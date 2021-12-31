Sept. 1: Kino Springs Golf Course closes permanently
During a public meeting that attracted about 40 people, most of whom were residents of the surrounding Kino Springs neighborhood, property manager Jerry Dixon informed the community of the official closure of the Kino Springs Golf Course and asked for ideas on how to repurpose the property.
It was the third golf course in Santa Cruz County to close permanently during the past decade.
The city-owned Palo Duro Golf Course in Nogales ceased operations in 2011 and the former Rio Rico Golf Course closed in 2018. Tubac is now home to the county’s only functioning golf course.
Sept. 1: Ex-bank manager gets prison for ‘funnel accounts’
As the former manager of the Wells Fargo bank branch in Rio Rico, Carlos Vasquez knowingly allowed a criminal organization to use the business to send organized crime proceeds to Mexico via “funnel accounts” opened by co-conspirators. It was a crime to which he pleaded guilty, and on Sept. 1, it earned him a 2.5-year federal prison term.
There was no evidence that Vasquez benefited personally from the scheme. So why did he do it? His lawyer pointed a finger at the sales-first culture at Wells Fargo, but the prosecution said the permissive attitude at the Rio Rico branch was the defendant’s own doing.
Sept. 10: High school football returns to NHS
Friday night football returned to Nogales for the first time in two seasons, filling Apache Stadium once again with all the spectacle, action and electricity of the cherished high school sports tradition.
Making the occasion even more special, the Sept. 10 game pitted the host NHS Apaches against their intra-county rivals, the Rio Rico Hawks, which meant double the marching bands, cheerleading squads and jam-packed student sections to amp up the excitement.
As for the game, Nogales maintained the upper hand from start to finish and closed out the night celebrating a 16-0 win.
Sept. 23: Another mural completed downtown
A young artist completed a mural at a Morley Avenue building as part of an ongoing trend in downtown Nogales in 2021 – colorful murals gracing the walls of businesses and public places.
Grecia Solorio, a 17-year-old Nogales High School student, was the artistic force behind a new piece on the north side of the Circles of Peace building on Morley. It features a woman’s face surrounded by flowers and butterfly wings, with bold overlapping circles in the background.
The NHS junior was also one of several students helped paint a mural on a large wall behind the Circle K on Grand Avenue over the summer. In March, local artist Karla Osete finished a colorful two-story-high mural on the side of the Nogales Community Development building on Court Street, which was followed by another smaller mural honoring the local produce industry at the nearby corner with Grand Avenue.
Later in the fall, artist Alejandra Trujillo completed a mural on the former Washington Federal Bank building honoring the Santa Cruz Valley National Heritage Area, and Juan Carlos Ibarra Michel was set to begin work on a new mural at the downtown shop La Cinderella.
Sept. 28: Mayor paints positive picture of the state of the city
“The state of the City of Nogales is well, ladies and gentleman.” That was the conclusion of Mayor Arturo Garino’s “State of the City” address, delivered at the VFW Hall on Sept. 28.
The mayor billed the speech as an update on three years of work at the municipal government and spared few details in discussing projects completed by city workers. At one point, he spent several minutes listing roads that had been paved or chip-sealed recently.
However, Garino largely avoided discussing problems facing the city during his 78-minute discourse.
Sept. 30: Little Red School celebrates 100 years
Little Red School celebrated its centennial year with an event that included speeches, music, time capsules and a plaque commemorating the school’s 100 years.
Paul Hathaway, who graduated from Little Red once upon a time as the only student in his eighth-grade class, talked to the attendees about the school’s history, including the organization of the school district in 1891, the move to the current location in 1921, several notable teachers and the construction of the current campus in the early 2000s.
Sept. 30: Monsoon 2021 left soggy mark on Santa Cruz County
A brief but powerful afternoon storm that dumped rain and hail on Nogales aptly punctuated the end of an exceptionally wet monsoon season in the local area.
The season runs from June 15 to Sept. 30 in Arizona, and during that period in 2021, rain gauges around Santa Cruz County collected an average of more than 14 inches of precipitation. That was well above the county’s norm of 11 inches, and two-and-a-half times the 5.6-inch countywide average of the underperforming 2020 monsoon.
