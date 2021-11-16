With a grant from the Tohono O’Odam Nation, the City of Nogales is set to install adaptive playground equipment, adaptive drinking fountains, a new ramada and sidewalks at Anza Park.
The park is located near Wade Carpenter Middle School and the Casas de Anza city-run housing development.
Acting City Manager John Kissinger, in partnership with Nogales Unified School District Grants Director Kathy Scott, submitted the grant request in June outlining the benefits of the ADA playground.
The Tohono O’odam Nation approved the request in October, announcing it would award the city $142,077 for the project. The City Council accepted the grant at its meeting on Nov. 3.
“Anza Park has playground equipment currently, but that equipment and access to it from the street is not suitable for children with physical, emotional and/or mental disabilities,” the grant application said, adding: “There is room at the park to add additional equipment that would permit children with special needs to play safely.”
All equipment purchased would meet state and federal ADA requirements for safety and inclusion, the application said, noting that new walkways from the street to the park needed to be installed so that children and families could full advantage of the equipment
In addition, the application asked for grants for a new accessible drinking fountain and ramada to provide water and shade for those using the new equipment.
Kissinger said the city is working on a plan to install the playground equipment, sidewalks and ramada as soon as they can be acquired, but an exact date has not been determined.