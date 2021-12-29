Jan. 1: Year begins with county in throes of COVID-19 surge
Santa Cruz County began the new year in the midst of a wave of COVID-19 infections and deaths that outpaced the first surge that hit the community during the summer of 2020.
In the week leading up to Jan. 1, the County Health Services Department reported 478 new cases of the disease. And on New Year’s Day, the county’s total number of cases passed 6,000, a grim landmark that represented a doubling of total cases in about two months.
In the month leading up to the New Year, authorities reported 31 deaths and 124 hospitalizations among county residents, both figures marking the highest monthly totals since the beginning of the outbreak. Then, during the first seven days of 2021, authorities confirmed 15 COVID-related deaths of Santa Cruz County residents – the highest number of coronavirus deaths reported in the county in any one-week period.
Jan. 8: Sheriff ousts predecessor’s second-in-command
Sheriff Antonio Estrada left office after seven terms at the end of 2020. A little more than a week later, the county’s new sheriff, David Hathaway, confirmed that Estrada’s top aide, Capt. Ruben Fuentes, was gone as well, effective Jan. 8.
“The second-in-command position is an ‘at will’ position in all Arizona Sheriff’s Offices. Often, the person occupying that position is replaced with the arrival of a new sheriff,” Hathaway told the NI in an email.
However, Fuentes would later sue Hathaway and the county, saying that his position was not, in fact, an at-will position, and that he was denied his right to due process to contest his termination. The suit was still pending at the end of 2021.
Jan. 10: Curfew, other restrictions put in place as Nogales, Sonora goes to ‘code red’
Sonora state authorities imposed a curfew and other restrictive measures in three cities – including Nogales, Sonora – after declaring them in a “code red” status for COVID-19 transmission. The curfew ran from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night, with businesses and services except pharmacies, hospitals and emergency services required to close during that period. Residents could only venture out during the curfew hours in cases of emergency or to acquire necessary medicine.
Jan. 11: Vaccination eligibility expands amid overwhelming demand
Santa Cruz County began the year in vaccine phase 1B, in which an estimated 10,000 local residents were eligible for the jab. Due to those large numbers, the County Health Services Department and Mariposa Community Health Center began the phase by focusing on law enforcement officers, as well as healthcare workers who hadn’t yet been vaccinated.
Then, in a bulletin issued shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11, the county government announced that people 75 and older had been added to the mix. Word spread fast, and shortly before noon the next day, the county announced that all available appointments had been filled.
Jan. 12: Winter high school sports season back on
High schools in Santa Cruz County prepared to restart their winter athletics programs after the executive board of the Arizona Interscholastic Association reversed its previous decision to cancel the season, a move that had been made in response to the state’s worst-in-the-nation COVID-19 diagnosis rate and record numbers of coronavirus patients occupying inpatient hospital beds.
In allowing the winter sports season to go forward, the AIA board imposed a number of modifications, including the requirement that all student-athletes, coaches and officials wear a cloth mask or gaiter for the entirety of a game.
The board, as well as member schools, also imposed limits on fan attendance at games.
After all the ups and downs, Patagonia Union High School senior basketball player Lalo Aguilar said he was “just grateful to be out here on the court.”
“The masks, I know everybody is ‘eh’ about it, but it’s either this or we can’t play,” Aguilar said after the PUHS Lobos’ began their second-chance season on Jan. 19 by defeating the defending state champion Fort Thomas Apaches.
Jan. 21: Biden ‘pauses’ border wall building
As a thick fog rolled off the Patagonia Mountains on the morning of Jan. 21, construction vehicles were parked idly along the freshly widened and graded border road that stretched east toward Nogales. The worksite, which had been the scene of round-the-clock border wall prep in preceding weeks, was quiet the morning after President Joe Biden, in one of his first acts in office, signed a proclamation rescinding a state of emergency at the U.S.-Mexico border and ordering a “pause” on border wall construction.
While no new wall was constructed on the east side of the city before the pause, the Trump administration managed to construct a new barrier extending approximately seven miles west of the Mariposa Port of Entry through rugged wilderness to a mountainside that was carved away to create a staging area for the construction project.
Approximately 10 more miles of new border wall was built through National Forest Land at the far western end of the county as part of a $1.28 billion contract awarded to North Dakota-based Fisher Sand and Gravel to build about 43 miles of barriers in Pima and Santa Cruz counties.
After the mandatory pause, crews left gaps in some stretches of new fence, and open trenches in other spots where the wall was meant to be built.
Jan. 21: ADOT says SR 189 project halfway there, to be done by fall
The $134-million revamp of State Route 189 (Mariposa Road) in Nogales passed the halfway mark and was scheduled for completion in the fall, barring unexpected delays, the Arizona Department of Transportation said in a project newsletter.
The centerpieces of the project, which began in earnest in May 2020, are two flyover ramps connecting SR 189 with Interstate 19. They were in place and the concrete for all bridge decks was poured by the summertime.
ADOT said in another newsletter issued in August that “the project remains on track for completion this fall.”
The project was not completed in the fall, however, and work was still under way at the end of the year.
