Federal law enforcement arrested one U.S. citizen attempting to smuggle two undocumented immigrants in Nogales this week.
Shortly after 4 p.m. on Monday, Border Patrol surveillance in Nogales observed two people cross into the United States illegally and get into an SUV, according to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Agents in the area attempted to conduct a vehicle stop, but the SUV’s driver ignored the emergency lights and sirens and fled.
The SUV then turned southbound on Mariposa Road, heading for the Mariposa Port of Entry, where CBP officers “were able to prevent the vehicle from fleeing back to Mexico,” the news release said.
CBP officers and Border Patrol agents jointly arrested all occupants in the vehicle without further incident, it said, adding that the U.S. citizen driver faces federal human-smuggling charges, while the two passengers face immigration violations.