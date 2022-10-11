Why are you running for Superior Court judge, and why would you be a better option than the incumbent?

It is time for a change. I grew frustrated due to the many things this court does not have: Online forms, felony drug court, law library and online searchable case histories. There, however, are other reasons.



Two candidates vying for Superior Court judge

Two candidates are in the running for Division 1 judge at Santa Cruz County Superior Court: Incumbent Thomas Fink, and challenger José Luis Castillo.

Judicial elections in Arizona are partisan, and Castillo filed to run as a Democrat. That means he’ll run unopposed on the ballot in the party’s Aug. 2 primary, then face Fink, an Independent, in the Nov. 8 general election.

The Nogales International sent each of the four candidates a questionnaire and asked them to return it along with a headshot photo. Their submissions are included on the following pages. Candidates were given a 125-word limit for each answer, and some answers may have been edited for length, style and/or clarity.

