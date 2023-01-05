In three previous installments of our Year in Review special, the Nogales International recapped the biggest events of 2022 in the local area. But the NI newsroom did a lot more than simply cover the events of the past 12 months. We regularly published comprehensive pieces that examined some of the most relevant issues, trends and local government activity that affected Santa Cruz County and its residents. Here’s a rundown of some of the best examples of last year’s in-depth work. Click on the headline for a link to the original story.
By Angela Gervasi, Jan. 28
By the start of 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection social media posts from the Nogales ports of entry suggested that southbound seizures of guns, ammunition and magazines were happening more frequently. The NI followed up and confirmed that it was indeed the case.
CBP data showed that in Arizona, outbound weapon seizures shot up during Fiscal Year 2021. Within that period, CBP recovered 104 rifles and 101 handguns during inspections at the Tucson Field Office, which includes Arizona’s southern ports and international airports. By comparison, U.S. agents had seized only eight rifles and 16 handguns in Fiscal Year 2020.
“You don’t find stuff if you’re not looking,” said Scott Brown, a special agent with Homeland Security Investigations. “And we’re doing a better job of looking at stuff leaving the country now than historically what we did.”
The surge in gun seizures came months after the Mexican government filed a lawsuit against U.S. firearm manufacturers that linked U.S. guns to various bloody homicides in Mexico.
Alejandro Celorio, a legal advisor for Mexico’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told the NI the uptick in firearm confiscations at the ports could be a sign of something unsettling.
“Perhaps it’s because there are more actions from the (U.S.) government,” Celorio said at the time. “It could be. Or maybe, it’s because more weapons are being sold.”
By Angela Gervasi, Feb. 18
In 2018, federal investigators began analyzing suspicious banking activity in the Nogales area. Soon, they uncovered a large-scale money laundering scheme with more than 600 participants in the United States and Mexico. Millions of dollars, according to investigators, were funneled into Mexico to aid illicit drug trafficking.
Since the uncovering of Operation Funnel Cake, Santa Cruz County Superior Court has sentenced dozens of local residents who played minor roles in the operation. Their backgrounds varied: A recent high school graduate, a factory worker in her 30s, an elementary school teacher.
Many of those participants came from impoverished backgrounds and testified that they were paid to open checking accounts at a local Wells Fargo branch.
“That’s what makes the drug trafficking organizations work,” said Superior Court Judge Liliana Ortega as she sentenced a participant in February. “If it weren’t for the money, there wouldn’t be any drug trafficking organizations.”
Most minor players were sentenced to three years of unsupervised probation, along with several months of jail time. Participants with larger roles received sentences in federal court – like Carlos Vasquez, a former manager of the Wells Fargo branch in Rio Rico, who was sentenced to 30 months in prison.
The investigation also found that casas de cambio – money exchange houses in Mexico that convert dollars to pesos – play a consistent role in the conspiracy targeted by Operation Funnel Cake.
In the aftermath of the investigation, Wells Fargo told Mexican citizens that if they lacked an address in the United States, their accounts would be closed. It’s not entirely clear if the two events are linked, as Wells Fargo declined to comment on this story.
By Angela Gervasi, March 11
By Angela Gervasi, April 15
Finding rental housing in Santa Cruz County is notoriously difficult – something the reporter of this story discovered personally when moving to Nogales.
Speaking to the NI for the first story, prospective tenants and housing industry experts cited low housing stock and limited rental options. Some would-be renters said they’d endured long waiting lists, were living temporarily with family members, or had chosen to live elsewhere, outside of the county.
Sergio Astorga, a 20-year-old Nogales native, returned to his hometown from Tucson at the start of 2022 and began searching for a place to live. After calling multiple apartment complexes and applying for public housing in Nogales, he came up dry.
Meanwhile, long-term residents have also experienced the pressure of limited housing stock. In March, Cathy and Mike Pacheco were forced out of the house they lived in for 37 years after their landlord decided to sell the property. Looking for a new place became a daunting challenge for the couple.
In a follow-up story, the NI explored potential solutions to the region’s housing crisis: In Flagstaff, the non-profit Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona is working to convert a defunct motel into an affordable housing complex. In Sahuarita, modular and manufactured housing projects make for quick development.
And locally, non-profit Chicanos por la Causa is continuing its self-help program, in which families help construct a home before purchasing the building at a below-market price.
By Angela Gervasi, April 29
Nov. 8, 2021 was a monumental day for Ambos Nogales: After 20 months, the U.S. government lifted a ban on non-essential travel from Mexico into the United States. The policy, imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had been a gut punch to many Nogales, Ariz. businesses that historically depended on shoppers from Mexico.
That “reopening” of the border brought local excitement and national news coverage.
But in April of 2022, about six months after cross-border travel was fully restored, shopkeepers on the second block of Morley Avenue in downtown Nogales were still seeing low turnout.
“There are no people,” Rebeca Casteñada told the NI that month as she held down the fort at Chi’s – a store she’d worked at for nearly 30 years.
“People come in,” she later added, as she occasionally greeted and assisted customers combing through fluffy fabric flowers. “But, (it’s) really desolate.”
Employees at other businesses on the 150-250 block of Morley sang a similar tune: if business had bounced back after the travel ban was lifted, it wasn’t at the level they’d hoped for.
And several pointed out that even before the pandemic, business had been declining in the once-vibrant shopping corridor.
“Every year, from 2008, down, down down,” said Insoon Kim, owner of Twin’s Sports.
Later in the year, the north end of Morley Avenue’s shopping corridor would face yet another setback: a fire sparked in late November inside a defunct store on the corner with Court Street, spreading to Chi’s and destroying the building in which Casteñada worked.
By Angela Gervasi, May 13
On June 16, 2021 Marisol García was shot above the eyebrow by a Border Patrol agent while she rode in a car through Nogales, Ariz. as part of a group of undocumented border-crossers.
García was treated and deported to Mexico. But in the United States, the federal government has remained silent on the officer-involved shooting.
The NI analyzed three recent cases in which a federal agent allegedly shot a civilian in the local area. In two cases – including García’s – the civilian was critically injured, leading to chronic medical issues. In a third case, the shooting was fatal. Regarding all three cases, the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment on whether an investigation was pending.
The NI asked U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly about the lack of transparency when he visited Nogales in September.
“Folks have the right to get information, I think there’s a process for that,” he said. “If the process doesn’t work well, there needs to be improvements.”
By Angela Gervasi, May 17
In May, the NI spotted a consistent trend in dispatch reports to local law enforcement. Kids were vaping – a lot.
“It’s so normal. Everyone does it,” said Grecia Morales, a high school student who said she tries to discourage her own friends from the habit.
Morales is a member of the Mariposa Youth Coalition, a student organization affiliated with the Mariposa Community Health Center that educates community members on the effects of tobacco, smoking and vaping.
According to local dispatch logs, the trend has even reached elementary school students: In one case, a caller contacted the Nogales Police Department to report a fifth-grade student in possession of a vape pen.
Hector Estrada, principal of Rio Rico High School, estimated that about half of all disciplinary infractions at RRHS involved vaping. Estrada and MYC students noted various reasons behind the trend: peer pressure, targeted advertisements, and stress.
“Kids are vaping because it’s cool, kids are vaping to have fun,” Estrada added. “Kids are vaping to cope.”
Vaping has notoriously made its way into young crowds – so much that it’s prompted nationwide lawsuits against e-cigarette companies.
By Angela Gervasi, May 31
By Angela Gervasi, June 10
In these two stories, the NI took a look at restorative projects on local waterways.
In late May, the Friends of the Santa Cruz River, along with Sonoran Institute, kicked off a study of the trash that notoriously courses through the river during monsoon season. Marking a sample area with measuring tapes and flags, the researchers carried clipboards, observing what they found: an e-cigarette cartridge, still filled with liquid. An empty food container from Wendy’s. A tire, half-buried into the dirt floor.
Understanding what makes up the trash, the study’s leader said, can help researchers pinpoint where it’s coming from and develop possible solutions to keep the Santa Cruz River healthy.
A couple weeks later, the NI tagged along with the Borderlands Restoration Network, which was waist-deep in a vastly different project. Using rocks found in the Patagonia area, workers were building small structures in dry riverbeds.
This practice, BRN contends, can help recharge groundwater supply, hydrating an aquifer that’s been sinking for decades.
By Angela Gervasi, June 21
Amid the extreme public health and economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government funneled millions of dollars to local communities. That money came through two stimulus packages: Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The NI took a closer look at how the City of Nogales and Santa Cruz County allocated and spent the money.
For its part, Santa Cruz County received $2.9 million from the CARES Act. County officials used the money to balance its budget. Then, the county received about $9 million from ARPA. That went to a variety of purposes: an internet expansion project, grants for nonprofits and a vaccine incentive program for county employees. The county also awarded forgivable loans to local small businesses with the ARPA money.
The city, on the other hand, took its COVID relief funds in a different direction.
Nogales received about $2.3 million from the CARES Act; that money went to paying down pensions for police and fire employees. Then, the city received more than $6.7 million in federal ARPA funds. The city allocated the first ARPA installment – about $3.35 million – for more police and fire pension payments.
The last installment, also $3.35 million, went into city operations. That decision came recently, in late November.
