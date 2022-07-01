Jorge Maldonado, long known for his leadership role with the Nogales National Little League, stepped into the political sphere in 2016 when he successfully ran for Nogales City Council.
Maldonado was re-elected in 2020, but stepped down in April in order to run for mayor. The NI spoke with him on June 22 about that decision and other matters related to his campaign.
Why did you decide that you’d rather be mayor than councilman?
“For me, the difference in the mayor and the council is leadership,” Maldonado said. Obviously, I feel the mayor should be the leader and should be the dictator of using his team, which is the council. And I did not see that, and that’s why.”
“I’ve been asked to run by businesspeople, the public, everybody,” he said. “And I’ve been involved in the community enough to want to make a change and that’s why I decided to run.”
If you are elected, how will your leadership style differ from that of the current mayor, Arturo Garino?
Council meetings will largely be conducted in a similar fashion, he said. “However, I will not shut down any councilman from having the time to speak. Our council is the city’s council and we’ve got to run it like that.”
“It’s hard to bring the public into a council meeting, because you’ve got an agenda you’ve got to follow. But in preparation for the meetings, my doors will be open to handle questions, issues, and to put more stuff on the agenda, to talk it over in the council,” he said.
You felt that as a councilman, you weren’t given the opportunity to play your part?
“Plenty of times,” he said.
If you are elected mayor, what will your priorities be in terms of policy?
“My main goal is to work with everybody. Work with the businesses, listen, listen to the (obstacles), the problems that we have. Just be open, what are the glitches we have,” he said.
“Why can’t we get business licenses fast? A lot of times, it’s coordination. City, county, state, stuff like that. Someone says, ‘Aw, the city did this!’ Maybe it’s the health department from the county? But when we don’t have two entities or more working together, it’s hard to do anything,” he said. “So I will work with everybody in the community to try and get community development going. Grant writers, trying to get somebody to bring in grants. We need parks, we need businesses, we need neighborhood development. Let’s get a committee going involving all the neighborhoods.”
You mentioned parks, and also in your interviews prior to the elections in 2016 and 2020, you said that parks were a priority for you. Parks are certainly a priority for a lot of local residents. How do you think the city has done since 2016 in terms of creating, renovating and maintaining parks?
“Everybody gets mad at me because, basically, the baseball parks are what everybody looks at,” he said. “But parks, we have Teyechea Park, all developed, basically, on paper. But we haven’t finalized it. We got some money from the Tohono O’odham Nation to put in new swings for handicapped kids and everything. We’re not following up on our programs, on our plans. We’ve got to put our plans in writing, and follow up and finish them.”
Maldonado mentioned plans for a dog park in the Meadow Hills neighborhood that Garino has been touting for several years. “We still haven’t finalized it,” he said. Then he pointed to the former Palo Duro Golf Course that’s owned by the city and said: “There’s a lot of area in Meadow Hills where we could do parks.”
If a voter were to say, “Tell me what you accomplished during your time on the council and then I’ll decide if I want to vote for you as mayor,” what would you tell them?
“That’s a tough one. You know, I’ve been a voice, but when you have four others that don’t follow you…” he said. “I’ve been open to the public, I’ve been trying to do things as transparent as I can. I tell people, ‘When I’m on council, and I can’t even have a voice, why am I there?’ But that comes from the leadership. If the leadership doesn’t give us the ability, it’s hard to do things.”
Maldonado noted his efforts promoting youth baseball – “I bring as many tournaments as I can,” he said, adding that those tournaments generate revenue for the community. Still, he acknowledged that his work promoting baseball has come in his role as vice-president of the Nogales National Little League, not as a city councilman.
What issues, if any, do you see in terms of housing for Nogales residents?
“We lack housing, and what I’ve heard is that there are people who have been wanting to do housing developments and again, they face (obstacles) or they face issues with being able to get them approved, or being able to get them developed. I’ve talked to a couple of people who have properties and they have plans, but they’re having troubles,” he said.
