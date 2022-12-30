The Nogales City Council approved a contract to employ Robert Gilliland as the new city magistrate. Gilliland’s background included working as a prosecutor, a public defender, and an assistant attorney general for the state.
Council members voted unanimously in favor of Gilliland’s contract: a four-year deal starting May 9 at an annual salary of $108,000.
Gilliland’s appointment ended a six-month vacancy. Former City Magistrate Vanessa Cartwright left the post in November 2021 to serve as judge pro tempore at Superior Court. By April, city officials had narrowed down the search, conducting in-person interviews with three candidates.
The Santa Cruz County government decided to seek a state-led audit of the County Assessor’s Office after its former chief, Felipe Fuentes, pleaded guilty to participating in a long-running scheme in which he altered a property owner’s tax assessments in exchange for cash and other bribes.
The County Board of Supervisors voted to have staff request the audit from the Arizona Department of Revenue, a state entity that conducts annual tax collection reports of the 15 counties.
It was the supervisors’ first public meeting after the news broke of Fuentes’ plea deal. As part of the agreement, Fuentes admitted to receiving approximately $20,000 in bribes from his alleged co-conspirators from at least 2007 until shortly before he resigned in 2020.
A fire that was first reported near Lochiel, just north of the U.S.-Mexico border, grew quickly to around 10,000 acres as high winds pushed it northward through the nine-mile length of the grassy Santa Rafael State Natural Area.
As the so-called San Rafael Fire continued to spread in a north/northeast direction through Coronado National Forest land toward Canelo, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office ordered people living in its path to evacuate.
By May 12, however, authorities were reporting minimal to no growth for the second day, and all evacuation and pre-evacuation orders had been lifted without any homes being lost. The fire was last listed at 11,620 acres in size.
Having already set the school record in the pole vault earlier this season, Shahean Simon vaulted to yet another high when the Nogales High School junior cleared the bar at 13 feet, 6 inches to win the boys Division II pole vault title at the state championship meet in Mesa.
Simon’s winning vault was three inches better than the school record he set at a meet in Tucson in early April. In that instance, he broke an NHS record that had stood since 1973.
The Nogales High School Apaches came up just short in their quest for a state baseball championship, falling 3-2 to the Verrado Vipers in a suspense-filled 5A Conference title game at Tempe Diablo Stadium.
No. 1-seeded Nogales fell behind 1-0 in the top of the fourth inning, then came back in the bottom half to take a 2-1 lead. But Verrado, the No. 3 seed, used two sacrifice flies in the top of the fifth to go up 3-2, then held the Apaches scoreless over the final three innings to clinch the victory.
“Unfortunately it didn’t go our way today and it wasn’t because of a lack of effort. It wasn’t because of not caring,” NHS Coach O.J. Favela said afterward. “These guys have put their hearts into every moment together.”
Nogales earned the No. 1 seed in the double-elimination 5A Conference tournament by finishing the regular season a perfect 18-0. They then beat Sunnyside, Desert Mountain and Sunrise Mountain to reach the semifinals.
After losing to and then beating Desert Mountain in the semis, NHS qualified for the single-elimination championship against Verrado of Buckeye, which went 15-2 in the regular season before going on a 5-0 run in the tournament.
In May 2021, local police shot and killed 39-year-old truck driver Glen Ray Cockrum, Jr. in Nogales, ending an hour-long pursuit that reportedly began with Cockrum gesturing at warehouse workers and police with a knife.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety, which led the police investigation into the incident, found the shooting to have been justified. County Attorney George Silva agreed, and said in October 2021 that he had determined that all 10 of the officers who fired their weapons at Cockrum or his semi were justified in using lethal force.
Cockrum’s mother, Cora Waller, saw it differently. A year after the shooting, she filed suit against the police. “The officers acted as the judge, jury, and executioner,” she said in a statement.
Waller’s civil suit targets the City of Nogales, Santa Cruz County, and nine individual officers who fired weapons during the encounter. The complaint alleged several violations of Cockrum’s constitutional rights, along with an infraction of state battery law.
