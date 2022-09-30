Why did you decide to run for NUSD governing board, and what do you think you’ll be able to contribute if elected?
I decided to run for NUSD governing board because I currently have three children in the NUSD school district and those decisions impact our district’s students’ education and teachers’ success in the classroom.
I am a parent, self-employed businessperson, being born and raised in Nogales, a 1989 Nogales High School graduate and 1994 Arizona State University graduate. I would bring a dynamic and personal perspective to the discussions that will benefit the taxpayers, teachers and students.
What’s something you think NUSD and its schools do especially well? What’s something that needs improvement?
Currently our school district offers a rigorous learning environment that will compete with all other districts.
Being a border community, we need to focus on closing the achievement gap with minority students. We need to seek financial resources and programs that will complement teachers in assisting students with learning loss during the pandemic.
In 2019, NUSD leadership successfully asked voters to increase and extend a budget override to help pay for school programs and compensation for teachers and classified staff. How do you feel about asking property taxpayers to contribute more to local schools, either through budget overrides or issuing capital improvement bonds?
Within the next two years the district will be considering a budget override. This override offers a wide perspective of programs that helps us with teacher recruitment, student career and technical education. I will wait for the superintendent’s recommendation and balance that with our community concerns.
What strategies should NUSD pursue to retain/attract teachers and staff?
To create a positive working environment throughout our entire district for teachers and staff, I will always consider the importance of each of our teachers and staff and work diligently to seek a competitive compensation package for both of them.
If budget cuts were necessary, what’s an area you think the district might look at to cut spending?
I would research our capital expenditures and make reductions in this area prior to increasing our classroom size.
Is there anything else you’d like to say about yourself, NUSD or public education in general?
I am a supporter and student of public education. My support will include lobbying the state legislature for appropriate funding of public education.