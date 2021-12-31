May 11: Fire burns backyard and outbuilding in Meadow Hills
A backyard fire in the Meadow Hills subdivision of Nogales destroyed an outbuilding, ignited some small peripheral brush fires and put a scare into neighbors. But a response force of a half-dozen firefighting vehicles and about 30 first responders kept it from burning any homes.
May 12: Calls mount to lift travel restrictions at the border
In a letter, the Greater Nogales-Santa Cruz County Port Authority, a group representing cross-border businesses in Nogales, called on President Biden to lift ongoing travel restrictions at the border. The organization said the travel restrictions, implemented in March 2020 in what authorities said was an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, were making things worse rather than better in Ambos Nogales.
A number of Southern Arizona government bodies, including the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors, sent letters to the same effect. A few weeks later, the Nogales City Council approved a resolution calling for the travel restrictions to be lifted.
It was to no avail, however, as the government renewed the restrictions for 30 days in May and continued to renew them on a monthly basis until later in the year.
May 15: One youth killed, another injured in ATV crash
A 13-year-old boy from Rio Rico died and another juvenile was treated for injuries following an ATV accident in the Washington Camp area of the Patagonia Mountains.
May 19: County supervisors repeal face mask mandate
The Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors put an official end to the countywide mask mandate during a special meeting.
The board first imposed a mask mandate in all unincorporated areas of the county via a proclamation that went into effect on June 19, 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. That mandate was effectively rendered moot by an executive order issued March 25, 2021 by Gov. Doug Ducey that forbade cities and counties from requiring mask use in public spaces, though the county’s mask rule remained in effect until the May 19 action.
May 21: NPD Officer Jeremy Brinton dies after being hit by car
Nogales Police Department Officer Jeremy Brinton died at a Tucson hospital a day after he was hit by a car while helping control traffic at the Exit 4 interchange on Interstate 19.
Authorities said Brinton was struck at approximately 8:11 p.m. on May 20 by a passenger vehicle while he was working an off-duty assignment, setting traffic cones for a lane closure related to the ongoing State Route 189 construction project. Brinton, 40, was an 18-year veteran of the department. He was survived by his wife Denise and four children.
Brinton was honored with a candlelight vigil outside the police department on the evening of May 21, and with a moment of silence at Nogales High School graduation, held the same day.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety, which led the investigation into Brinton’s death, said at the time: “Impairment has been ruled out as a cause, however, the crash is still under investigation.”
May 24: Police shoot and kill trucker after pursuit
Police officers shot and killed Glen Ray Cockrum, Jr., a 39-year-old long-haul truck driver, in Nogales after an early afternoon pursuit that started in Rio Rico, continued north to Tubac and culminated in Nogales.
The incident involved three different shooting scenes: the Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 19, the Walmart parking lot in Nogales, and the spot on Grand Avenue where officers fired at least 102 rounds, one of which pierced Cockrum’s left chest and caused fatal internal injuries.
In all, the 10 officers – eight from NPD and two from the Sheriff’s Office – fired a total of 128 rounds at the three sites, sometimes shooting at the tires of the tractor-trailer, but mostly directing their fire toward Cockrum in the cab.
Cockrum did not have a firearm, though he allegedly displayed a knife in a threatening manner, first toward warehouse workers in Rio Rico, and then towards a sheriff’s deputy who had responded to their call shortly after noon.
However, many of the details of the incident would not emerge until months later, due to law enforcement’s virtual information blackout in the aftermath of the shooting. Instead, the public was largely left to piece together the events through citizen cellphone videos posted to social media.
May 25: Residents raise voices against asphalt plant in Rio Rico
Residents who had been raising concerns for months about air and noise pollution stemming from an asphalt plant at the CalPortland facility on the west side of Rio Rico finally received some good news: the operators of a temporary asphalt batch plant at the site said they were going to stop production in the evenings, and were eying plans to vacate the plant later in the summer.
North Dakota-based contractor Fisher Sand and Gravel began operating the plant on the CalPortland property earlier in 2021 after securing a contract with the Arizona Department of Transportation to make roadway renovations to a stretch of Interstate 19. Since then, neighbors had complained about dust and chemicals polluting the air around them, as well as noise from rock-crushing operations at the plant at all hours of the day.
Those complaints led the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality to issue Fisher multiple notices of violation of state regulations. Still, residents said, the problems persisted.