Crews stopped the forward progress of the Elgin Bridge Fire in Eastern Santa Cruz County at an estimated 2,149 acres.
The fire started May 23 and grew rapidly, fueled by windy weather and dry vegetation. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office ordered the evacuation of 11 homes along Mustang Ranch Road, and several surrounding roads were closed as well. However, the evacuation order and closures were lifted by the next day.
The Elgin Bridge Fire was the second large-scale wildfire in Eastern Santa Cruz County in May, following the San Rafael Fire. But crews had also battled a number of smaller blazes in that part of the county during the spring, including multiple blazes north of Sonoita, along State Route 83 and on the Empire Ranch.
A 26-year-old man from New Mexico drove a semi-truck into the Walmart on White Park Drive around 3:20 a.m. No injuries were reported and the driver was taken into custody, where authorities said he’d be tested for drug use.
Citing surveillance video of the incident, Nogales Police Chief Roy Bermudez said, “the driver drove past the front of the store, then drove towards the center entrance, where he got a running start and crashed into the front of the building.”
When police arrived, they found the driver inside the store, near the produce section.
As of December, the driver had not been formally charged with any criminal offenses. County Attorney George Silva told the NI on Dec. 15 that he was “waiting for toxicology results to evaluate the case for formal charges.”
About a month after saying city staff was holding off on its annexation attempt, City Manager Edward Dickie told Nogales’ elected officials that the effort was still underway. “It wasn’t put on hold,” Dickie said during a regular Nogales City Council meeting on June 1.
According to Dickie, the Tucson-based firm The Planning Center, which the city hired for $35,000, was continuing to study the potential impacts of the annexation proposal, which would roughly triple the size of Nogales. The firm was reportedly aiming to present the study in August or September, though that never happened and the annexation question was never brought up for serious discussion before the end of the year.
It was the third time during the two mayoral terms of Arturo Garino that annexation – a pet project of Garino’s – was initiated, only to fizzle out before the question could be put to the property owners of the affected areas.
Someone broke into the Nogales Public Library on Sunday evening, June 6, entering through a skylight and making off with thousands of dollars worth of computer equipment.
Nogales Police Chief Roy Bermudez said at the time that his department had a lead in the case, as well as some physical evidence that could help identify the perpetrator. But there was no further word on the case by December, and NPD declined comment.
June 19: Tonto Canyon Fire under control
The Coronado National Forest said the Tonto Canyon Fire was mostly contained after burning more than 12,000 acres of wilderness west of Nogales during a seven-day period.
The fire was first reported at approximately 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 12, as three separate starts in the Pajarita Wilderness Area, approximately 15 miles west of Nogales. The three starts then combined to create the Tonto Canyon Fire.
A ranch was threatened early on, but was soon secured. A stretch of Ruby Road (Forest Road 39) extending west from near Peña Blanca Lake to Forest Road 4186, approximately two miles northwest of Sycamore Canyon.
Giant puppets frolicked in front of stores on Morley Avenue as a kaleidoscope of dancers, performers and musicians filled the historic street for Barrio Stories, a theatrical celebration of the history of Nogales.
For two days, residents from both sides of the border witnessed an array of artistic performances that depicted the stories of people who shared their experiences.
Barrio Stories Nogales was the third installment in the Barrio Stories Project, a series produced by the Tucson-based Borderlands Theater to honor and celebrate Southern Arizona’s historic Mexican-American Barrios.
Attendees interviewed at the Nogales iteration spoke of feeling a deep sense of pride in their hometown, an expressed a desire for more positive representation.
The Nogales mayor and council approved a budget of more than $85.4 million that included salary raises for city employees – a necessary move to keep Nogales competitive while attracting workers, according to City Manager Edward Dickie.
Still, a closer look at the city payroll showed that some leadership positions received large salary hikes, while those at the bottom of the pay scale received relatively incremental increases.
