Why did you decide to run for the TFD board, and what do you think you’ll be able to contribute if elected?
I have been extremely dismayed at the lack of discussion by the board on most issues, especially the very important issues of finding the money to build/renovate Station No. 1 in Tubac.
Further, there has been no effort to elicit input and assistance from the very talented citizens of the Tubac Fire District in Amado, Rio Rico and Tubac. My background in law and real estate will assist me in asking the tough questions and obtaining full disclosure of all facts on which we, as a board, will need in order to make the best decisions for our district and employees.
What’s something you think TFD does particularly well? What’s something that needs improvement?
Our 911 dispatching system needs to be refined. I have learned that the Nogales communications center sends an ambulance or fire call to the sheriff first.
Our firefighter/paramedic/EMT’s cannot do their jobs if they aren’t dispatched to medical and/or fire calls immediately upon their receipt.
How can TFD ensure that it both attracts and retains qualified employees?
Potential and existing employees must receive competitive salaries and benefits. They must be given opportunities and incentives to develop their skills and advance in the employee structure.
In recent months, some residents have called for more transparency from the board, particularly in regard to its possible establishment of a new fire station in Tubac. What, if anything, do you think the TFD board can do to ensure open communication with its residents?
The board must be willing to discuss issues openly and in public – not behind closed doors as they have been doing.
The taxpayers want a Fire Station No. 1 in its current location. The firefighters and staff want a safe and workable station.
The TFD board must invite input from our community. They can do this by appointing knowledgeable community members to a building and design committee to assist the board in designing the renovation.
How would you strike a balance between generating revenue for TFD and keeping tax rates stable for residents within the district?
The assessed value of our homes has been rising at a rate of 5 percent each year. That brings in increased revenue to the operating budget allowing the TFD to have salaries keep pace with inflation and to purchase equipment.
However, what we must avoid is any major increase in the tax rate. The board must strike a balance between necessary growth in expenditures and the need to practice fiscal responsibility, seeking ways to spend our money more wisely.
To date, they have wasted over $10,000 in payments for architect and associated fees for drawings of a fire station that didn’t have a location on which to be built.
Is there anything else you’d like to say about yourself or the Tubac Fire District?
We have exceptional women and men who serve our community as firefighters/paramedics/EMTs. They are extremely well-trained and dedicated individuals.
As a former firefighter/EMT (volunteer) for a fire department, I admire their dedication and professionalism. If elected, my background in law, education and real-life experience with being a firefighter/EMT positions me to be a strong advocate for our firefighters and our taxpayers on the Tubac Fire Board.