Feb. 4: Man sues after being shot in head by CBP officer at DeConcini Port of Entry
Two years after he was shot in the head while driving southbound through the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry – an episode he reportedly has no memory of and which the government never sufficiently clarified for him – Angel Mendivil Perez filed a lawsuit alleging that U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers used “unreasonable” and “excessive” deadly force against then-21-year-old Tucson resident.
The claim stems from an incident on Feb. 7, 2019, when an unidentified CBP officer conducting outbound inspections at the DeConcini port shot Mendivil in the head after he attempted to flee.
Feb. 8: Drive-through vaccination is put to the test
Local authorities tested out a new method for distributing COVID-19 vaccines to the community: a drive-through clinic. And while they ultimately decided that giving shots indoors at the Nogales Rec Center was more efficient than outdoors, the effort to vaccinate local residents progressed steadily ahead.
As of Feb. 4, a total of 7,500 vaccine doses had been allotted to Santa Cruz County by the state government and another 1,800 were expected the following week. At this time, the county was still focused on inoculating people 75 or older, along with teachers, law enforcement and people working in “essential” services and industries, such as produce distribution.
Feb. 12: Spelling bee winners, participants celebrated
Michael Pentland, a sixth-grader at Desert Shadows Middle School, emerged from a pool of 20 of the area’s best K-8 spellers to win the socially distanced 2021 Santa Cruz County Spelling Bee.
Instead of an in-person competition with the spellers going head-to-head in front of a panel of judges, this year’s bee used the Scripps National Spelling Bee Online Testing Platform, in which participants tried to spell 25 words and accurately define/use 25 vocabulary words on a timed test.
Pentland, in his first full year at DSMS after moving with his family from China, finished the test with 48 correct answers out of the 50 items. San Cayetano Elementary School fifth-grader Memphis Parks was right behind him with 47 correct.
The two, along with 18 other spelling bee participants, were celebrated during a drive-through ceremony in Nogales hosted by the County Schools Superintendent’s Office on Feb. 12.
Feb. 15: Number of vaccinated surpasses COVID cases
Santa Cruz County reached a new milestone in the battle against COVID-19 when statistics showed that for the first time, more people had received the COVID-19 vaccine in the county (8,584) than the number of local residents who had tested positive for the infection.
(The numbers weren’t directly comparable, however, since case numbers represent positive tests traced to people who reside in Santa Cruz County and vaccination statistics refer to the doses dispensed here, whether to local residents or people who work locally and live outside of the county.)
The milestone was reached as vaccination efforts chugged along and new infections continued to slow in the area. In the week leading up to Feb. 15, the county reported just 65 new coronavirus cases, the lowest weekly total since late October 2020.
Feb. 17: City annexation plan back on the table
Barely two months after the city’s last annexation effort came to an unsuccessful conclusion, the mayor of Nogales said he was ready to try again.
In fact, Mayor Arturo Garino indicated at a study session that he wanted to up the ante – trying again to annex land north of the city; and, this time, adding more area to the east, covering the Kino Springs neighborhood and Nogales International Airport.
“We have to do it soon,” Garino said.
By the end of the year, the mayor and council still had not voted on an annexation petition, though a city-hired planner was working on projections for annexing the two areas.
March 2: County passes rules to allow marijuana dispensaries
The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors approved an ordinance that allows recreational and medical marijuana dispensaries to operate in the county’s unincorporated areas with newly defined buffer zones.
The original draft of the new ordinance proposed a one-mile distance requirement between each marijuana dispensary, as well as half-mile distances from schools, churches and parks. But those limitations were reduced to a half-mile distance between dispensaries, and a quarter-mile between dispensaries and the mentioned areas.
A new state law approved by Arizona voters in 2020 legalized the consumption of marijuana and possession of up to an ounce, and also authorized dispensaries to sell the drug for recreational use. But it left room for local governments to limit how marijuana is sold and used within their jurisdictions.
In Santa Cruz County, the City of Nogales opted in late 2020 to ban recreational stores, while the Town of Patagonia chose to allow them, according to its own fine-tuned ordinance.
March 7: RRFD takes over operations at Nogales Suburban
A new agreement took effect that gave the Rio Rico Fire District oversight of operations and management at the Nogales Suburban Fire District in an attempt to address the lack of financial and personnel resources at NSFD.
“Both districts are still going to remain separate entities… They’re going to give us their tax revenue and whatever dollars to help them with operational and administrative stuff,” RRFD Chief Adam Amezaga told the NI. Still, he added:
“Then the end goal is that we would like to merge and consolidate into one department.”
March 13: Patagonia Lobos boys hoop makes state basketball semifinals
Bidding for their third-straight tournament upset, the No. 14-seeded Patagonia Lobos boys basketball team gave No. 2 Mohave Accelerated a run for their money in the 1A Conference semifinal in Scottsdale. The Lobos led 31-30 at halftime, then came back from a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to cut Mohave’s lead to three with 20 seconds left in the game before eventually falling 78-71.
Patagonia ended the season with an overall record of 13-8, which included upset wins over the No. 3 and No. 6 seeds in the first two rounds of the state tournament.
