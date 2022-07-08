John Doyle, a retired Postal Service employee, was first elected to the city council in a May 2013 special election to replace Councilman Ramon Felix, who died in office.
He then defeated incumbent Mayor Arturo Garino in the mayoral race in 2014, but lost his re-election bid in 2018, when the voters returned Garino to the Mayor’s Office.
Doyle came to the NI’s office on June 29 to talk about his current run for council.
You’ve served as councilman and mayor. Why did you decide to run for council in 2022 rather than mayor?
“To be honest with you, you can do just as much as a councilman,” Doyle said. “What I’ve noticed is that … we had a nice, strategic 10-year plan in place and I don’t see a lot of those things happening.”
“But I would like to be a positive voice to work with whoever is there as mayor,” he continued, adding that his experience could help the next administration accomplish positive change for the city.
If you are elected to the council, what are two issues that residents can expect to see you to take a leading role on?
“Hopefully we’ll continue the path on economic development. Have a closer relationship with the folks like the Arizona Commerce Commission and also continue to work on that downtown, bring some more life and growth into it. Those are two things that are on my mind,” he said.
“But the parks are another thing that I left and they haven’t continued to develop. There’s so many issues. Sidewalks and streets that we were supposed to pave and put in place and we still haven’t done it. So there’s things like that I want to bring before the council, and hopefully it gets approved,” he said.
What are two significant accomplishments you can point to during your previous service as councilman or mayor?
“One of the things that we worked very close with team members here in the community, and one of those things we could’ve lost real easy was the overpass or the flyover,” he said, in an apparent reference to the Arizona Department of Transportation’s recent $134-million overhaul of State Route 189/Mariposa Road. “We worked as a team, we went before Congress and D.C and spoke to our senators and to people who were on the board. We applied and everything. There was a Iot of support and I did my part. That was one of the big accomplishments.”
“The other thing that I worked very hard was on the International Boundary and Water Commission and the IOI,” Doyle said, in reference to the International Outfall Interceptor pipeline that carries sewage from the border to a treatment plant in Rio Rico. Work recently began to shore up the aging pipeline.
“And when I left it was in place. I think that’s going … It’s already been working on it so we’re glad to get that out of the way,” he said.
Your term as mayor was marked by a great deal of tension and turnover at City Hall that included getting rid of two city managers, firing the city attorney 45 days before his retirement, and eliminating the position of Deputy City Manager John Kissinger – which was later restored after he sued. You also went through 10 different executive assistants and feuded with the deputy city attorney and other members of the council. If you are elected this time, can voters expect you to bring a similarly conflictive approach back to city government?
“No. For the reasons that as mayor, I wasn’t planning on running a second term cause I knew I wasn’t going to be popular. They wanted change and when they want change, things need to get done. I let each of those folks know that we needed to get a move on. I didn’t want to hear, “Que no hay dinero” (“There’s no money”), this or that. Excuses. I said let’s get it done or somebody else is going to fill in your spot if you don’t get it done.”
Doyle admitted applying pressure to the people he worked with, which he believes caused stressful situations. But reiterated he’ll use a different approach if elected this year to city council.
“I’d rather be laid back now and be a positive voice, use past experience, work together and get things done in a positive manner. But no, I’m not going to put that pressure because I’m not going to be mayor, I’m just going to be a team player.”
What issues, if any, do you see in terms of housing for Nogales residents?
“Well, housing has kind of always been an issue. We’re kind of landlocked so we need to continue to be creative in that. And work with some of the community members, especially the board of real estate and kind of come up with a better plan than we’ve had in the past,” Doyle said.
“I guess it would be apartments or homes built. But one of the things that has helped us out in the area it’s always been Rio Rico. They have more land than we do.”
If elected, how would you address those issues?
“One of the things that came into play was annexation,” he said. “But seeing the will of the people, that they are not really for it, we have to take that into consideration. We can’t force our will on them.”
The current city government has been moving, off and on, to annex land to the north and east of city limits. If elected, would you support annexation? Why or why not?
“We have to see where we are economically, if we have the resources to provide the services that the outlying areas need without digging ourselves into a deeper hole,” he said, reiterating that the will of the people in the affected areas is also important.
“If they don’t want annexation, they’re going to sign the required petitions, get their signatures of support so nothing happened. That’s pretty much what happened last time,” he said.
The City of Nogales has received approximately $3.35 million in federal COVID relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, and it has used all of it to pay down its public safety pension debt. The city manager says Nogales is slated to receive a second installment of about $3.2 million from ARPA. What would you like to see the city do with that money?
“I don’t know what the parameter is on what we could use it on or not. I would say if we could invest it in downtown growth and bringing more life into Nogales, I think we should use some of those funds if they’re available,” Doyle said.
How many city council meetings have you attended in the past year?
“I kind of browse through the internet. I don’t know maybe, roughly, maybe half a dozen or so,” he said. “But that’s just to get an idea of what’s going on. I’ve seen we’re faltering in some areas. That’s the reason I want to get in there and just be a positive voice.”
What’s your assessment of how the current mayor and council are conducting business?
“I noticed that we need more council participation within the structure of the meetings. I’ve notice there’s too much flow of a lot of the council members going along with whatever is already on the agenda; they don’t really discuss it that much, the agenda when it’s placed before them,” he said. “I think they just need to be able to bring up their ideas more to the rest of the council so that you can have more creativity on how to go about it, and also makie the right decisions on how they vote.”
The three councilmembers whose terms are up at the end of this year – Hector Bojorquez, Joe Diaz and Esther Melendez-Lopez – are all running for re-election. Is there any one of them in particular who you think needs to be replaced, or any of them that you’d like to serve with on the council?
“I can pretty much work with all of them. I have in the past, except Mr. Bojorquez, but I worked with him when he was director of the housing, city housing,” Doyle said. “I’ve always respected him, he takes his job serious, he’s a good person.”
As for the other two incumbents, he said, “they do have some good qualities, they have experience. “But I would like to see that experience really come out and be productive for our community, for the city. I think if they take it more serious and put a little more of their part going forward … because of the experience they have, they could be doing a lot more. They’re qualified, but we need to see action.”
Is there anything about you or your candidacy that we haven’t discussed that you’d like readers to know?
“Just the fact that the way I interacted in the way I ran the council meetings last time were a little aggressive,” he said. “I plan to be more laid back, to use my experience to be a positive voice.”
Doyle noted the firing of Former City Attorney Jose Machado, saying: “I didn’t initiate … that was something between Councilman (Marcelino) Varona and Councilman (Greg) Lucero.”
“It made me look bad. I didn’t really want to do it that way but that’s the way things turn out. It wasn’t my intention to just get rid of him,” he said. “Joe had a lot of good qualities but there were certain issues that affected the rest of the council.”