May 28: Two killed in two nearby locations on Interstate 19
A shuttle passenger van driving south on Interstate 19 near Tubac pulled off to the side of the road with a flat tire. As the driver and two passengers tried to fix the tire, a white SUV side-swiped the three individuals. Rodolfo Valenzuela, 19, of Tucson, was killed at the scene. The shuttle driver and the second passenger were injured and taken to a Tucson-area hospital for treatment.
The driver of the SUV didn’t stop and wasn’t caught. The Arizona Department of Public Safety said later that the suspect vehicle was a 2013-2019 white Ford Escape, likely equipped with a high-level trim package.
That same evening, authorities found the body of an unidentified teenage girl after responding to a call of a female body on the side of the northbound lanes, just south of the Border Patrol checkpoint. A DPS spokesman told the NI at the time that police suspected the girl had been victim of a hit-and-run as she was crossing the interstate from the median to the right shoulder, though there were no witnesses to confirm the circumstances and no suspect driver or vehicle were located.
The victim was described as possibly a 17-year-old girl who was 5 feet, 2 inches tall and had dark skin, brown eyes and black hair. She was wearing black leggings, black jeans, and black-and-gray long sleeve T-shirt, and gray tennis shoes.
June 2: Ceremony pays tribute to NPD Officer Brinton
Members of the local community and law enforcement officers from around Southern Arizona gathered to pay their final respects to Nogales Police Officer Jeremy Brinton, who was killed in May while working an off-duty traffic assignment.
More than 200 people came to Nogales High School for a Mass followed by a ceremony that featured a seven-gun salute, a helicopter flyover and the presentation of the U.S. flag to Brinton’s widow, Denise. Co-workers and friends remembered Brinton as a “guy’s guy” who loved to help out, especially when it came to fixing cars.
June 2: AG sues Estrada and Fuentes over unworked OT payments
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office filed a civil action against former Sheriff Antonio Estrada and his second-in-command, Capt. Ruben Fuentes, seeking to recover nearly $200,000 in unworked overtime paid to Sheriff’s Office employees between 2013 and 2018.
The conflict stems from a practice adopted by the Sheriff’s Office as a way to compensate employees who performed additional duties. According to the auditor’s report, employees were told by supervisors to claim an hour of overtime each day they performed duties beyond their pay grade.
Douglas Clark, a Tucson-based attorney representing Estrada, said that neither his client nor Fuentes profited personally.
“Everybody knew about it, from the county manager on down. It was done for years, that was standard operating procedure, everybody approved of it,” he said.
The suit was still pending by the end of the year.
June 3: Nogales, Ariz. sends water to Nogales, Sonora
Water started flowing from a fire hydrant near the Morley Avenue pedestrian border crossing into a hose that snaked along East International Street and the border fence, under the coils of barbed concertina wire and through the bollard fence to a large water tank in Mexico.
The set-up was put in place when officials from the Nogales, Sonora municipal government approached their counterparts in Nogales, Ariz. to ask about buying water after some wells stopped functioning, leaving various neighborhoods without water.
June 7: County to wind down mass vaccination clinic at Nogales Rec Center
The Santa Cruz County government said it would wrap up its mass COVID-19 vaccination effort at the City of Nogales Recreation Center on June 17.
“The demand is down,” County Health Services Director Jeff Terrell said of the decision, adding that he believed the ongoing need for vaccinations in the community could be met by pharmacies and other providers.
Meanwhile, the number of new confirmed COVID-19 infections in the community had slowed to a trickle. Data posted by the County Health Services Department on June 7 showed that there had been only nine new cases confirmed during the previous week. The number of COVID-19 deaths among county residents was 180 as of June 7, a number that has been unchanged for two weeks. Total hospitalizations were at 566, which represented a weekly increase of one.
The dismantling of the Rec Center vaccination clinic was short-lived, however. The call for citizens to receive booster shots and a rise in cases largely due to the delta variant of COVID-19 led to a reopening later in 2021.
June 9: Shamrock Fire ignites in Patagonia Mountains
The Shamrock Fire, the largest of several recent fires in Santa Cruz County, burned through grass and brush in a rugged area just north of Forest Service Road 61 (Duquesne Road), northeast of Kino Springs.
Crews battled the blaze from the ground and the air, and by June 14, there was no visible smoke remaining. A Coronado National Forest spokeswoman said fire burned more than 1,100 acres.
June 12-17: Scorching heat breaks records
Unusually high temperatures broke 20-year records for six consecutive days, according to data recorded by the National Weather Service in Tucson at the Nogales International Airport.
