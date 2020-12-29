People crossing into Mexico through the local ports of entry encountered stepped-up sanitation measures immediately south of the border as the municipal government in Nogales, Sonora set up inflatable disinfecting tunnels and required travelers to walk through them.
Health officials said the tunnels applied a solution of biodegradable and quaternary disinfectant water that would protect against the spread of COVID-19. But skeptics wondered if they were effective at all, or if they might, in fact, be harmful.
In another anti-coronavirus effort, city workers in Nogales Sonora began disinfecting streets and sidewalks.
Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf touted the effectiveness of cross-border travel restrictions after visiting the Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales, saying: “They’re working.” Wolf also visited the Border Patrol station and took a helicopter tour of the border during his stop in Nogales.
At a subsequent news conference in Tucson, he downplayed concerns that agents hadn’t been wearing personal protective equipment, saying that “I don’t think that’s an issue at all.” And as it turned out, CBP quietly began requiring port officers and Border Patrol agents to use protective gear effective May 8 amid rising citizen concern.
During his visit, Wolf tweeted a photo that showed him at the Mariposa port alongside two high-ranking CBP officials in Arizona, none of whom were wearing a mask or gloves.
Construction had began “in earnest” on a $134-million revamp of State Route 189 (Mariposa Road) in Nogales, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
Crews had already been clearing brush from the path of the first of two flyover ramps that will connect northbound SR 189 with northbound I-19, and throughout the following months, residents would see the support pillars and roadway beams of the ramps slowly take shape. The project also includes building a roundabout at SR 189 and Target Range Road as well as a traffic signal, drainage upgrades and improvements east of I-19 and on Grand Avenue.
“The improvements coming to State Route 189 are not only going to support international commerce and economic growth but make Mariposa Road safer for the local community,” ADOT Director John Halikowski said in a news release.
The number of unemployed people in Santa Cruz County more than doubled from February to April, according to new numbers from the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity.
The data showed that 3,042 local residents were unemployed in April, the first full month that coronavirus-related restrictions were in effect on businesses and citizens. That was up from 1,431 in February and 2,111 in March.
Meanwhile, the number of employed people in the county fell from 18,442 in February to 16,513 in April. During that same two-month period, the local jobless rate grew from 7.2 percent in February to 15.6 percent in April.
May 21-22: Class of 2020 drives through for diplomas
Unable to have a traditional graduation ceremony, members of the Class of 2020 at local high schools picked up their diplomas during drive-through ceremonies. Family members made the best of the situation, elaborately decorating vehicles in honor of their grads, and the ceremonies were followed by vehicle processions that gave community members a chance to cheer them on as well.
The Mariposa Community Health Center said it was expecting to receive 500 COVID-19 testing kits from the state this week, as well as 500 per week over the next five weeks.
“We’re now in the process of creating a plan to expand testing to more people,” Dr. Eladio Pereira of the MCHC told the NI, though he added: “You must remember that the county has about 46,000 people. This will be only about 3,000 tests, so we cannot do random testing.”
The news came as Santa Cruz County’s case count and positive test rate had been rising sharply in recent weeks, at the same time that the county ranked at or near the bottom of the state’s 15 counties in terms of per-capita testing.
As of the morning of May 28, approximately 900 residents of Santa Cruz County had been tested for active COVID-19 infections. That meant that within two weeks, MCHC would received more new test kits than have been previously administered to community members since the start of the epidemic.
One-fifth of the Santa Cruz County residents who had been tested for an active COVID-19 infection had tested positive, according to state data. That gave Santa Cruz the highest positive test rate among Arizona’s 15 counties – a reflection of the community’s growing number of infections and its relatively low rate of testing.
A Nogales man died and another was arrested after a pickup truck struck a bicycle on Grand Avenue on Sunday morning.
Mark Ryan Seeger, 66, was riding southbound on Grand Avenue at about 7 a.m. when his bicycle was hit by a white Ford pickup driven by Hector Francisco Heredia, 41, the Nogales Police Department said .
Seeger was transported to Holy Cross Hospital, where he later died. Heredia fled the scene, but was later arrested and booked into the county jail on one count of manslaughter and one count of leaving the scene of an accident.
The next day, a regular Monday evening bicycle outing involving a handful of friends ballooned into a police-escorted ride of around 50 people, as the local cycling community gathered to pay tribute to Seeger and raise awareness of the safety issues that confront cyclists in the city.
