After retiring as director of the Nogales Housing Authority in 2015, Hector Bojorquez ran successfully for city council in 2018. Now he’s seeking a second four-year term in office.
On June 28, the NI interviewed Bojorquez about his current campaign.
Why are you running for re-election to city council?
“My first term is about to expire and I think there’s a lot of things that were not completed,” he said, adding: “Some because of the COVID situation and others because we’ve been dealing with other types of problems at City Hall. So there’s a lot of things that started and just remain unfinished, so my intent is to run for four more years and try to complete those projects.”
What projects in particular would you like to see completed in your second term if elected?
“There’s some that been on the city’s agenda for even over four years, even before I started. One is the Chase building,” Bojorquez said, referring to the city’s purchase of the former Chase bank branch on Grand Avenue in 2017.
We’ve been going back and forth. We’ve been waiting for plans and the engineers and the consultants, and it just keeps going over and over and we haven’t been able to complete that project,” he said.
Bojorquez also mentioned Teyechea Park behind City Hall, where longstanding renovation plans have yet to take shape, as a key project to finish. “We’ve seen the plans and the drawings and the pictures. That’s one of the main ones, too,” he added.
You have extensive leadership experience with the Nogales Housing Authority. Could you tell me a little bit about that experience, any accomplishments or challenges you faced with the NHA that perhaps shaped your perspective?
Bojorquez recounted a 22-year career at the Nogales Housing Authority in which he started as a receptionist, worked his way up to finance director and then became the NHA’s director.
“When I started at the housing authority director we were designated as a standard housing authority. When I left, we became a high performing housing authority. It was a big step,” he said.
What issues, if any, do you see in terms of housing for Nogales residents?
“We have a little bit of a problem here. I know they’ve been talking about annexation and the city of Nogales is landlocked,” Bojorquez said.
“There’s hardly any properties that we can build. Not only because of the opportunity, but the topography in Nogales is really difficult,” he continued, adding: “The only way I see we can move ahead with housing is if we can expand a little bit.”
What are your thoughts on annexation?
“Annexation is a great idea. I know a lot of cities do it,” he said. “If you travel north to Tucson or you can go by Sahuarita, they have been doing annexation for the last, I don’t know maybe more than 10 years, and they’ve been very successful.”
“You can see how Sahuarita is growing and it’s double the size of Nogales,” he continued. “They have a lot housing development, they’re bringing a lot of business to their community. And they even have their own hospital, which they built maybe two years ago. Every time I drive by there I see that they have new development coming up. They’re very successful and I think it’s great.”
What are your thoughts on the dynamics of city council meetings? Do you feel like every member gets a fair chance to pitch their own questions and concerns? Do you see any room for improvement?
“I see a lot of room for improvement,” he said. “I know that I’ve been in situations where I’ve been trying to express my opinion and I’ve been shut down.”
Bojorquez mentioned the need for transparency amongst the city council and suggested implementing Robert’s Rules of Order, a nationally recognized manual of parliamentary procedure.
When it comes to the city’s efforts at public outreach, what is your opinion? Do you think the city government does an adequate job of keeping residents informed through social media, news releases, radio spots?
“I know that the mayor does a lot of interviews for television, for like Telemundo and Channel 4 in Tucson,” he said. “I don’t know if he does any interviews for the Nogales International. I know he’s never been up to Maxima, the local radio station.”
(Note: Garino participated in a recent candidate interview with the Nogales International, but rarely responds to calls seeking comment.)
Bojorquez mentioned interviews Mayor Garino has done across the border in Nogales Sonora for local radio stations.
“But as far as other communications and efforts to outreach, it’s either at the meetings or at the interviews that (the mayor) does at other resources,” Bojorquez said.
The City of Nogales has used the approximately $3.35 million in federal COVID relief funds it received so far from the American Rescue Plan Act to pay down its public safety pension debt. City Manager Edward Dickie says Nogales is slated to receive a second installment of about $3.2 million from ARPA. What would you like to see the city do with that money?
“I spoke with Mr. Dickie not too long ago and he assured me that this time we’re not going to invest that money in any payments or any debts that we have. Whenever we get the word that the funds are in, he’s going to pass the information to the mayor and city council and then we are going to decide how to use those funds,” he said.
“My opinion is that we should start investing in small businesses in the community and other entities just like the county is doing,” he said.
When it comes to funds or grants the city receives, what do you think is the city’s role in informing the public?
“I think we should be more informative. We need to communicate with the taxpayers in our community. Our number one responsibility is the taxpayers. They voted us to be their representatives and their voice and I think they should be aware of what’s happening at the city level,” he said.
“There’s seven of us and we try to do whatever we can, but input from the community would be great,” he said, in reference to the number of people on the council.”
Is there anything about you or your candidacy that we haven’t discussed that you’d like readers to know?
Bojorquez reaffirmed his support for annexation, but also stressed the need to proceed with caution.
“We’ve never talked about the pros and cons,” he said. “Can the city afford to do it? Can we hire more police officers? More firefighters? More public works personnel for the streets, sanitation? Stuff like that. But I think we should take it a step at a time.”