The new high temperature records began over the weekend on June 12 and 13 with 108 degrees each day. June 14 and 15 saw the highest temperatures of the week, with readings at a high of 109 degrees. And although temperatures dropped slightly to 107 degrees on June 16 and 17, it still set new records for those days.
By the time the month ended, June 2021, with an average daily high of 100.4, was the second-hottest month of June recorded at the airport in the past two decades.
June 14: Parra announces retirement from NUSD
Superintendent Fernando Parra of the Nogales Unified School District announced that he will retire from his role at the end of the 2021-2022 academic year, with one year left on his contract.
“I will have 30 years of service to NUSD at the end of this next year, and after much thought, I have decided to retire,” Parra said in a news release. “I wanted to provide the board with ample notice.”
June 16: Border Patrol agent shoots woman in head
A Border Patrol agent shot a Mexican woman shortly after 5 p.m. near Bankard and Doe streets in Nogales. Marisol García Alcántara, a 37-year-old mother of three from Mexico City, was shot as she was traveling as a passenger in a vehicle carrying a group of undocumented migrants. The agent’s bullet struck her in the forehead, just above her right eye, but she survived the injury.
It’s still not clear what made the agent pull the trigger – the government has released almost no details about the incident and Garcia, who was deported back to Mexico without being charged with any crime, said she hasn’t been told anything, either.
In December, lawyers for Garcia announced they had filed a notice of claim against the U.S. government, a required precursor to a federal lawsuit.
June 17: Fire in Nogales neighborhood prompts evacuations
Firefighters battled a brush fire that quickly spread through the Meadow Hills neighborhood, forcing evacuations from several homes and businesses in the area.
Nogales Fire Department Chief Jeff Sargent said the department received a call about a brush fire at around 11:15 a.m. By noon, authorities were ordering people to evacuate the area while the firefighters tried to contain the blaze.
Sargent said an aerial survey showed the fire ultimately scorched approximately 88 acres. He said no structures were burned and there weren’t any injuries, but some old semi trailers caught fire. Additionally, some power poles burned down and electricity was lost for several hours.
June 24: Binational cooperation plays role in fight vs. Alamo Fire
Authorities hailed a “monumental binational collaboration” that occurred on June 24 when a crew of wildland firefighters from Mexico were transported into the United States to battle the Alamo Fire burning along the border approximately 12 miles west of Nogales in the Pajarito Mountains.
The Coronado National Forest said nine firefighters from Mexico’s National Forestry Commission crossed through the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry and were taken to the west flank of the Alamo Fire on the U.S. side of the border. From there, they hiked back into Mexico to the southwest flank of the fire, located in a rugged and isolated area with limited access on the Mexican side, to contain the fire’s spread in that direction.
The Alamo Fire was first reported on June 20 and grew to 8,311 total acres by June 24, burning approximately 4,953 acres of CNF land in Arizona and another 3,358 acres in Mexico.
June 28: Man charged in 2019 crash that killed Nogales woman, injured two others
A little more than two years after a 43-year-old Nogales woman was killed in a head-on car crash on Mariposa Road, a local man was arraigned on charges that he was responsible for causing her death and injuring two other people.
Emmanuel Aguirre, 31, was arraigned on one count of negligent homicide for allegedly causing the death of Maria Gonzalez “with criminal negligence.” He was also charged with two counts of endangerment and one count of criminal damage.
June 28: City budget grows in year since pandemic
The Nogales City Council passed a final budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 with a bottom line that grew by more than $10 million since the previous fiscal year.
After a pandemic year that shut down businesses and left many without work, the city saw a budget increase in large part due to receiving millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief funds, and also because the municipal government’s spending slowed significantly in the wake of the pandemic.
July 1: Sheriff’s Office takes over law enforcement in Patagonia
An intergovernmental agreement between Santa Cruz County and the Town of Patagonia in which the Sheriff’s Office provides law enforcement services to the Patagonia community went into effect. The Patagonia Town Council approved its part of the agreement during a meeting in June.
The total cost of the arrangement for the town is more than $358,000 for the first year.
The IGA comes about a month after the Patagonia Town Council voted to close down its Marshal’s Office. Marshal Joe Patterson had previously announced that he would retire from his role in August, after a decade on the job, but the closure preempted his departure by a month.
“Basically, it was a business decision. It gives the town more coverage for the same amount of money,” Town Manager Ron Robinson said.