Santa Cruz County officials said they were informed of the first death of a local resident due to COVID-19.
The victim was a man over the age of 65 who had underlying health conditions and who had been hospitalized in Tucson, the county said in a news release, adding that it would not release any additional information about the case due to privacy concerns.
Wearing black shirts and holding up signs reading “Enough is enough,” “I can’t breathe,” and “Stop racial profiling,” community members protested at several rallies organized in Nogales during the week in support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement and against police brutality.
Dozens of protestors, most of them teenagers and people in their early 20s, lined the sidewalk on Mariposa Road on June 2, holding their signs and closed fists in the air as cars and trucks passed by.
A number of drivers honked their horns in support.
“A lot of us tend to forget that these problems are happening just because they’re not happening to us, and it’s not right,” sad 17-year-old Aixa Ochoa, one of the protest organizers.
Two days later, the same organizers rallied a group to demonstrate for several hours in front of Nogales City Hall, then marched towards the border on Morley Avenue, where they continued to protest. And two days after that, more than two dozen local residents gathered on the steps of the old courthouse on Morley Avenue to show their solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement as part of a Democratic Party-sponsored event.
June 18-19: Face masks required as COVID-19 cases rise
City, county and town officials moved to require the use of face masks in public after Gov. Doug Ducey announced that he would allow Arizona’s local governments to impose their own mandatory mask rules and decide how to enforce them.
Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino signed a proclamation on June 18 mandating that residents wear face coverings in public, effective immediately. The county followed with a proclamation the next day, and Patagonia Mayor Andrea Wood and Town Manager Ron Robinson signed a community announcement advising that face masks must be worn in public places and businesses in town starting the following Monday.
The announcements came amid a surge in COVID-19 infections in Santa Cruz County that saw the number of new confirmed cases jump by more than 900 since the start of the month.
Walmart announced it would close its Nogales location to the public for nearly two days to “allow extra time for a third-party specialist to further sanitize the store.”
In response to follow-up questions about whether the closure had come in response to positive COVID-19 cases among employees, or if employees would be tested for the disease before the store re-opens, a corporate spokeswoman wrote in an email: “Like Southern Arizona, our stores have felt the impact of the coronavirus. This is leading us to continually evaluate our responses and best practices to keep stores safe for associates and customers.”
By this date, a total of seven Nogales firefighters and paramedics had tested positive for COVID-19 since June 6, and four others were in self-isolation while they awaited their results, Nogales Fire Chief Jeff Sargent said.
“Essentially, we’re staffing with our current staff, we’re on calls and we have been following CDC guidelines on when people can return to work,” he said.
Sargent said there was no concern about the reduction in available staff interfering with the NFD’s ability to respond to emergency calls. But other NFD firefighters had had to pick up additional overtime shifts to ensure that the department could meet the needs of the community.
For those firefighters and paramedics, their workweek went from 48-hour shifts to 60-hour shifts, Sargent said.
June 29: Transports to hospital get longer
The Rio Rico Fire District, which has a license to conduct hospital-to-hospital ambulance transports out of the county, took two patients to Phoenix hospitals and one to Sierra Vista in the previous week, according to RRFD Deputy Chief Richard Johnson.
Previously, seriously ill COVID-19 patients from Santa Cruz County were transported to Tucson hospitals for treatment due to the limited capabilities of the county’s only hospital, Holy Cross.
“As this COVID progresses, we’re starting to see transports to different destinations and farther destinations,” RRFD Chief Adam Amezaga said.
“It appears that they’re trying to regulate and make sure that we don’t overwhelm Tucson entirely,” Johnson said.
The next day, on June 30, the Santa Cruz County Health Services Department reported a total of 1,781 confirmed COVID-19 cases among local residents, with 88 hospitalizations and 22 deaths. Those numbers represented an increase of 1,455 cases since the start of the month. All of the 22 deaths and 81 of the hospitalizations to that point had been reported in June.
A settlement in an eight-year-old lawsuit will mean nearly $38.8 million in upgrades and protective measures for the aging sewer line that carries millions of gallons of wastewater each day from the U.S.-Mexico border to a treatment plant in Rio Rico, federal and state authorities said.
