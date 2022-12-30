YIR Part 2

May 4: New magistrate to preside over Nogales City Court

The Nogales City Council approved a contract to employ Robert Gilliland as the new city magistrate. Gilliland’s background included working as a prosecutor, a public defender, and an assistant attorney general for the state.

Fire

The Sonoita-Elgin Fire District posted this photo of the San Rafael Fire burning through grassland, stoked by high winds. The blaze torched nearly 12,000 acres in Eastern Santa Cruz County before it was contained.
Pole Vault

Shahean Simon of Nogales High School earned the state championship in pole vault.
Baseball

Derek Montijo shows some emotion after scoring the first Nogales High School run of the state championship game against Verrado on May 17. In the end, Nogales fell 3-2.
Truck*

A semi-truck crashed into the Walmart Supercenter early in the morning on June 1.
Tonto Fire

A helicopter fills up with water at Peña Blanca Lake to fight the Mule Fire, one of three blazes that joined to form the larger Tonto Canyon Fire.
Barrio Stories

An audience watches a performance of “Las Reinas,” a giant puppet show based on the lives of local people, during the "Barrio Stories" event in Nogales on June 18.
Blimp

Workers prepare to launch a Border Patrol sureveillance blimp into the skies above Nogales.
Drowning

Seen here during a ceremony at City Hall in November, Christian Lopez shakes hands with Nogales Police Officer Fernando Hernandez, who administered CPR to Lopez on July 3 during a drowning emergency.
July 4 in Nogales

Bianey Cota, 29, and her son Dylan, 6, show their Independence Day spirit with matching outfits during July 4 festivities at Fleischer Park in Nogales.
Little League seniors

The Nogales National Little League All-Stars display their championship banner after winning the state Senior League (ages 13-16) title in Winslow. The was one one of three NNLL all-star teams to win state championships in July.
Crisantes

Demtrio Crisantes, front and center, rides down Morley Avenue on July 20 as a special guest in a Little League baseball parade. He had been drafted by the Diamondbacks two days earlier. On July 28, he signed a contract with the team.
Primary election

Socorro Garcia displays her "I voted" sticker after casting a ballot in the Aug. 2 primary election. She was one of only 23 percent of eligible voters in Santa Cruz County who participated in the primary.
Maldonado

Nogales mayoral candidate – and eventual election winner – Jorge Maldonado campaigns with family outside Challenger Elementary School on primary election day, Aug. 2.
row

From left: New EMT/firefighters Don Redman, Jaelen Spencer, Jose Urias, Fabian Winters and Justyn Yocupicio listen to a speech during their Aug. 12 graduation ceremony.
Containers

Starting in September, crews filled the lot at the National Guard Armory on Western Avenue with shipping containers sent by Gov. Doug Ducey. By mid-October, the containers were gone.
School threat

School buses carried students from Rio Rico High School to San Cayetano Elementary School on Sept. 2 after RRHS was put on lockdown due to a reported threat that turned out to be a false alarm.
Hilltop

A clipping of an editorial published in the Nogales International, a year after the Hilltop Gallery first opened, was among the memorabilia on display when the gallery commemorated its 50th anniversary on Sept. 11.
Monsoon

The 2022 monsoon season, which officially ended Sept. 30, was an especially wet one in Santa Cruz County. Seen here, first responders keep an eye on the flooded Nogales Wash from Banks Bridge in downtown Nogales after a monsoon downpour on Aug. 9. Local authorities had received word from Nogales, Sonora that someone might have been washed across the border from Mexico, though no body was recovered.


