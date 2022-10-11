Why are you running for Superior Court judge, and why would you be a better option than the incumbent?
It is time for a change. I grew frustrated due to the many things this court does not have: Online forms, felony drug court, law library and online searchable case histories. There, however, are other reasons.
I am cognizant that others, like me, do not come from wealth. We need affordability, responsible investment in the court and a vision that springs from things my opponent never has experienced.
A young Nogalense that recently accompanied my son as we drove them to their Marine enlistment reported that neither judges, nor other professionals, regularly visited them at the high school.
This is unacceptable and I intend to change that if you honor and trust me with su voto, your vote.
You served for many years as a justice of the peace in Pima County. What were your biggest accomplishments while in that position?
While I did more, I am limited by space, so I only highlight:
An environmental and night court as well as internet-based trials. I modernized the court with my digital plan (learn more at www.votejlc.com)
I worked with young people: PowerPoint fun presentations, tours and meet-the-judges walks of all downtown Tucson courts and bringing actual trials, including a full jury trial, to Cholla High School’s Global Courtroom.
I implemented a plan that resulted in an over 30-percent reduction of our caseload backlog.
I successfully petitioned for an Arizona Supreme Court Rule Change that affected the state’s married couples and LLC’s civil representation.
I taught at the Arizona Judicial College, the University of Arizona, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM) and Pima Community College.
What experience do you have at the level of Superior Court, which deals with serious criminal offenses, civil cases, family law, juvenile justice and probate matters? Do you have any first-hand experience with Santa Cruz County Superior Court?
In Arizona, there is only one Superior Court, separated into 15 counties. You do not need to practice in one to know what the other does – only local rules separate them. They use the same rules that I mastered as a misdemeanor attorney, and then as a felony trial attorney.
My very first felony jury involved a five-count indictment with Hannah priors, a prosecutorial enhancer that back then would have netted my client an 80-plus year term. At the conclusion of that trial, he went home – acquitted of all counts. That was one of many indigent cases that I defended. I am very familiar with practice at this level.
Rules are rules. Do I know how to turn to the rules and apply them? I do.
What characteristics do you possess that make you a good judge?
I gained a reputation for being fair, impartial and prepared in the course of adjudicating thousands of cases. I maintained appropriate temperament and judicial demeanor while treating all with respect, consideration, and patience. The one time I ever strayed in the courtroom, and I admit that I was wrong, was when an attorney had yelled at my wife. I regret the incident, but I will not apologize for having defended my wife. You can hear more on www.votejlc.com.
I try to follow Martín Fierro: “Si la vergüenza se pierde, jamás se vuelve a encontrar.”
Encapsulated, I have an ideal judicial demeanor, am very well-versed on Arizona law, and am innovative enough to justify a positive change for the county.
Should the Santa Cruz County court system consider creating a public defender’s office? If not, what needs to be done to ensure that defendants receive effective legal representation if they cannot afford a private attorney?
In my career, I have seen that the quality of representation is driven, not surprisingly, by money. If you are wealthy, more investigators, jury consultants and other experts can be retained.
Nonetheless, I do believe that if a county invests in a program like the public defender, then it should adequately fund them. As there inevitably will be multiple defendants, the county will have to also consider a legal defender to deal with conflicts.
The advantage with a defender system is that the attorneys can benefit from great, low-cost training from the bigger counties and that enhances the quality of representation and practice. There is an additional benefit as well. A public defender’s office will eliminate any possibility of preferential assignments that are prohibited by rule.
Currently in Santa Cruz County, serious criminal cases are filed at Nogales Justice Court, which establishes probable cause before sending them up to Superior Court. Should the Superior Court consider implementing a grand jury system to determine probable cause and perhaps take some of the pressure off the lower courts?
A preliminary hearing can be waived. Where it is not, a JP (probable cause) determination is usually triggered by the possibility of a reluctant victim that will change testimony later or if the witness or victim is a member of a transient population.
The preliminary hearing captures testimony, subject to cross examination, and hence is admissible at trial. Visiting and volunteer pro tems can help. Pre-indictment diversion will also help.
Grand juries present issues that accompany the jury pool as well. In a county where poverty is prevalent, the sacrifice is obvious. Further, just because a grand jury indicts does not mean that its finding cannot be challenged – and that means more time on a grand jury challenge.
Santa Cruz County Superior Court deals with a considerable number of cases that either begin with an arrest by federal officers at a federal facility (e.g. port of entry, checkpoint), or with an investigation of a federal crime by a federal agency. One recent example of the latter was Operation Funnel Cake, in which a federal investigation funneled dozens of money-laundering cases into the local court system. Is there anything a judge can do in regard to these types of cases to keep them from clogging up the system? Is “fast-tracking” a particular type of case an option?
A fast track must balance the rights of all involved, but there is another issue.
I practiced during the rocket docket in Pima County. At the time, judges faced the intense pressure of sending 10 cases to trial weekly.
My first felony jury start-date coincided with the projected birth of my son. When the judge denied my request for a continuance, he suggested that I “induce [my] wife” so that I could start the trial as scheduled.
Fortunately, he reconsidered, and I started the trial a week after my son’s birth.
This is what can happen when we rush.
As to what a judge can do, a settlement conference might be a viable option – but this implies good faith from all participants.
Is there anything that could be done in general to speed up the resolution of cases – criminal, civil or other – at Santa Cruz County Superior Court?
The criminal rules already provide several options but the statutes have allowed the presiding judge to establish a drug court for some time now. Pima has had a successful drug court for 11 years, Maricopa’s is now in its 30th year and Cochise has one as well. This specialty court has proven that it saves lives, avoids needless expenditure of tax monies and can lessen the pressure to resolve the rest of the docket. It can also curb recidivism and thus lessen future crime.
You should have this service. If you elect me, I will push for it.
Is there anything else you’d like to add about you and/or your candidacy?
Ours is a grassroots campaign seeking positive change in the Superior Court.
While I wish my opponent well, I believe we deserve more than what he has done in the last eight years.
I am a writer – not just of legal decisions, but also poetry and children’s books. This keeps me centered, for I never believed that my judgeship was the totality of my identity. I was the son of a carpenter and a school cook. This background echoes in my drive to make justice accessible to all, particularly the poor.
I always sought to treat everyone fairly, as my parents taught me. Grant me your vote and I will bring you a court that better serves you, is community-oriented and looks for innovative ways to save your hard-earned dollars.