The settlement came as the result of a suit filed by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality against the U.S. Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission (USIBWC) in 2012 that alleged Clean Water Act violations resulting from the leak-prone sewer line. The construction contract was supposed to be put out to bid in fall 2020, with work to begin after that.
With the U.S. Independence Day holiday looming, Sonoran authorities said they planned to set up checkpoints at the state’s northern border to stop “non-essential” cross-border travel from the United States. It was the first effort on the Mexican side of the border to limit travel during the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the checkpoints in Nogales, Sonora didn’t start operating until the afternoon of Saturday, July 4, after large numbers of holiday travelers had already made their way into the country. And then they only lasted three days before the effort was put on permanent hold.
Juan Francisco Gim, director of Mexican Customs in Nogales, Sonora, said authorities still managed to turn away approximately 1,840 cars during the time the rules were in effect.
The Nogales City Council voted to ban municipal police from using chokeholds and adopt a “duty to intervene” policy that requires NPD officers to step into a situation in which another officer might violate rules of conduct.
The new mandates were related to “what has been going on nationally,” said Councilman Marcelino Varona, Jr. The country had been shaken in recent weeks by high-profile incidents of police violence against people of color and protests against police brutality. But Varona’s reference was the closest the councilmembers came to mentioning the national context for the move.
More than 500 local businesses and entities received loans ranging from a few hundred dollars to more than $1 million through the Paycheck Protection Program, a federal relief effort that handed out cash intended to help businesses keep paying employees as the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a blow to the nation’s economy.
Numbers released by the U.S. Treasury Department showed that many of the Santa Cruz County recipients were businesses in the county’s most prominent industries: produce wholesaling and cross-border logistics. But the list of local recipients also included restaurants, schools and religious organizations.
The two largest loans in the local area went to Mariposa Community Health Center (MCHC), which received $2-$5 million dollars, and Tubac Management Company (which operates the Tubac Golf Resort), with a loan between $1 million and $2 million.
Data posted by the County Health Services Department showed 2,029 confirmed infections among local residents since the start of the pandemic. The county added 1,002 confirmed infections in the previous 23 days – an average of 43.6 cases per day.
According to data published by the Harvard Global Health Institute on July 5, Santa Cruz County’s per-capita rate of new cases over the previous seven days was the 14th highest among the nation’s 3,100-plus counties.
In terms of total cases, Santa Cruz continued to post the highest per-capita rate among Arizona’s 15 counties, with 4.4 percent of the county’s U.S. Census-estimated 46,498 residents having tested positive since the start of the pandemic. That’s one out of every 22.7 people.
Another important metric, the percentage of people who received positive results on the test for active COVID-19 infections, continued to climb in Santa Cruz County, reaching 28.9 percent. That was by far the highest positive test rate in the state, which had an overall rate of 13.4 percent.
A temperature reading of 110 at the Nogales International Airport was the hottest temperature recorded by the National Weather Service at the site in three years. And it came in the midst of a summer of unrelenting and recently unprecedented heat.
The temperature at the airport reached 100 for the first time in 2020 on May 6, the earliest date of a triple-digit reading there in at least two decades. It was the first of 57 days of triple-digit temperatures from May 6 to Oct. 1.
May and June were slightly hotter than normal, but in July the average daily high at the airport was 99.2 degrees, well above the normal daily high of 93.5 for the month. In August, the average high was 98.9 compared to a 91.4-degree norm.
The average high temperatures in July and August were the hottest recorded in the 20 years for which National Weather Service data was available.
July 25-26: Testing blitzes start in Santa Cruz County
Hundreds of people rolled through the parking lot at the County Complex in Nogales to have their nasal passages swabbed during the first two days of a community-wide COVID-19 testing blitz.
The swabbing itself took only a few seconds, and participants said it was relatively painless.
“It felt kind of weird,” said 11-year-old Abdiel Dojaquez, an incoming student at Desert Shadows Middle School, though he added that it didn’t hurt. “It just, like, tickled.”
Two more test blitzes were planned for the following week in Rio Rico and Patagonia, and in the end, approximately 1,900 people were tested during the four events.
The testing was made possible by a $1.55-million grant apportioned by the state from a larger $150-million federal grant to help states slow the spread of COVID-19.
Aug. 3-5: Socially distanced school year begins
Public school students in Santa Cruz County returned to class this week, but only to participate in distance learning, as school officials remained cautious about on-campus instruction during the pandemic.
