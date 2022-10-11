José Luis Castillo

Age: 64

Place of residence, and for how long: I was born and raised in Nogales, Ariz and have maintained a constant presence even when I was serving in the Marines as we have a closely-knit family and I visited them often. I moved back, to help my sister attend to family matters, more than one-and-a-half years ago.

Education/military: Graduated from Nogales High School; B.A. (anthropology) and J.D. (law) from the University of Arizona.

I served active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps and thereafter served my IRR (Individual ready reserve) term in the Arizona Army National Guard.

Relevant experience (in 100 words or less): I have 21 years of experience as a judge. I am very familiar with specialty courts as I worked daily in two such courts (mental health and veterans) for five years.

I have a wealth of experience with Arizona criminal and civil law. I have a perspective that my opponent could never have as I was both born in Nogales, Ariz. (where my ancestors have lived and died for generations) and served active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps. My upbringing in a loving, albeit poor family, led me to a life dedicated to defending the indigent.

Learn more: votejlc.com, votejlc@gmail.com