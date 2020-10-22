Toribio Castro, a 100-year-old Rio Rico man, eagerly fulfilled his civic duty to vote in the 2020 general election this week.
On Tuesday, he and his daughter Olga Castro visited the Santa Cruz County Complex to take part in the in-person early voting process.
“I felt very comfortable, very happy, very excited,” he told the NI on Thursday morning, adding that he wanted to elect a “good president.”
“Being a (U.S.) citizen is a big advantage… I have the privilege of voting because I am a citizen,” Castro said.
Olga Castro said that her father, originally from Empalme, Sonora, registered to vote as a Democrat soon after he became a naturalized U.S. citizen in the 1960s. She added that he always encouraged the entire family to vote and never missed an election himself.
After becoming his caregiver, Olga said, she has made sure that the two continue to fulfill their duty by voting together.
“I feel proud that, at this age, he still wants to go out to vote and elect the better candidates,” Olga said. “I’m happy that he has this energy to say, ‘I want to go vote.’”
Early voting is available at the Recorder’s Office at the County Complex in Nogales from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 30. On Saturday, Oct. 24, the Recorder’s Office will hold early voting events at the Patagonia Town Hall from 9 a.m. to noon, and at the Sonoita public library branch across from the fairgrounds from 2-5 p.m.