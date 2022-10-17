Trunk

On Dec. 29, 2021, Border Patrol agents at the Interstate 19 checkpoint discovered four undocumented immigrants locked in the trunk of this car driven by Dominique Valdez of Tucson. The two men seen clearly here are lying on top of two others.

 CBP photo

In late 2021, Dominque Trinidad Valdez Velasquez told four men – all of them undocumented immigrants – to get into the trunk of her Nissan Sentra.

“In order to fit, (Valdez) told them to lay atop one another,” a prosecutor from the U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote in a pre-sentencing memorandum.



