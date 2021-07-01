A blistering stretch of eight days last month in which the temperature reached 107 or more helped push the average daily high at the Nogales International Airport to 100.4 in June.
That was the second-highest figure recorded there during the month of June in the past two decades.
The average daily low last month, 66.5, was also the second-highest June mark recorded by the National Weather Service at the airport since 2001.
June 2017 had the hottest average daily high – 101 – during the 21 years for which data was available. The highest average low – 66.7 – came in June 2006.
June 2021 saw 13 days in which the temperature reached triple-digits at the local airport. That was one more than June 2020, but fewer than the 20 days of 100-or-more-degrees logged in June 2017.
The normal average daily high at the airport in June is 97 and the normal low is 62.5. However, the past decade has seen hotter weather than the previous 10 years.
During the 10 months of June from 2011 to 2020, the average daily high at the airport was 98.5, and the average number of days with triple-digit heat was 12.8.
From 2001 to 2010, the average daily high at the airport in June was 95.6 and the average number of 100-degree days was 7.7.
The stretch of unusually hot weather last month set seven daily records at the Nogales International Airport during the period of June 12-18, with the hottest days coming on June 14 and 15 when the mercury hit 109. The highest temperature recorded by the National Weather Service at the airport since 2001 came on June 18, 2017, when it hit 112.
June is typically the hottest month of the year in the local area. It’s followed by July (average daily high of 93.5 at the airport), August (91.4) and September (90.2) and May (87.8).
Other parts of Arizona and the Western United States and Canada also experienced unusually extreme heat in June. One contributing factor is ongoing drought, the National Weather Service said.
“When the ground absorbs incoming sunlight, some of that energy converts soil moisture into water vapor, which carries heat away from the surface. Less moisture in the soil means less solar energy being used to evaporate water. Instead, that energy heats the ground and the air,” the agency said in an article posted June 23.
In addition, the NWS said that while it’s difficult to quantify the impact that climate change has on a particular weather extreme, “there is plenty of evidence to show that high temperatures and heat waves have become worse due to climate change.”
Citing the government’s Climate Science Special Report, the NWS said that “not only have temperatures risen in the past, but they are projected to continue to increase due to the release of greenhouse gases.”