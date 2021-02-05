Two agencies providing emergency medical services in Santa Cruz County are participating in a pilot program that lets rural EMS providers at the scene of an accident connect virtually with emergency department physicians in Tucson to receive input on treatment options for patients.
The Rio Rico and Sonoita-Elgin fire districts, whose combined service areas include approximately 20,000 people living in 792 square miles, are partners in the Arizona Rural EMS Advanced Telemedicine Demonstration Initiative (AzREADI), a joint project involving the University of Arizona Health Sciences (UAHS) and Banner–University Medical Center Tucson.
According to a news release from UAHS, rural EMS and ambulance agencies face challenges to providing prehospital care, including low call volumes, long transport distances, reliance on volunteers, an aging workforce and difficulty meeting increased educational standards.
AzREADI seeks to address these challenges by giving rural EMS responders 24/7 access to real-time consultations with board-certified EMS physicians, who can make a diagnosis, recommend a transfer or prepare the medical equipment necessary to treat the patient upon arrival.
“Connecting to a remote specialist prior to hospital arrival can decrease the time from symptom onset to treatment, which is especially important for stroke or traumatic brain injury, for instance, when ‘time is brain,’” said Dr. Joshua Gaither, associate professor and EMS fellowship director at the UArizona College of Medicine.
As part of the program, EMS vehicles are being equipped with broadband cellular connection and high-speed internet access to the Banner–University Medical Center Tucson Emergency Department, Gaither said.
“Having the AzREADI resource available to the crews gives them a very near ‘in-person’ medical support experience,” said Richard Johnson, deputy chief at RRFD. “The ability for them to contact a physician and, via the technology, hear the medical recommendation is a great comfort to me as a supervisor, knowing that my personnel are supported to that extent regardless of their location.” AzREADI is funded by a grant to the UArizona Center for Rural Health at the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health.
"With the technology resources provided by AzREADI, we now have the ability to share vital clinical information with doctors in real time, which makes for more effective decision making and ensures that patients get the best care while allowing us to maximize our resources,” added Marc Meredith, acting operations chief of the Sonoita-Elgin Fire District. “We are grateful to be part of this important program to enhance medical care in rural settings.”
(Adapted from a news release originally posted at uahs.arizona.edu/news.)