Manny’s indignation in my view is completely warranted and understandable. Many of us grew up in small towns across this country and have warm memories of watching friends, neighbors and family (in my case, my father and two paternal uncles) who served their country in the armed services fittingly lead every Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day and Veterans Day parade.
This place of honor was earned by gallantly serving our country when called, and is a small concession considering what these men and women gave to their country to ensure the safety and wellbeing of their fellow citizens.
To politicize a patriotic national holiday as was done in Nogales this past Fourth of July holiday is a travesty and an insult to our Santa Cruz County Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion members – many who I consider good neighbors and friends.
This disgraceful act is the responsibility of the City of Nogales leadership, and as such the buck stops with the mayor and council. “I wasn’t in charge or I did not know” is not an acceptable excuse.
Mayor and members of the council, you have an opportunity to make this right. A public letter of apology and an assurance that this will never happen again sounds about right. You can’t change the past but you can assure honorable behavior in the future. The ball is in your court.