As city leaders considered what to do with the funds, tensions boiled over within the community and on the council dais. That accumulated into a protest on Dec. 7, in which local citizens demanded more transparency and civility from municipal government officials.
By Juan Miguel Garcia, July 19
As spring faded into summer, prices surged everywhere, creating a burden for local residents as they grappled with the rising costs of groceries, gas, clothing and rent.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimated that by June, inflation had reached a level that hadn’t been seen in four decades.
Speaking to the NI, some county residents described a change in habits – buying less meat, limiting shopping trips – while others expressed concern for the wellbeing of their families.
“I’ve never had to worry so much,” Rio Rico resident Stephanie Rodriguez said. “It’s been hard. Every day I wake up and I say, ‘How am I going to do it today? How are we going to make it this week?’ It’s hard.”
Those rising prices also affected Sonoran shoppers who routinely cross to Nogales, Ariz. – people like 30-year-old Carlos Cano.
“I used to be able to make weekly shopping trips (to the United States),” he said. “I bought not only basic things like food but also things like clothes. Now I do it once every two weeks. I had to cut back.”
By Angela Gervasi, Aug. 26
Residential addresses can often be found in public documents, like tax assessment records and utility bills. For domestic violence survivors, sealing that information can provide an extra layer of protection against stalking, harassment, and even repeated violence from a perpetrator.
The NI spoke to one Nogales family attempting to enter the Arizona Confidentiality Program, a statewide initiative that provides a “substitute address” to survivors of violent crime. The Congdon family also described the ACP application program as a frustrating and drawn-out process. What’s more, when this story was published, nobody in Santa Cruz County was certified to assist applicants.
Santa Cruz County Attorney George Silva agreed that the lack of an ACP-trained specialist was a problem and expressed plans to begin training his staff.
“I guarantee you, if we had community members that knew about it, we would have some victims reaching out and saying, ‘Hey, I heard of this program and I want to take advantage of it,’” Silva said.
During a follow-up conversation in November, Silva said some county staff had been trained to assist ACP applicants, and one resident had already taken steps to apply for the protection.
Elisa, a local survivor of domestic violence who spoke to the NI for this story, described the trauma of living with a physically abusive husband. Fleeing, she said, meant starting from zero with her daughter; the two lived in a shelter through Crossroads Mission and eventually found an apartment. It was difficult, she said, to leave – but she wanted to stay alive.
“So I ran,” she said, “for my life.”
By Angela Gervasi, Dec. 13
In Arizona, an order of protection is a specific type of restraining order meant to prevent acts of domestic violence. And in recent months, the NI identified a consistent trend in local 911 reports: callers contacted law enforcement to report that their order of protection had been violated.
A closer look revealed that general requests for restraining orders skyrocketed in the county during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to data from Nogales Justice Court, Justice of the Peace Emilio Velasquez received 112 requests for either protective orders or injunctions against harassment in 2019. By 2022, he’d received 263 requests before the year was over.
Velasquez, and other experts who spoke to the NI, emphasized that while protective orders can be helpful, a court order can only do so much to protect domestic violence survivors.
“I always tell individuals, ‘When you go ahead and get this order, you have to remember that you still have to keep yourself always conscientious of your surroundings,’” Velasquez said. “Because at any time, anything can happen.”
By Jonathan Clark, Dec. 16
By Angela Gervasi, Dec. 22
In the final weeks of 2022, the fate of a controversial immigration policy remained up in the air, while asylum seekers waiting in Nogales, Sonora continued to seek stability and answers.
Title 42, a measure enacted in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, directs immigration officials to immediately expel migrants who enter the country without legal documents. And while the policy has remained effective for more than two-and-a-half years, asylum seekers have continued to cross the border.
Recent dispatch reports from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office included a number of calls in which groups of migrants – sometimes dozens at once – crossed a gap in the border fence 1.5 miles west of Nogales, known informally as “the Mariposa Slab.” On Dec. 13, NI editor Jonathan Clark spoke with several asylum seekers after they crossed through the area. The group of 13 included men, women and children from the Mexican states of Chiapas and Guerrero. There, they said, organized crime groups terrorized their communities, forcing them to migrate north.
About one week later, reporter Angela Gervasi visited the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry in Nogales, Sonora, where she met three asylum seekers who’d fled Venezuela. The group had crossed through a gap in the border at Mexicali, only to be expelled soon after through Nogales, Sonora.
“God has to listen to me,” said Alba Vergel, a Venezuelan who’d hoped to join her son in New York City.
Title 42 had been set to end on Dec. 21 after a federal judge ruled the policy unlawful. Now, the U.S. Supreme Court has chosen to continue the policy, at least until it can hear arguments for and against in February 2023.