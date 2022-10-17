On Dec. 29, 2021, Border Patrol agents at the Interstate 19 checkpoint discovered four undocumented immigrants locked in the trunk of this car driven by Dominique Valdez of Tucson. The two men seen clearly here are lying on top of two others.
In late 2021, Dominque Trinidad Valdez Velasquez told four men – all of them undocumented immigrants – to get into the trunk of her Nissan Sentra.
“In order to fit, (Valdez) told them to lay atop one another,” a prosecutor from the U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote in a pre-sentencing memorandum.
Members of the group later told authorities they were stuck in that position, with no way of opening the trunk from the inside, for an hour while Valdez drove.
“However, the worst and most frightening part of their ordeal was the subsequent four hours that they then remained in the trunk, packed atop one another, while the defendant had stopped somewhere,” the prosecutor wrote.
The migrants were finally freed after a police dog alerted U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Interstate 19 checkpoint to the trunk of the car.
Valdez was arrested and eventually pleaded guilty to transporting undocumented immigrants while placing someone’s life in danger. On Sept. 29, the 30-year-old Tucson resident was sentenced by a U.S. judge to 18 months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release.
According to a Department of Justice news release announcing the sentence, the four hours the migrants spent locked in the trunk of the parked Sentra came after Valdez stopped at a hotel to sleep.
“The trunk was never opened to enable them to uncramp their limbs or to breath fresh air,” the prosecutor’s memo said. “They were never told why they stopped, where they stopped, nor how long they would be stopped. Nothing to ease the uncertainty of their circumstances. Minutes turned into hours with no change.”
Adding Valdez’s previous criminal history – six convictions in the previous 10 years – to the mix, the U.S. Attorney’s Office asked the judge to give her 28 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
Valdez’s lawyer acknowledged that she had left the four men in a car trunk for approximately five hours. “They were stiff, cramping and frightened when immigration agents opened the trunk,” he wrote.
However, Valdez was addicted to drugs and not thinking clearly – she feared being raped by her companions, he wrote, adding: “She wanted to earn money to be able to move to Phoenix to be with her half brother.”
The lawyer cited a letter Valdez wrote to the judge that said: “I haven’t valued my own life for 20-plus years ... and I know that this allowed me to not value these four people’s lives, that I only saw as a way to make money.”