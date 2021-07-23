James Milton Cason, Jr. Jul 23, 2021 13 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.29/Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. James Milton Cason, Jr., 81, died on July 9, 2021. He is survived by his wife Bertha Ibarrola, son James Cason and daughter Sabina Cason. Arrangements by Adair’s Carroon Mortuary. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags James Milton Cason Jr. James Cason Bertha Ibarrola Sabina Cason Arrangement Carroon Mortuary Load comments Trending Stories First-round MLB draft pick has Nogales roots For Claudia Acosta and family, Gariola Coffee House and Deli is gone but not forgotten Santa Cruz County Patriots see fertile ground for conservatism in local community Military project to examine environmental impact of Camp Little Border travel restrictions extended for 17th month DPS: Four local investigations still open ‘Stocker cattle’ operations return to Tubac ranch What’s making Santa Cruz County’s COVID-19 vaccination rate so great? After home invasion, victims find themselves in hot water with police Drones mean more eyes for Border Patrol in Nogales area Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Nogales International Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists