A 16-year-old suspect was formally charged on Wednesday with the second-degree murder of an elderly Rio Rico man.

During an arraignment hearing at Nogales Justice Court, Justice of the Peace Emilio Velasquez entered a plea of not guilty for Noel Stepney, who appeared via Zoom.



