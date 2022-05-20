In order to get a grasp of Arizona’s water crisis and how dangerous it is, you must know the struggles and challenges our community faces.
For instance, something like a drought doesn’t just affect one community, it affects an entire state or multiple states, depending on whether or not the water supply is used by any neighboring states. In our case the biggest river and main water source is the Colorado River. This river is also used by Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada and California.
There are three main factors affecting the drought: snowpack, soil moisture and temperature. Most western states get the majority of their water supply from snowpack when it melts and flows down into our rivers, lakes and reservoirs. But when water flows down the mountains, the soil gets the first sip. And since the soil is already dried up due to the increase in temperature and lack of rainfall, it needs a much bigger sip than usual to sustain the wildlife and environment, ultimately leaving less water for us.
We are already starting to see some effects of this. For example, the temperature has increased. In Arizona, we already have to deal with more days of 100 degree temperatures every year. Rising temperatures also have a big impact on the environment and wildlife.
According to the article “Wildlife and Climate Change” on the National Park Service website: “Rising temperatures lowers many species’ survival rates due to changes that lead to less food, less successful reproduction, and interfering with the environment for native wildlife.”
Temperatures are continuing to rise because of climate change. Adding decades of drought to the changing environment further decreases our supply of water, and makes for a very bleak future for those of us calling Arizona home. The rate of evaporation contributes to the shortage of water statewide.
Many Arizonans are expressing the same concerns. For instance, Kathleen Ferris, senior water research fellow at Arizona State University, told CNBC: “They’re expecting the growth in this area to be a million people. And there isn’t the water to sustain that growth. Not with groundwater.”
The big question everyone is asking is, “How is this drought going to affect our future?” For starters, the wildlife population will decrease and will likely lead to animals migrating somewhere else or dying out. Many of the plant species that are unique to our desert and that provide food and homes to wildlife – as well as attract visitors – will perish.
Some Arizonans will probably leave their homes and move to a state where drought doesn’t affect them. Others will stay and try to save as much water for their families as possible.
There’s not enough water to go around. Unless the drought ends or we take drastic measures to save water, we could see protests and fights on the streets, perhaps even deteriorating into the survival of the fittest, here in Arizona. This has to be dealt with now, but it’s up to us.
Politicians, working-class citizens, small business owners, every individual in this wonderful state of Arizona. Everyone has a chance to change things for the better; it’s a gift we were born with. The question is: Who’s going to take the first step and lead us?
(Coil is a sophomore at Rio Rico High School. This essay was written as part of a semester-long project that asked the question:“The southwestern states are in the midst of a drought that has gone on for about three decades. How will you, your children and your grandchildren be able to continue to live here?” Students researched the issue in their science classes and learned how to put their information together as a research paper in their English classes.)