and academic accountability together with our students, teachers and staff, NHS became successful in many areas of schooling.
Following these school leadership experiences, I later became assistant superintendent and finally finishing my career as superintendent – the capstone of my 30 years with Nogales Unified School District No. 1. This district provided me the opportunity to touch hundreds of lives and to make a positive impact, more importantly as a teacher.
I am very proud of the accomplishments our district has made, especially during these past difficult COVID-19 years. In addition, I am proud to have laid the groundwork for the many more accomplishments moving forward in the years to come. Everything has not always been perfect, but with the input of all stakeholders, we are working towards improvement, toward reaching goals for all areas of success.
I am honored for being a product of this community, being able to return to my district, and for being part of the teaching and learning profession for all these years.
Lastly, I want to thank all of our NUSD employees, the governing board, our students, parents and all of the school communities for providing me the opportunity to lead one of the very best districts for all these years. I especially am appreciative of my colleagues who made a difference in my life and in my career.
Most of all, I am grateful for my family and my wife Katie who made the sacrifice at home with our children while I was attending night classes and working long hours at school during the day. Without this opportunity provided by all these supporters, my life and my career would have gone in a different direction.
Once again, thank you NUSD and the Nogales community for giving me this opportunity. I am looking forward to my retirement and to enjoying a different journey in life.
(Parra is superintendent of the Nogales Unified School District. His retirement is effective June 30.)