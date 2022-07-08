Jose “Joe” Agosttini, a retired law enforcement officer, is making his first run for city council after campaigning unsuccessfully for Santa Cruz County sheriff in 2020.
He was interviewed about his plans and positions at the NI’s office on June 24.
Why are you running for city council?
“I think I can contribute a lot of my experience with the federal government, but I also see there’s a lot of room for improvement on how to manage the city government,” he said.
Agosttini stressed the need for state and federal funding to help with local infrastructure projects and recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He also pointed to his managerial experience in government, saying: “I was the assistant port director for CBP and I was able to manage over 500 people and millions of dollars in budget, salary and equipment for the federal government.”
What are two or three issues affecting the city that you’ll take a lead on if elected?
Speaking of the feedback he received from local residents while he was collecting signatures for his candidacy, Agosttini said: “They’re very concerned about the lack of parks and the lack of recreation for the juveniles, for the people to spend time here.”
“Of course, they’re also very concerned with some of the infrastructure of the city, like streets and some of the necessary things that people need to live their lives comfortably,” he added.
He also stressed the need for a collaborative five-year plan involving county, state and private industry that would help support local businesses.
What’s your assessment of the overall performance of the current mayor and council? Are they doing a good job?
“I think there’s a lot of room for improvement,” he said.
“There’s never going to be a perfect government. And not directing anything specific to any person or persons, but I think that new blood, new people is needed,” he said, adding: “Sometimes we get comfortable in our positions, and I think when you bring in new ideas, you bring new experiences into the government.”
Agosttini also pointed to positive developments in cities like Sahuarita and Sierra Vista as potential examples for Nogales to follow. “I think we can emulate some of the type of government that they’re running and maybe get some of the best practices from some of these entities that are very successful.”
The three council members whose terms are up at the end of this year – Hector Bojorquez, Joe Diaz and Esther Melendez-Lopez – are all running for re-election. Is there any one of them in particular who you think needs to be replaced, or any of them that you’d like to serve with on the council?
“It’s a difficult question,” he said, adding: “I believe some of them have been in office three times, some of them one time. And I think that if you do have a dedicated focus, you should’ve done it from the beginning.”
Agosttini then turned to Nogales’ untapped potential. “We got one of the biggest ports of entry in the nation that brings a lot of revenue through trade and also tourism to the state of Arizona and sometimes to the neighbor states. So we really need to focus on all those things that have been there and haven’t been acted on,” he said.
You mention your experience with CBP, and the Border Patrol is a subset of CBP. A lot of things that happen with CBP and Border Patrol affect the city, and sometimes there’s been some tension there – the razor wire on the border wall, for example. How do you see the city’s relationship with CBP and the Border Patrol, and what might you be able to bring to that relationship?
“I was the liaison for state and local agencies as well as Mexico. To bring them all together we used to have monthly meetings, semi-weekly meetings with the city, the county, the state and also the federal government, and of course the Mexican counterparts,” he said.
“Putting aside all the politics, because politics is a different animal, we should take a look at what the people want here in Nogales. We need to reach out to them – ‘What is it that we need in this community,’ and make friends” he said.
When you ran for sheriff in 2020, your campaign fizzled out quickly. You were the only one of the six candidates who didn’t show up to a forum in Sonoita, and then you really didn’t do much campaigning after that. How can the voters know that you won’t similarly lose interest this time around?
“I’m very committed. I’m dedicated to this election,” Agosttini said. He attributed his absence in the Sonoita forum to miscommunication, and listed his campaign activities this time around as evidence of his commitment.
“I’m posting signs, I have business cards, I have bumper stickers, I’m using the social media to send out the message that I’m running for city council. I had some really good ideas to bring up to the table, and of course to work together with city council,” he said.
The City of Nogales has received millions of dollars in federal COVID relief funds, and it has used all of it to pay down its public safety pension debt. The city manager says Nogales is slated to receive a second installment of about $3.2 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. What would you like to see the city do with that money?
“What I have seen from other local governments is that they use the money to enhance the local businesses, some of the local merchants,” Agosttini said. “I think they all need help because they were the ones that were really affected by COVID. I think this money that comes from the federal government should be focused on helping local business, the small businesses that we have here in Nogales.”
What issues, if any, do you see in terms of housing for Nogales residents?
Agosttini said there’s been longstanding lack of housing in Nogales, which is something he saw while working with CBP. Officers had trouble finding housing here, he said, adding: “But even if they did find a place to live, you still have the wife, you have the kids, you have the family that they don’t have a place to go.”
That’s why so many federal law enforcement officers who work here choose to live in larger cities like Tucson and Sierra Vista, he said.
“I think housing, we need to find a way to develop the infrastructure for the people that come in to work. We have hundreds, possibly a couple of thousand of federal employees here in this community and we need to make sure that they have a place to live, at least at the onset of their career.”
Is there anything specific that the city of Nogales can do to create more housing?
“I think that the federal government has a program to help the cities develop areas in which people can live,” Agosttini responded. “I think to tap the federal government is the first step and then the state may be able to pitch in. I think we need people who are proactive and I think we need people who know how to look for funding, grants and also research and partner with these agencies so that they may provide some feedback from the employees that come to this area.”
The current city government has been moving, off and on, to annex land to the north and east of city limits. If elected, would you support annexation? Why or why not?
“I am not ready to support annexation at this time, only because I believe that the city is not ready to do that,” he said. “Even if they believe that they have enough police officers and firemen to do this, there’s a lot of infrastructure that needs a lot of attention here in the city first.”
He also noted the vocal opposition to annexation.
“First I think we need to focus on the city, on the needs of the city, the things that the people are screaming so that we can take care for them,” he said. “The streets is the first thing that comes up and then of course the businesses, the downtown area, the Morley area, things of that nature that bring commerce to Nogales.”
How many city council meetings have you attended in the past year?
“In person, a few,” he said, adding that he watched meeting on the city’s YouTube page during the pandemic.
What’s your takeaway from watching them conduct the business of the city?
“It needs a lot of improvement. Every session needs to follow what is called the ‘Robert Rules.’ It actually tells the government and private organizations how to conduct a business,” Agosttini said, adding that he’d like to see a roll call whenever council members vote on an issue.
“I think roll call will be very beneficial because the citizens will know who supported some of the things that they’re concerned about.,” he said.
Is there anything about you or your candidacy that you’d like readers to know?
“It’s interesting for me, as well as other people in town, that there’s so many people running for the position of city councilman – and of course there’s two running for mayor,” he said. “I would tell the people to really take a look at the candidates, take a look at their experience, take a look at the ability to manage and the ability to actually follow through with their promises or campaign motto.”
Agosttini also stressed the importance of voting in the upcoming election. “Vote for the right person. Vote for the person that you think it’s going to bring a very good environment to our community, to our city,” he said.