July 4: Limited July 4 activities return to Santa Cruz County
In Tubac, the traditional Independence Day events at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park and the fireworks at the Tubac Golf Course were both cancelled. In Nogales, the annual parade was off, but fireworks were held in the evening, tough without the usual presence of vendors. In Patagonia, the Fourth of July featured both a late-morning parade and evening fireworks show.
The holiday came as the local community began to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, with vaccination rates high and new case numbers low. Still, as the mixed bag of events illustrated, not everyone in Santa Cruz County was ready to resume the Independence Day events that typically drew large crowds before being called in 2020 due to the public health crisis.
July 14: Contract awarded for first phases of international sewer line repair
The U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission said it awarded a contract for the repair of more than 5 miles of the crumbling pipeline that transports sewage from the U.S.-Mexico border in Nogales to a treatment plant in Rio Rico.
The $13.8-million contract was awarded to Missouri-based SAK Construction, which planned to fix the IOI using cured-in-place-pipe technology, in which a liner is inserted in the existing pipeline, then cured to form a solid pipeline inside the old one, the USIBWC said.
The work was expected to be completed in 2023, though no firm start date was given.
July 22: Nogales Intermediate All-Stars win state championship
The Nogales Little League Intermediate Division All-Stars (ages 11-13) won the state championship on their home field, defeating Continental Ranch 11-3. For their part, the Junior Division All-Stars from Nogales (12-14) made it to the state title game before falling. The Majors Division All-Stars (9-12) qualified for the state tournament after winning the District 8 crown.
The state-level achievements capped off an enthusiastic return of Little League baseball to Nogales in 2021 after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 season. The Nogales National Little League saw greater-than-average enrollment this year, according to NNLL board member Jorge Maldonado, who said: “I think the pandemic and all that had them inside, and the parents said, ‘Go! Go do something, go play.’”
Still, Little League World Series competitions for all but the Majors Division were cancelled for the second-straight year, meaning that that Nogales was once again be unable to host the West Regional tournament in the Intermediate Division, which had brought teams from western states including Hawaii, Alaska, California, Washington and Oregon to the city from 2014 through 2019.
July 27: Western Avenue floods as storm hits Nogales
A sudden downpour dumped nearly two inches of rain on parts of Nogales early on the afternoon of July 27, filling streets with massive puddles and turning one end of Western Avenue into a foot-deep river of rushing floodwater. However, while a number of yards and patios near Leyva Bridge on Western Avenue were inundated, the flooding didn’t appear to have caused major property damage, as has happened there in the past.
July ended up being an especially wet month in the area, as readings showed that many areas of Santa Cruz County received 8 or more inches of precipitation during the 31-day span. That put the county in position to reach or surpass monsoon season averages after three unusually dry years.
July 27: Supervisors approve property tax increase
Acknowledging the financial hardships faced by the community while also asserting the need for more revenue, the County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to raise the county’s combined property tax rate by 9 cents as part of a new annual budget.
The move came three weeks after the board approved the tentative budget for Fiscal Year 2021-2022 with a staff recommendation to increase the county’s combined primary and secondary tax rates by twice that amount: 18 cents per $100 of assessed value. But in the end, the supervisors said that while the county needed to raise more money, they didn’t think it was right to impose an increase as high as the one that was initially proposed.
July 29: One boy dies, another survives after being swept away near waterfall
A 13-year-old local boy died after being overcome by the current near a waterfall off Camino Josefina at the north end of Rio Rico on the evening of July 29. His companion, a 17-year-old boy, managed to pull himself from the water before being carried to safety by a helicopter, authorities said.
A Sheriff’s Office spokesman described the incident as an apparent flash flood. He said that the older of the two boys “mentioned that they were in the wash area of the waterfall, and all of a sudden a wall of water came at them.”
July 30: Innovative art instructor is county’s Teacher of the Year
An elementary school teacher who used a talking hand puppet to keep his students captivated during distance learning was named the 2021 Santa Cruz County Teacher of the Year.
Mark Dittmar, an art teacher at Mountain View Elementary School in Rio Rico, was awarded the distinction during a ceremony at the Tubac Golf Resort.
“Mark is someone who everyone can learn from,” read a nomination submitted by fellow teacher Josie Tanori, who praised Dittmar for “his dedication and ability to create fun and interesting teaching methods for students during distance learning.”
