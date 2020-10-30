Parents and teachers have finally gotten an initiative on the ballot to increase funding for schools.
Proposition 208 (INVESTinED) could pump $940 million into Arizona public schools. For Nogales Unified School District, that could mean an extra $3.5 million in the first year alone. Of that money, some $2 million would go to certificated employees while $1.1 million would go to classified employees. The rest would go to hiring new teacher mentors to ensure that our good teachers can become even better teachers.
What does that mean for NUSD teachers and classified staff?
INVESTinED could bring teachers and counselors an additional $7,000. It could bring classified staff (aides, secretaries, custodians, etc.) an additional $4,500, or a $2 per hour raise. And it could allow NUSD to hire six new teacher mentors – one for each elementary school.
Because the money goes to people in our community, it stays right here in Nogales and benefits many local businesses.
Prop. 208 will increase taxes on personal income above $250,000 for individuals, or $500,000 for couples. For example, a household that makes $501,000 in a year (after deductions) would pay $35 in additional tax. If a couple’s income is $502,000 in a year (after deductions), the tax would be $70.
Opponents claim that this tax increase will hurt small businesses. But this is a tax on personal income, not a business tax. Most small businesses will not be affected at all. If a couple that owns a business pays themselves salaries of $40,000 a month, they would not meet the threshold of a half-million dollars a year.
The Arizona Legislature has shown that it is unwilling to address the severe funding shortage in Arizona’s public and charter schools. Prop. 208 gives the people of Arizona the chance to speak up and say: “Yes! My children deserve the best education!” Vote “yes” on 208!
Voters are advised against mailing early ballots at this point, since they must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. But you can drop an early ballot off at any of the seven early ballot drop off boxes (three in Nogales as well as one each in Patagonia, Sonoita, Tubac and Rio Rico).
You can also bring your ballot to your polling place on election day or vote in person on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Venesa M. Garcia
President, Professional Educators of Nogales