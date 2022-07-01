Don’t know. Maybe it’s just me. But it seems to me that the issue with abortion is and always has been an issue of bodily autonomy. Who gets to have say over someone else’s body.
If, as the majority of the Supreme Court feels, that bodily autonomy is an issue that should be decided at the state level, then they are saying that bodily autonomy is not a universal right. But if that is true, then the logical extension of that is that slavery is not unconstitutional. If the state can control a woman’s body, what is to stop the state from deciding certain people should be required to work at certain jobs with no compensation other than food and housing?
I think the idea of someone having total control over their body, in so long as they are not endangering or adversely affecting others, should be considered a universal right that the government should not interfere with. This follows from not just the 14th Amendment, but the 13th, and more importantly, the Ninth Amendment.
Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, in his opinion, said that the Constitution never mentions abortion and because of that, abortion is not a protected right. But that completely ignores the Ninth Amendment, which states: “The enumeration in the Constitution, of certain rights, shall not be construed to deny or disparage others retained by the people.”
Clearly this means that the founders and the initial 13 states understood that all the rights of the people could not be listed in the body of the Constitution, and that rights that are not listed do, in fact, exist and therefore should also be just as protected as the rights that are listed.
Justice Alito, in writing his opinion, and all the concurring justices, had to deliberately ignore the existence of the Ninth Amendment and all its implications and meanings. To me this is a deliberate act of the ends justifying the means, and calls into serious doubt that the majority of the court is living up to their oaths of office.
Picking and choosing which parts of the document to obey and which parts to ignore may be a time-honored tradition of some religions, but it should not be anything approaching the realm of acceptable when deciding what is or is it constitutional. That’s especially true when the result it to take away freedoms from one particular group, and threaten to remove freedoms granted to other minority groups..