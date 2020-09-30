While working as a home health nurse in Santa Cruz County, Patricia Zarate began noticing that several of her elderly patients were living alone in unsafe conditions – sometimes leaving the stove on, or leaving their home and getting lost.
But faced with limited resources in the local area, the patients’ families were forced to look into alternative housing options in cities further north such as Green Valley or Tucson.
“They’re transitioning into having to leave their home and, on top of that, they’re having to leave their community, their hometown, the place where they’ve lived all their lives,” Zarate told the NI, explaining that most of her patients are originally from Santa Cruz County. “I found that it was too drastic for them, so I said, ‘Why don’t we leave them here?’”
Fast forward three years after she began playing with the idea, Zarate has now opened up the Royal Assisted Living home, located on 1045 Camino Caralampi in Rio Rico.
Though not the first of its kind in the county, Zarate hopes the new assisted living home will help expand and improve the local resources for elderly individuals.
The home, she said, is able to accommodate up to 10 residents. At full capacity, there would be about seven full-time and three part-time staff members to tend to the residents’ needs.
“Three of my caregivers were commuting to Sahuarita and Green Valley for their jobs, so now they get to stay here,” Zarate said about the project also creating more jobs for caregivers in the community.
While the business is still in the works of finalizing contracts with health insurance providers for residents to have additional help in covering the costs – a process Zarate expects will take between one to two months – the facility has already begun accepting private registrations.
As of Thursday afternoon, she already had two residents lined up with their own scheduled move-in dates.
Josepi Puchi, for example, told the NI that his grandmother is scheduled to move in to the Royal Assisted Living home within the next few weeks.
He explained that while he has always been her main caregiver, a few recent obstacles have made it difficult for him to care for her.
“It’s actually been a big relief because it’s much closer,” he said, adding that other homes he looked into were too far for frequent visits and had a more clinical environment. “This feels like you’re at a home as opposed to a hospital, so that was important, that kind of comfort and the attention that they’re receiving.”
He also appreciated the sense of community that his grandmother would take part in with the local residents and staff members.
‘Very controlled’ with COVID
Long-term care facilities for elderly people have been in the spotlight in recent months due to high infection and death rates related to the coronavirus pandemic.
But citing the small resident capacity, stricter visitation policies and constant monitoring of staff members’ health, Zarate said she feels her team is taking the necessary precautions to prevent infections at the Royal home.
“It is a concern and that’s why we have to be very controlled,” she said, adding that the opening of the business was also delayed by COVID-related regulations, including specific policies and procedures required by the state. “I already deal with it in the home health setting, so we just follow state protocols.”
Visitors will not be allowed to enter the home, Zarate said, but will still have the option of meeting with their loved ones in the patio, where they can bond in a socially-distanced environment.
“I want them to not be isolated by having to be shuttled off to other counties, so they can still have that quality, dignified life and still have their families involved,” she said.