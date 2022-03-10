The state’s first employment report of 2022 shows that jobless claims in Santa Cruz County rose in January after six consecutive months of decline.
The report issued Thursday by the Arizona Department of Economic Opportunity showed 18,208 people employed in the local economy in January. That was down from 18,371 in December 2021.
At the same time, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits in the county rose from 1,110 in December to 1,441 in January.
Those trends combined to push the local jobless rate from 5.7 percent in December to 7.3 percent in January. That was the third-highest rate among Arizona’s 15 counties, better than only Yuma (12.5 percent) and Apache (8 percent).
The number of local unemployment claims began to decline during the latter half of 2021 after reaching a high of 2,399 last June. By December, that figure had declined by more than half.
Meanwhile, the number of officially employed people reached a yearly low of 16,199 in July 2021, then climbed every subsequent month through December.
Factors that may have contributed to the addition of new jobs in Santa Cruz County in late 2021 included seasonal hiring in the local produce import sector, and new hirings by retailers in response to the U.S. government’s lifting of border travel restrictions starting in November.
Factors cited as having played a role in employment trends nationwide during the latter part of 2021, and that may have been at play here as well, included the end of enhanced unemployment aid in September and the fact that some people dropped out of the labor market.
It wasn’t clear why unemployment claims jumped in Santa Cruz County in January, but one possibility is post-holiday layoffs in the retail sector.
Still, the local jobs picture was better in January 2022 than in January 2021, when there were 608 more officially unemployed people in the county, according to state data.
The report released Thursday showed that Arizona’s statewide unemployment rate decreased to 3.7 percent in January from 3.9 percent in December. The U.S. rate increased to 4 percent in January from 3.9 percent in December.