The 2021 monsoon delivered relief from hot, dry conditions and triggered an explosion of wildflowers. But it also brought flash flooding and tragedy to the local area. A 13-year-old boy died after being overcome by floodwaters near a waterfall in Rio Rico on July 29, and two women, ages 24 and 39, were killed in flash flooding in Nogales, Sonora on July 27 and Aug. 30.
Oct. 5: County workers get $500 shot in the arm
Having spent around a half-million dollars from its insurance pool to cover medical claims related to COVID-19, the Santa Cruz County government decided to offer its employees a $500 one-time bonus for being vaccinated, or for stepping up and getting the shots.
The county’s “Vaccine Incentive Program” was unanimously approved by the board of supervisors at their regular meeting on Oct. 5. It was estimated the cost would be just shy of $200,000 and would be paid for from funds the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Oct. 11: Prosecutor says not enough evidence for charges in Brinton case
County Attorney George Silva said he had decided not to file criminal charges against the driver who struck and fatally injured Nogales Police Department Officer Jeremy Brinton.
Silva’s decision came after the Arizona Department of Public Safety turned over the results of its investigation into the May 20 incident, in which Brinton, an 18-year veteran of the department, was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic as part of a nighttime lane closure on Interstate 19.
“At this point, we do not have enough evidence to proceed with criminal charges,” Silva said, adding that he would leave the case in follow-up status for a year in case any new information emerges that would call for a re-evaluation.
Oct. 12: U.S. to allow non-essential travelers to cross from Mexico
A long-awaited announcement finally came when the U.S. government said it would amend its ongoing travel restrictions and allow non-essential travelers to cross the border from Mexico at land ports of entry starting in November, as long as they can show proof that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
In addition to severely stemming the flow of shoppers from Mexico, the restrictions, in place since March 21, 2020, had also disrupted the social, cultural and familial fabric of communities like Nogales, where many residents have deep ties and traditions on both sides of the border.
“My hope is that people will return. Not only the shoppers from Mexico, but the many merchants who had to close their shops,” downtown business owner Sandra Kory said in response to the news.
Oct. 15: Officers cleared in fatal shooting of trucker
County Attorney George Silva said he had determined that all 10 police officers who fired their weapons during the May 24 pursuit and fatal shooting of truck driver Glen Ray Cockrum, Jr. were justified in using lethal force.
Silva notified leaders at the Nogales Police Department and Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office of his decision in letters dated Oct. 15.
“Upon a thorough review of reports, witness statements, audio recordings, photographs and other supporting material, I find that the shootings were justified,” he wrote in the letters.
The investigation was conducted by the Arizona Department of Public Safety and involved three different shooting scenes: the Border Patrol checkpoint on Interstate 19, the Walmart parking lot in Nogales, and the spot on Grand Avenue where officers fired at least 102 rounds, one of which pierced Cockrum’s left chest and caused fatal internal injuries.
In all, the 10 officers – eight from NPD and two from the Sheriff’s Office – fired a total of 128 rounds at the three sites, sometimes shooting at the tires of the tractor-trailer, but mostly directing their fire toward Cockrum, who refused to surrender or cease driving during the more than hour-long confrontation.
Oct. 27: Mayor and council take big step back in manager search
The Nogales mayor and council voted not to proceed with efforts to hire the only city manager candidate they had identified as a finalist, deciding instead to repost the position with a lower salary range.
It wasn’t clear why the council walked away from the possible appointment of candidate Adolfo Bailon, whom they had interviewed in person on Oct. 6. Consistent with their determinedly non-transparent approach to the process, the seven elected leaders revealed their decision following a long executive session held behind closed doors, and there was no discussion of their reasoning in open session.
The city has been without a permanent manager since the council and Johnson agreed to part ways in May 2020 after a tumultuous four-month relationship.
Oct. 28: School district debuts new arts center, athletic field at RRHS
The Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District unveiled two new additions to the Rio Rio High School campus as it continued to build and complete an array of projects funded by a $22.55-million bond sale that voters approved in 2019.
The district hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 28 for a new $3.03-million performing arts center. The next night, the RRHS Hawks football team played its first game on a new artificial turf field that’s part of a larger and ongoing $6.37-million renovation of the school athletic complex, which includes a still-to-be-completed swimming pool and splash pad.