March 15: Schools reopen for second round of hybrid learning
For the first time in months, parents dropped off their children at school as districts in Santa Cruz County reopened their campuses for hybrid programs that combine in-person instruction with distance learning.
At Mary L. Welty Elementary School in Nogales, the day started with curbside drop-offs and health screenings in which students were asked if they were experiencing any symptoms related to COVID-19. After clearing a temperature check, they were allowed onto the campus and into their classrooms.
“I’m very happy for my son to be back in classes physically because online classes have been very difficult for him. It’s just not his style of learning,” said
Yessica Ozuna, mother of a Welty fourth-grader, adding that she works and her child had been receiving online learning help from his grandmother, who’s not tech-savvy.
NUSD made its first attempt at the hybrid program on Oct. 19, 2020, but returned to the full distance learning model after only one week of in-person classes.
The Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District, which carried out the hybrid model for five weeks from October to November, also returned to offering in-person classes on March 15, as did the Little Red School east of Nogales. Patagonia Public Schools began easing back into the hybrid model at the start of the month.
March 21: Sonny Peters show celebrates a generation of music
Dozens of people gathered at the Hilltop Gallery to learn more about and honor the early life of local artist and guitarist James “Sonny” Peters, who also served as a music teacher at Nogales High School for four decades.
The exhibit depicted Peters in different stages of his musical life through old photographs as well as video installations that included digitalized photos, clips of his performances and an interview with Peters himself, in which he offered tidbits about his life in Nogales.
The exhibit was part of a new push at Hilltop Gallery to promote all of the arts through events such as live music and poetry readings, rather than focusing on the visual arts, as it has done for most of its history.
April 1: County expands vaccination eligibility to anyone 18 and up
Local health authorities announced that they were expanding Santa Cruz County’s COVID-19 vaccination effort to include all adults 18 and older who reside or are employed in the county. It marked an abrupt change in approach for the county, which had been focusing on vaccinating people 65 and older and workers in essential industries.
After a slow start, the expanded vaccination effort picked up speed, and by April 12, Santa Cruz County reached its highest number of shots given during any week to that point. By April 19, a county that in 2020 had had some of Arizona’s worst rates of COVID-19 infections, test positivity and per-capita testing, was now leading Arizona in vaccination rate – 45.3 percent of eligible residents, according to state data.
Health officials speculated that the high infection rate in 2020 might have played a role in local residents being more receptive to getting the vaccine. Santa Cruz is also the smallest county in the state geographically, which made it relatively easier for residents to travel to the county-run vaccination site in Nogales.
Another factor that contributed to the high vaccination rate, which would continue to affect local data, was that many people who didn’t live in Santa Cruz County were getting inoculated here.
April 8: Nogales City Hall reopens to public for first in more than a year
Nogales City Hall was open to the public on the morning of April 8 for the first time since elected officials voted on March 27, 2020 to shut the doors in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The change came after the Nogales City Council voted unanimously on April 7 to open up city buildings beginning the next morning.
“I think it is time for us to open up,” Mayor Arturo Garino said.
April 19: State grants two marijuana dispensary licenses for S.C. County
The Arizona Department of Health Services used a random lottery-style selection to choose the winners of two available licenses to operate retail marijuana establishments in Santa Cruz County.
The lucky number-holders from the pool of 43 applications included Tucson-based business owner Aari Ruben, who had applied through his company Cactus Bloom Facilities Management LLC for a Tubac-located dispensary. Ruben, who has ties to the Sonoita area, soon changed his mind and decided to open his business in Patagonia.
Information regarding the ownership and the exact location for the second local licensee, listed as MK Associates LLC, was much more vague, and Ruben’s shop in Patagonia was the only one to open by the end of the year. Applicants who were awarded recreational licenses by the state in April were given 18 months to open their dispensary.
April 20: Sheriff turns down troops after Ducey declares border ‘emergency’
Downplaying what he called “this supposed migrant surge at the border,” Sheriff David Hathaway said he declined an offer initiated by Gov. Doug Ducey to have Arizona National Guard troops come to Santa Cruz County to help with border enforcement.
Speaking to the County Board of Supervisors on April 20, the same day Ducey declared a state of emergency in Santa Cruz County and five other Arizona counties, Hathaway said he and Sheriff Chris Nanos of Pima County were the only sheriffs among the affected counties to turn down the offer.
“We both responded saying, ‘We don’t have a migrant crisis on the border. We do not need to militarize our counties and have troops come to the border,’” Hathaway told the supervisors.
April 24: Kids get shot at vaccinations
After months of vaccinating adults who work and live in Santa Cruz County, local health authorities expanded their coronavirus inoculation efforts to youth ages 16 and 17 after Mariposa Community Health Center received its first allocations of the Pfizer vaccine, the only one approved by then for use among that age group.
“I kind of want the pandemic to come to an end and I think the only way that we can really do that is if people get vaccinated,” said 17-year-old Raven Burns, a junior at Rio Rico High School who was among the first of her peers to get the jab. “And, it gives me more freedom if I do get vaccinated because I can worry less of getting COVID myself or possibly giving it to… people in my life who may not have the vaccine.”