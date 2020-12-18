A shipment of 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by pharmaceutical manufacturer Moderna are set to arrive to the Mariposa Community Health Clinic in Nogales next week.
Local residents, however, might not start receiving doses until the following week.
Dr. Eladio Pereira, chief medical officer for MCHC, said the clinic is scheduled to receive its first allotment of vaccines between Monday and Wednesday next week. They’re intended primarily for people that fall into Arizona’s “1A” priority category for vaccination, which includes healthcare providers, emergency medical personnel and the residents and staff of long-term care facilities.
Jeff Terrell, director of the County Health Services Department, said that approximately 900 to 1,000 Santa Cruz County residents fall into that category.
The sooner MCHC receives the vaccine, the sooner they’ll start administering it, Pereira told the NI on Thursday. If it arrives towards the end of the delivery window – next Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 23 – immunization might not begin until the following Tuesday, Dec. 28. That’s because the clinic will need time to process the vaccines and then test the administration procedures, and the Christmas holiday comes at the end of next week.
But if the shipment arrives early next week, vaccination could get under way sooner. Pereira said the health center should be able to administer 200 doses per day once immunization begins.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration was expected to approve the Moderna vaccine for emergency use on Friday, after an advisory panel endorsed it on Thursday. Last week, the FDA approved a
COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer, but initial shipments to Arizona were earmarked exclusively for Maricopa and Pima counties.
Pereira said additional deliveries of the Moderna vaccine to Santa Cruz County will likely come on a weekly basis after the first doses arrive.
While the entire first delivery will go to MCHC, Terrell said that Holy Cross Hospital in Nogales and Rio Rico Pharmacy are also signed up to administer the vaccine. The county government determines which local facilities receive vaccines allotted by state authorities.
According to a vaccine distribution plan distributed by the Arizona Department of Health Services, all 15 counties in the state, as well as tribal nations, should receive vaccine doses next week.
The doses set for delivery next week will be first doses of the Moderna vaccine. Recipients need to receive two doses and immunity is generally expected one to two weeks after the second dose.
While the first delivery is now just days away, there are still a number of questions about the vaccine rollout in Santa Cruz County.
Pereira and Terrell said they hadn’t received guidance on any costs that vaccine recipients would be responsible for paying. But earlier this month, Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order that he said would mean all Arizonans can get vaccinated for free, the Arizona Republic reported.
Residents who want to be vaccinated will need to sign up through an online portal operated by the State of Arizona, and Pereira said the sign-up system would include a process for verifying that individuals who register for the vaccine are members of vaccine priority groups. He said he wasn’t sure if individuals who are priority workers in Santa Cruz County but live in another county will be eligible for vaccination locally, but said that’s another issue that will be handled by the state registration portal.
Pereira said MCHC and the county plan to release further information for individuals about the local vaccine process next week.
General population
After the initial immunization phase, targeted at frontline healthcare workers and those associated with long-term care facilities, there’s a long road ahead to get the general population vaccinated in Santa Cruz County.
The state’s second priority group, “1B,” includes essential workers like teachers; law enforcement officers and emergency responders; employees in the utility, food and transportation industries; some government employees; and other workers in industries defined as “essential” by previous executive orders.
In Santa Cruz County, which has a total population of around 46,500, that could add up to between 6,000 and 8,000 people, Terrell estimated.
Next comes priority “1C,” which includes people at increased risk for severe COVID-19 infection, including those with existing medical conditions, adults living in group homes and those over age 65. Terrell said the 1C group in the county could be twice as large as 1B.
It remains to be seen how fast additional vaccine doses will reach Arizona and, eventually, Santa Cruz County.
State health department documents project that Phase 1, which aims to vaccinate the priority populations in groups 1A through 1C, will be carried out beginning this month through next spring. Phase 2, which will include the general population, is slated for spring and summer 2021.
In addition to widening the eligible population as vaccination progresses, it’s possible that Santa Cruz County will eventually receive the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer as well as the one produced by Moderna. The first doses of Pfizer’s vaccine have already been administered in Arizona, but only Maricopa and Pima counties received doses in the first Pfizer shipments because the vaccine needs to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures that only specially equipped medical facilities can handle.
But, a few months ago, MCHC ordered a deep freezer capable of storing the Pfizer vaccine at the frosty minus 70 degree Celsius temperatures it requires. That means the health center could be among the recipients for future Pfizer vaccine shipments.