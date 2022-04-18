Crews contained a 17-acre brush fire on the Empire Ranch north of Sonoita last weekend.
The Sonoita-Elgin Fire District alerted the public to the blaze via Facebook posted at around 5 p.m. on Saturday. “Forward progress has been stopped and crews are mopping up to contain lines,” the post said.
In addition to SEFD, responders included the Patagonia Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management and state fire authorities. The Nogales Fire Department also contributed an engine to the effort.
“Please keep in mind that the fire season is coming and to stay fire wise,” SEFD said in a follow-up post.
Local woman caught driving large load of fentanyl to Phoenix
A Santa Cruz County woman is facing federal charges after she was caught last week transporting an estimated $1.4 million worth of fentanyl pills that had been hidden in snack food bags.
According to a complaint filed at U.S. District Court on April 15, deputies from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department working on a Border Interdiction Unit stopped 47-year-old Imelda Carter the day before for speeding on Interstate 10 in Tucson.
The complaint didn’t mention whether authorities had prior intelligence that Carter was carrying drugs, but they had a drug-sniffing dog with them, and the dog reportedly alerted to a suspicious odor coming from the rear of Carter’s vehicle.
The deputies saw a number of bags containing candy and chips in the vehicle, and according to the complaint, they “noticed one of the bags of chips appeared to have been opened and resealed.”
When the deputies opened one of the bags, they allegedly discovered two smaller bags of blue pills concealed inside. When they opened all the bags, they found a total of 340 packages of blue pills that tested positive for the characteristics of fentanyl.
The fentanyl had a total weight of 37.45 kilograms – approximately 83 pounds.
Carter reportedly waived her Miranda rights and told authorities that a man from Mexico had contacted her through WhatsApp and offered her $5,000 to transport “some bags” to Phoenix. She said she was instructed to leave her vehicle unlocked outside her residence so the bags could be loaded in.
According to the plan, once she got to Phoenix, she’d be instructed where to deliver the bags.
Carter reportedly admitted that she knew she was transporting some type of drug, but didn’t know which kind.
Man indicted for ammo smuggling
A man caught last month while trying to smuggle ammunition into Mexico through Nogales has been indicted by a federal grand jury.
Raul Lopez, a U.S. citizen born in 1979, was indicted on April 13 on one count of smuggling goods from the United States. According to a previous criminal complaint filed against him, Lopez was busted on March 18 as he tried to drive into Mexico through an unspecified port of entry in Nogales.
“Customs and Border Protection officers attempted to stop Lopez for inspection, and Lopez failed to yield but instead continued driving and attempted to flee into Mexico in his vehicle,” the complaint says, adding: “The officers were able to stop and detain Lopez, and subsequently searched his vehicle.”
They allegedly found 20,000 rounds 7.62x39mm ammunition inside the vehicle.