Aug. 2: Schools return to full in-person instruction
The Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District welcomed students back for the first day of full (non-hybrid) in-person instruction since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The Nogales Unified School District followed suit two days later.
There were plenty of safety precautions in place as students, teachers and staff came back to campus, including cleaning and disinfecting practices, social distancing recommendations and filtered ventilation systems. Soon, compulsory face mask use would be added to the mix, much to the chagrin of Gov. Doug Ducey.
Aug. 3: Former Rotary Club president gets two years for smuggling hard drugs
Abelardo Duran, the 47-year-old former president of the Nogales Rotary Club and vice-chair of the Nogales-Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce, was sent to federal prison after pleading guilty to one felony count of importing fentanyl, and one felony count of importing heroin.
According to a complaint against him, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers referred Duran and the vehicle he was driving for a secondary inspection at the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry on Oct. 9, 2019. An X-ray scan of the truck revealed anomalies in the spare tire, which turned out to contain 48 packages of hard narcotics.
Aug. 6: State says OK to South32 permits
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality said it was ready to approve a permit for South32, which would clear the way for the mining company to start dewatering at the Hermosa Project in the Patagonia Mountains.
An ADEQ spokeswoman said the Aquifer Protection Permit (APP) would be issued once the company paid a processing fee to the agency. The department said in July that it would approve a separate Arizona Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (AZPDES) permit for the site.
In a presentation the previous summer to the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors, a South32 representative said the minerals the company wants to take out of the ground are currently stuck beneath groundwater. The APP and the AZPDES permits will let the company pump the water out of the way to get access to the mineral deposits and then dump the water into Harshaw Creek, south of Patagonia.
The permits drew scrutiny and criticism from environmental groups, who warned that the company’s planned work could have negative impacts on Harshaw Creek and downstream drinking water sources.
Aug. 12: Census shows county's population stable; Rio Rico now larger than Nogales
In 2020, the U.S. Census counted 47,669 residents of Santa Cruz County, almost unchanged from the 2010 count that put the local population at 47,420, according to data published Aug. 12. The additional 249 people translated to a 0.5 percent increase over the previous decade.
The new data also showed Rio Rico surpassing Nogales as the county’s largest population center. Rio Rico grew by 8 percent to register a total population of 20,549 people. The city of Nogales lost about 5 percent of its population since 2010, finishing with 19,770 residents in the 2020 count.
Aug. 17: Schools challenge governor over face mask rules
Tension grew between Gov. Doug Ducey and some Arizona school districts over face mask requirements, with some local districts right in the thick of it.
After a judge in Maricopa County ruled that a state law that Ducey signed in June prohibiting schools from requiring face masks can’t legally take effect until Sept. 29, Superintendent Fernando Parra of the Nogales Unified School District announced that NUSD would once again require the use of face masks or coverings on school grounds. Many other districts around the state announced similar rules, and the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District soon imposed its own mask policy. Patagonia Public Schools also implemented a face mask requirement for high school students and staff, though it was initially effective only through Sept. 28.
Ducey fired back, threatening to withhold federal funds from schools with mask mandates. But Parra told the NI that the governor’s Ducey’s “incentives” would not affect NUSD’s decision-making on the matter. “This additional funding and political threats will not keep NUSD from doing what is safe and in the best interests and security of our students/families, staff and school communities,” he wrote in an email.
A statement from SCVUSD said the potential financial consequences would not affect the district’s decision to make masks compulsory. “Money is never a consideration when it comes to the health and safety of our students,” it said.
Federal authorities soon got involved, telling Ducey that he couldn’t use aid funds to provide “grants” only to schools that didn’t require mask use.
Aug. 24: CBP says it will extend hours at Mariposa port
With local schools resuming in-person classes this month, traffic at the local ports of entry from Mexico picked up again, especially in the mornings, leading to long north-bound lines at the DeConcini port. Perhaps in response to that reality, or perhaps in preparation for a full re-opening of the border later in the year, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced that in order to reduce wait times, the pedestrian and passenger vehicle lanes at the Mariposa port would return to pre-pandemic hours of operation: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., starting on Sept. 1.
Beginning on April 6, 2020, CBP had reduced the port’s hours for vehicle and pedestrian crossing to 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily, following the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic and the U.S. government’s ban on non-essential travel at the country’s land border with Mexico. However, cross-border travel for school remained classified as “essential,” and with the Mariposa port opening at 8 a.m., too late for many school commuters, it created backlogs at DeConcini.