“This is the start of something refreshing that was needed in Rio Rico,” RRHS junior Omar Lopez said during the opening of the performing arts center. “It opens a lot of opportunities, not only for the students and the school, but the community.”
Nov. 8: Families at front of the line as travel limits end
Long lines of cars and pedestrians stretched back from the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry when the clock struck midnight on Nov. 8, marking the end of a nearly 20-month ban on non-essential travel through the U.S. land ports of entry with Mexico. And while much of the talk surrounding the end of the restrictions had focused on the return of Mexican shoppers and their expected economic impact on border communities like Nogales, many of those at the front of the line were crossing for more a sentimental reason: to visit family.
Alejandro Acosta, his wife and their two young children were in one of the first vehicles to cross, having driven three-plus hours north from Hermosillo to visit Acosta’s grandmother in Nogales, Ariz. It would be the first time they’d get to see her since the travel restrictions went into effect on March 21, 2020. “She’s been sick and hasn’t been able to cross,” Acosta said.
Speaking to a crowd of reporters who gathered for a news conference on the south side of the port just before midnight, Nogales, Ariz. Mayor Arturo Garino reiterated the important economic implications of the change in border policy. But he also noted the significance of the new rules for families with members on both sides of the border.
“There’s one thing, not only economically, that’s been hurting Nogales – it’s the separation of families,” Garino said.
Nov. 13: RRHS runner finishes a close second at state XC race
Jorge Trujillo of Rio Rico High School finished second among 224 runners who competed in the boys state Division III cross country championship in Phoenix.
Trujillo, a junior, ran the five-kilometer (3.1 mile) course in 16:25.2, just five seconds back of the race winner. Trujillo’s second-place performance at the state race followed his first-place finish at the Southern Sectional championships on Nov. 3 in Sierra Vista.
Nov. 15: COVID-19 infection rate more than doubles
Confirmed COVID-19 infections increased sharply in Santa Cruz County in November, with unvaccinated children representing an increasingly large share of new cases.
The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department reported a total of 373 new confirmed COVID-19 cases during the first two weeks of the month – an average of 26.6 per day. That was more than two-and-a-half times the daily case rate during the three preceding months and the highest number since January, when the county recorded an average of 45 new cases per day.
“I think the age group that remains unvaccinated, plus the relaxation of some of the mitigation strategies like masking, I think account for the (rise in) cases,” said Dr. Eladio Pereira, chief medical officer at the Mariposa Community Health Center.
Health authorities were given a new tool to confront the issue of unvaccinated children in November when federal regulators granted emergency approval for a Pfizer-made COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11. The county and MCHC launched a series of clinics for that age group at the Nogales Rec Center, and local school districts made the shots available at school sites as well.
Nov. 24: Chase Bank robbed on Thanksgiving Eve
A man walked into the Chase Bank branch on Mariposa Road shortly before it closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 24 and robbed it of approximately $1,000 before fleeing.
The suspect evaded arrest until Nov. 30, when Adan Garcia, a civilian parking officer with the Nogales Police Department, noticed someone matching the suspect’s description walking up Hohokam Drive. Backup arrived and identified 29-year-old Anthony C. Maytorena as the bank robbery suspect by his neck tattoos and other physical characteristics, NPD said in a news release.
In addition, Maytorena reportedly gave the officers permission to search him and his and belongings. When they checked a bag he was carrying, they found a white long-sleeve shirt with gold stripes down the sleeves and a logo on the left side of the chest, as well as a dark-colored “True Religion” baseball cap – items that matched the clothing worn by the bank robber.
Nov. 26: Black Friday in Nogales gets boost from new border-crossing rules
Fueled in large part by Mexican shoppers who could once again cross the U.S. border, Black Friday returned this year to Nogales.
“The border was open, so we said, ‘Let’s go!’ We had a little savings, so we’re going to take a ride and enjoy ourselves,” said Rosy Hernandez, part of a group of 10 people from Hermosillo, Sonora who had chartered a van to take them on a Black Friday excursion to Arizona.
Still, ongoing economic issues and the COVID-19 pandemic helped temper the shopping frenzy somewhat, and much of the local retail activity appeared to be centered in the uptown area rather than the economically battered downtown district.
Dec. 5: NHS student ornaments adorn state tree in Washington D.C.
