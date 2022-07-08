Miguel “Mike” Melendez has never held public office in Santa Cruz County – though it’s not for a lack of trying. He’s run for county supervisor, and mayor and councilman on the Nogales City Council.
He’s running again for city council, and the NI interviewed him about his campaign on June 21.
Why are you running for city council?
“I’m running for city council because I’m seeing in the past years or administrations that the public servants are really not complying with the necessities of the majority of the people,” he said. “I’ve been in commerce for 43 years – 30 years here in Nogales, Ariz. – and I see, most of all, the commerce here decreasing.”
Public officials need to start doing a better job of promoting the city and doing more for local residents and visitors in Nogales, he said.
You’ve run for city council before, as well as for mayor and county supervisor. But you’ve had trouble gaining traction with voters. Why do you think it’s been difficult for you to win elections, and what do you plan to do differently this time in order to get a different result?
Melendez noted that when he ran for county supervisor in District 2 in 2012, he only got 183 votes. “Now I’m around 1,500,” he said, in reference to his 2020 campaign for county supervisor in District 1.
“Since I benefitted from the amnesty of President Ronald Reagan in the ’80s, I don’t have that many friends from kindergarten and all that,” he said, adding that during his time here as a resident, businessman and candidate, he’s steadily been getting to know more and more people.
The three council members whose terms are up at the end of this year – Hector Bojorquez, Joe Diaz and your sister, Esther Melendez-Lopez – are all running for re-election. Is there any one of them in particular who you think needs to be replaced, or any of them that you’d like to serve with on the council?
“My sister has been on the city council for several years, and she’s been focusing more on the festivities of Mexico – Cinco de Mayo, the 16th of September, Day of the Dead. And I think that’s not the way that a city council needs to see for the interests of the community,” he said. “We need to see a city council participating more in roads, sidewalks, public electricity, getting funds from the state or federal government, and seeing more to the necessities of the citizens.”
The City of Nogales has so far received approximately $3.35 million in federal COVID relief funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, and it has used all of it to pay down its public safety pension debt. The city manager says Nogales is slated to receive a second installment of about $3.2 million from ARPA. What would you like to see the city do with that money?
“First of all, the public servants do not just need to see to their own interests,” Melendez said. “They should have lowered or paid for some of the water bills, electricity for the citizens. The government is for the people, not just for the same public servants. That amount of money has to go toward the population.”
What can the city government do to help Nogales’ small businesses bounce back from the pandemic and other challenges they’ve faced in recent years?
“The federal or the local government needs to focus more on beautifying the city and making it more attractive to investors – the investors are the ones that create jobs,” he said. “And for the (businesses) that are there right now, they need to go and see what their necessities are.”
By ignoring the problems affecting others in the community, he said, city officials end up focusing just on the government itself.
What issues, if any, do you see in terms of housing for Nogales residents?
“Housing is a problem here in Nogales,” he said. “There is a need for more housing because people from California and different states, they come and see our little town as very affordable, very safe, and they like to be near the border.”
Are there things that the city government can do to address the issue of housing and the housing shortage in Nogales?
“First of all, the city government needs to do a survey of what exactly are the needs of the population,” Melendez said, adding that he also thinks the city should look at the eligibility requirements for public housing or the Section 8 rental assistance program.
“I’ve heard and I’ve talked to people who cannot enter in that program because they either exceed, by a couple of dollars, in their income,” he said. “And I also know that there are people staying in those apartments that live in Mexico and they really don’t have the necessity, but they have a way of getting into that program.”
The current city government has been moving, off and on, to annex land to the north and east of city limits. If elected, would you support annexation? Why or why not?
“I would be against the annexation,” Melendez said. “We do have a lot of problems here locally, and they need to be attended to instead of just trying to get Nogales more area to cover.”
“More area will bring more problems to Nogales and I think that we first need to take care of our own problems here locally, take care of the businesses, make the city more beautiful, more attractive for investors, give them incentives to come and install their businesses here and create jobs.”
As you’ve done in previous elections, you’ve listed your retail space at 491 N. Grand Ave. as your residence. Is that, in fact, your full-time place of residence?
Melendez said that’s been his home for the past seven years, after he got divorced and his wife kept their home. “I gave the house to my ex-wife and I made the apartment in the business that I have,” he said.
However, there was a fire at the property recently that affected the apartment.
“I do have a friend who’s been helping me and I’ve been living part-time with him,” he said, listing the address of an apartment on Crawford Street. (On his candidate questionnaire, he listed another apartment address on Baffert Drive.)
How many city council meetings have you attended in the past year?
Melendez said he hasn’t attended any meeting during the past year.
“I think that they, the city council and the mayor, have to have more meetings, not only one a month,” he said, adding that they should be turning their attention more often to the problems in the city. “I think they have to do at least one meeting a week,” he said.
Do you think that having more meetings would get more people to attend and take interest?
“The problem that the city government has been having for decades is that they don’t communicate enough with the citizens, with the population here locally,” he said. “They need to have a more effective way of communicating with the citizens, with the taxpayers and with the population in general. They are doing a very poor job in that (area).”
Is there anything about you or your candidacy that we haven’t discussed that you’d like readers to know?
Melendez thanked those who have voted for him in the past, adding:
“Right now I’m trying to get into the city because I feel that a lot of the issues here locally, if one is not inside the city, the public servants really don’t care about one’s ideas. I think that I can serve the community professionally.”