That meant a new type of school supply distribution. Across the Nogales Unified School District’s nine schools, for example, 4,072 laptops were set for pickup in the days prior to the start of class. Families were also set to collect 800 “MiFi” wireless internet hotspots, with an order for 300 more devices on the way.
Though it presented plenty of challenges, many NUSD educators were onboard with the cautious approach. Some staged a “motor march” a few days before the start of class, painting their cars with statements calling for school safety during the COVID-19 pandemic and driving from the Mariposa Shopping Center down Grand Avenue. “Virtual learning until it is safe for everyone,” declared the back window of one sedan.
Local voter participation was higher than it had been for a primary election in the past decade as voters turned to early ballots in larger numbers amid the widespread presence of COVID-19 in the community.
Even so, less than a third of eligible Santa Cruz County voters cast primary ballots, despite several hotly contested and high-profile local elections on the Democratic ticket.
Results showed that 8,669 of the county’s 28,733 registered voters participated in the primary – a rate of 30.2 percent. And in a sign of changing preferences, nearly 7,300 people participated in the primary via early ballot.
In order to preserve social distancing for the 1,341 people who cast in-person ballots, the County Elections Office set a limit of two voters inside each vote center at a time, with a six-foot distance between the voting booths and electronic poll books. In addition, poll workers were stationed outside to collect dropped-off early ballots, and to help with curbside voting – a new service offered this year.
Aug. 4: Hathaway, Sainz win hotly contested primary races
David Hathaway, who impressed voters with his record of law enforcement leadership but alienated others with his opposition to the use of face masks against COVID-19, bested three rivals in the Democratic Party’s primary race for Santa Cruz County sheriff. Hathaway won 2,603 votes, or 39.7 percent of the total. His next-closest rival was Rafael “Rafita” Corrales, who earned 2,197 votes, or 33.5 percent.
In another hotly contested Democratic primary race, incumbent County Recorder Suzie Sainz built a lead on early ballots, then held off an election day surge by challenger Anita Moreno to win by fewer than 100 votes.
In the non-partisan City of Nogales primary, Liza Montiel and Jorge Maldonado won two of three open seats on the council. Nubar Hanessian and Saulo Bonilla headed to a November runoff for the last remaining seat.
Aug. 26: MCHC to acquire CMG Nogales
The Mariposa Community Health Center announced that it had agreed to acquire Carondelet Medical Group Nogales, a move that MCHC said will bring three doctors, two advanced practice practitioners and 14 staff into its system.
MCHC declined to specify the terms of the deal, even after it was finalized in the fall.
Santa Cruz County, which once boasted the dubious distinction of having the highest number of COVID-19 cases per capita in a state seen as a national hotspot for COVID-19 spread, had now experienced about two months of declining numbers of new coronavirus cases.
Dr. Eladio Pereira, chief medical officer at Mariposa Community Health Center, said two factors are behind the slowdown in local cases: more face mask use, spurred by county and city mandates; and increased testing. Jeff Terrell, the county’s health services director, said he chalked the steady decline up to a number of factors, including local residents taking health and safety recommendations more seriously. “Maybe they’re taking it a little more to heart and they’re actually following that guidance that has been put out,” he said.
In the seven days prior to July 2, the county added 251 cases, and the new case totals have declined on almost every subsequent week. On Aug. 27, the county reported a total of 2,744 cases, just 25 more than a week earlier.
Yuma overtook Santa Cruz as the Arizona county with the highest number of confirmed infections per capita, and Santa Cruz County also made strides in its testing after ranking last in the state in per-capita testing in early May.
Charles Williams Van Nest, Jr., the 41-year-old man who repeatedly stabbed a woman in Patagonia in October 2019 in front of three children, then hid from authorities for days before being arrested at an unrented property, was sentenced at Santa Cruz County Superior Court to 14 years in prison.
Elementary students at the Elgin School headed back to classrooms on Aug. 31, with middle school students expected to return to in-person learning a week later.
That made the Sonoita Elementary School District, which operates the Elgin School, the first school district in Santa Cruz County to return to in-person schooling during the 2020-21 academic year.
Superintendent Mary Faley said the low number of COVID-19 cases in the local community and the school’s small class sizes – which range from eight to 16 students – helped drive the decision to reopen.
“That’s a huge factor in us being able to reopen – we can socially distance in our classrooms,” she said.