There was a local element to the National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony in Washington, D.C. this year. The Arizona state tree, one of the 57 small Christmas trees that made up the “America Celebrates” display on the Ellipse in Presidents Park, was decorated with ornaments designed by Nogales High School students.
Students from an art class at NHS designed 24 ornaments based on the theme of “What Makes Your State Beautiful?” Their work included images of iconic Arizona locations such as the Grand Canyon and Monument Valley. But they also created ornaments representing Santa Cruz County landmarks such as the 1904 Courthouse in Nogales and Tumacácori National Historical Park, as well images of local cultural traditions like a Día de los Muertos altar and folkloric dancing.
Dec. 8: NUSD makes it official: Canto to be next superintendent
The Nogales Unified School District governing board approved a one-year contract for Angelina “Angel” Canto to serve as NUSD’s next superintendent. The contract takes effect after current superintendent Fernando Parra retires in June 2022.
For Canto – the district’s current assistant superintendent – it’s a continuation of a nearly 30-year career with NUSD that began when she was hired as a middle school science teacher. She went on to serve in positions including Desert Shadows Middle School principal and school improvement director.
“I've been very blessed to be given those (opportunities) and this one is no different,” Canto told the NI after he superintendent contract was approved.
Dec. 11: County reaches grim COVID-19 milestones
The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department reported the 200th death of a local resident due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Of the 200 deaths, the majority – 141 – involved people 65 or older. Another 51 local residents between 45 and 64 fell victim to the disease and eight deaths were among people between 20 and 44.
A week earlier, the County Health Services Department reported the 10,000th confirmed case of COVID-19 in the community since the pandemic began.
Dec. 14: Binational vaccination clinics wrap up this year’s work
The 19th and final binational COVID-19 vaccination clinic of 2021 at the Mariposa Port of Entry was held on Dec. 14. According to the Mexican Consulate in Nogales, Ariz., a total of 18,127 doses of Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines were given to residents of Nogales, Sonora during the events.
The clinics were a collaborative effort led by the University of Arizona Health Sciences to take unused vaccinations in Arizona and put them in the arms of Mexican citizens of all ages before the doses expired.
“There are a lot of adults that are hesitating to get the vaccine (in Arizona), which is why we’re getting a lot of oversupply,” said Dr. Cecilia Rosales, the lead physician on the project. By getting the doses to Mexican residents, she said, “We’re helping the state not waste vaccine.”
They also helped protect the health of thousands of people who didn’t have the same easy access to vaccinations as Arizonans. That included Daniela Romero, a Nogales, Sonora teen who got vaccinated on Nov. 30 at the port. “Finally, I could (get the shot)” she said, standing in the afternoon sunlight as she awaited her turn at a jab. “And well, I’m very happy.”
Dec. 15: CBP makes record-setting meth bust in Nogales
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said its officers in Nogales made a record-setting methamphetamine seizure when they uncovered almost 3,280 pounds of the drug hidden in a truck hauling auto parts.
CBP’s news release announcing the bust did not say what the previous record had been. But in October 2020, the agency said a seizure of approximately 800 pounds of meth made that month in Nogales had been the largest meth bust ever at an Arizona port of entry.
The Dec. 15 haul was four times that amount, and was valued at $7.7 million.
Dec. 16: Cross-border Christmas story slated for big screen
In December 2018, a girl in Nogales, Sonora named Dáyami attached her wish list for Santa to a balloon that blew over the border to Patagonia, where it was found by Randy Heiss.
Heiss and his wife Marcella fulfilled the list and located Dáyami and her family, and their story quickly became a viral sensation.
Three years later, toymaker Mattel announced that it planned to develop the story into a family drama film called “Christmas Balloon.”
Dec. 27: Papachoris family closes Zula’s after 37-year run
The Papachoris family, owners of Zula’s Restaurant in Nogales since 1984, announced that the landmark local eatery had closed its doors for good.
Natalia Papachoris said the closing of her family’s restaurant “was a culmination of a number of factors,” including a labor shortage and supply-chain issues. But it was her mother, 85-year-old Aurelia “Tita” Papchoris, who ultimately called the shot.
“Tita is Zula’s,” Natalia said. “Now she just wants to enjoy life.”