“There’s certain people that got their way, and others that didn’t,” he continued. “And we can’t be that way. We all live in the same town, we all live in the same county, and it’s everybody’s city and everybody’s county. Let’s work together.”
What specifically could the city do to make it easier for people to put up new housing?
“I’ve got to talk to the people inside, that do the permits and all that, and also talk to the citizens and developers. What have been their glitches?” he said. “I need to talk to them to find out, what can we do to make it easier? What can we do to make it better? And here, city, what are we doing and why? Why are we doing this, keeping them from developing in town, keeping them from opening a business in town?”
The City of Nogales has received approximately $3.35 million in federal COVID relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, and it has earmarked all of it to pay down its public safety pension debt. Meanwhile, the county has developed a more dynamic plan for its ARPA funds that includes grants for nonprofits, forgivable loans for local businesses, broadband internet expansion, etc. The city manager says Nogales is slated to receive a second installment of about $3.2 million from ARPA. How would you like to see that money spent?
“Definitely in the community,” Maldonado said.
Referencing the city’s $33.8 million in unfunded pension liability as of June 2021, as well as the decision he and the rest of the council made in February to sell bonds to help pay it down, he said: “We had done almost a band-aid on taking care of it, and then it was going to be recovered after we got our bonds.”
As for the federal relief funds, he said: “We need to help the businesses. We need to help them with their business license. Or like the county’s doing, small loans. That’s their money, it’s the community’s money, it’s not the city’s money. We need to share it, definitely.”
The current city government has been moving, off and on, to annex land to the north and east of city limits. Do you support the annexation plan? Why or why not?
“I am in favor, if we get prepared. But we’re not prepared,” Maldonado said. “To be able to grab more, almost 60 percent more, we need to have the adequate police force, the adequate fire department. We need to get all that infrastructure and personnel ready to have all that.”
In April, City Attorney Mike Massee told detectives at the sheriff’s office that you had closed the sewer/sanitation account at your home in Valle Verde in 2016 because you said you were moving. However, Massee alleges that you continued to live at the Valle Verde home during the 2016-2022 period, and that you were intentionally cheating the city by receiving sewer/sanitation service at home you claimed to have moved out of. What’s your response to that allegation?
“I’ve been in the same home since December 2004,” he said, citing an address in the Valle Verde neighborhood. He did not deny accumulating more than $2,000 in unpaid sewer/sanitation debt leading up to 2016. “I’m human, I had financial issues in 2008 and lost my house,” he said, adding that a local Realtor bought the house and he continued to live there as a renter.
However, Maldonado denied telling anyone at the city that he was moving out. He said he figured the continuing charges for sewer and sanitation were included in the payments he was making as part of his debt repayment plan, since neither he nor his landlord had received a bill until June 21, the day before the interview. “How can you pay a bill if you don’t have a charge for it?” he said.
But what he (Massee) is saying is, “We haven’t been billing him because he closed the account in 2016 and said he was moving out of the house, so we just stopped billing him. Then we find out, oh no, he is living in the house.”
“I never said I was leaving the house,” Maldonado said, adding: “I really don’t see my account. Basically, I just go and I say, ‘How much do I owe?’ and I pay.”
Is there anything about you or your candidacy that we haven’t discussed that you’d like readers to know?
“I’m going to come in and I’m going to work with everybody. I’m going to come in and get the business, get the nonprofit organizations, get community development going – grant writers, there’s a lot of grants out there. We need grants because we need to develop parks, we need to develop areas for the kids to come out,” he said.
“And strongly, I want to tell everybody, it’s not a mayor form of government. I’m going to be a vote just like everybody,” he said. “But, I am going to have a team. It’s going to be seven of us. It’s not going to be three or four. We’re going to be working together as a team, as a community, and trying to get everything done that we can: street cleaning, lights, whatever we can to bring in businesses. That’s my goal, to get everybody involved.”