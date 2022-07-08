Spotlight on the candidates: Nogales City Council

Seven people are running for three available seats on the Nogales City Council: Jose “Joe” Agosttini, Hector Bojorquez, Jose “Joe” Diaz, John Doyle, Vicente Gonzalez, Esther Melendez-Lopez and Miguel Angel “Mike” Melendez.

The Nogales International conducted individual interviews with each of the seven candidates from June 21-29. They were given one minute to answer each question and the questions were not provided in advance.

The sidebar information included with each interview (residence, education, etc.) was compiled from answers to a questionnaire that was sent to the candidates prior to their interview.

The interview questions and answers, as well as the information provided by the candidates for the sidebar, were edited and/or paraphrased for clarity and space.

City elections are nonpartisan, meaning candidates don’t run as a member of a political party.

Any candidate who earns votes on 50 percent plus one of the ballots cast in the Aug. 2 primary will be elected outright. If any of the three seats is not won during the primary, they will be put on the general election ballot in November.

Councilmembers serve a four-year term and earn a monthly stipend of $25.