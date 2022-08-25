A 16-year-old suspect was formally charged on Wednesday with the second-degree murder of an elderly Rio Rico man.
During an arraignment hearing at Nogales Justice Court, Justice of the Peace Emilio Velasquez entered a plea of not guilty for Noel Stepney, who appeared via Zoom.
On Monday, a sheriff’s SWAT team arrested Stepney for allegedly killing 72-year-old Gabriel Guevara. He was booked into the county jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, and the County Attorney’s Office filed a formal complaint on Wednesday that affirmed the charge and allowed Stepney to be kept in custody.
His bond is currently set at $1 million.
Arizona law requires that a juvenile 15 or older who is accused of certain offenses, including first- or second-degree murder, be prosecuted as an adult. As a result, Stepney’s case is being prosecuted in the adult criminal justice system.
On Wednesday, Velasquez assigned attorney Charles Spector to be Stepney’s defense lawyer. His next hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 31.
The arrest
According to a news release issued Monday by Sheriff David Hathaway, a neighbor contacted the Sheriff's Office that morning expressing concern that they hadn't seen Guevara since Friday. Hathaway said his officers then determined that Stepney was in Guevara’s house at 1391 Anclar Court in northeast Rio Rico, but the teenager refused to exit.
The SWAT team then went into the home and found Stepney hiding in the attic.
Guevara’s body was found dumped down the side of a hill near the house, with a bag wrapped around his head, Hathaway said.
The cause of death was a gunshot wound, according to Sheriff’s Lt. Gerardo Castillo, who said no murder weapon had been recovered as of Thursday.