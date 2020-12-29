Three-part series

As one of the most consequential years in recent world history comes to a close, the Nogales International is recapping the defining moments of 2020 in the community as part of a three-part series.

• Part 1 featured the months of January through April. It was published in the Dec. 25 print edition and went online Dec. 27.

• Part 2 (May-August) ran in print and online on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

• Part 3 (September-December) is set be published Friday, Jan. 1.

In addition, each of the three parts includes a companion article recapping the in-depth stories the NI published during that period to flesh out the impact of major events on the community. See the link below for the companion piece to Part 2.