Deputy City Manager John Kissinger, for example, earned $111,240 in the 2021-2022 Fiscal Year. The new budget gave him a salary of just over $124,300 – a more than $13,000 raise. Police Chief Roy Bermudez, already earning a six-figure salary, was given a raise of more than $12,000. Robert Thompson, who directs the Nogales Housing Authority, was given a $10,000 raise to bring his salary $99,533.
By contrast, a city sanitation worker who earned just over $28,600 in 2021-2022 was given a raise of about $450.
The budgeted raise for groundskeeper at the Nogales Housing Authority nudged their annual earnings from $26,478 to $27,304.
Residents of Nogales awoke Thursday, June 30, to a new and soon-to-be permanent presence in the sky above them: a tethered observation blimp meant to give the U.S. Border Patrol round-the-clock, ground-level surveillance capability in the local area.
The installment of the aerostat came with no advance warning to the community or its local elected leaders. Its sudden appearance caught residents and their elected leaders off guard, and raised concerns over privacy and transparency.
“I don’t know what they’re surveilling. I don’t know what type of instruments they have on there and what they can see,” local resident Rafael Lopez said after seeing the aerostat inflated on a hill approximately a half-mile from his home on June 28.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection not only kept the public in the dark in advance of the blimp’s arrival, it was also slow to explain the project or respond to concerns once it surfaced.
A CBP statement issued after the blimp first took flight said: “The technology will not be oriented in such a way as to monitor the activities occurring outside of the immediate areas of the border.”
After Nogales Police Officer Fernando Hernandez received a report of a drowning victim at the Quality Inn Americana Hotel, he arrived and found Christian Lopez, 14, who was not conscious nor breathing at the time, according to Police Chief Roy Bermudez.
Hernandez administered CPR, and Lopez survived.
“He was sent like an angel to save my son,” mother Laura Lopez said of Hernandez during a recognition ceremony months later. “(Christian) was able to start school and he has all these activities that he’s able to do now, because of him and his quick response.”
Crowds of people gathered at Fleischer Park in Nogales to enjoy a summer afternoon of music and food, and to celebrate a typical but unique Fourth of July.
It was a typical Independence Day in that it included many of the usual trappings, from people decked out in patriotic attire to a fireworks display filling the sky with bursts of red, white and blue. It was unique in that it marked the first time since 2019 that the community was able to celebrate July 4 together.
On July 14, the City of Nogales sued Jorge Maldonado at Santa Cruz County Superior Court, alleging that the former councilman and current mayoral candidate knowingly dodged utility payments for six years.
Five days later, the city dropped its suit, announcing that Maldonado had repaid the debt of nearly $3,700.
Maldonado resigned from the council in April to run against incumbent Mayor Arturo Garino. That same month, City Attorney Mike Massee alleged that Maldonado lied about his residency in the Valle Verde neighborhood to get out of paying sewer and sanitation fees, and tried to convince county law enforcement to charge Maldonado with a felony offense.
When County Attorney George Silva declined to press charges, saying the issue appeared to be a civil matter, the city hired a private investigator for $3,380 to pursue the case. That move was followed by the lawsuit, which was quickly dropped.
For his part, Maldonado denied lying to city staff and said the unpaid bills were a misunderstanding.
City officials repeatedly asserted that their pursuit of Maldonado was not politically motivated. But if it was, it didn’t appear to have much effect on the mayoral race, which Maldonado ended up winning handily.
A last at-bat rally capped off by a walk-off squeeze play gave the Nogales Minor League All-Stars a shot at the state title. The next night, they staved off their opponent’s comeback bid and become the third team from the Nogales National Little League to win a state championship in the summer of 2022.
The Minors All-Stars (ages 8-10) did it the hard way, too. After dropping their first game of the 14-team, double-elimination tournament, they won eight consecutive contests to take home the championship banner.
The Junior League All-Stars (ages 12-14) and the Senior League All-Stars (ages 13-16) from the Nogales National Little League previously won the Arizona state championship in their divisions.
The NNLL all-star team in the ages 9-11 division qualified for the state tournament, and the team in in the 50/70 Intermediate Division (ages 11-13) competed in the West Regional as the host team.
Demetrio Crisantes, a star shortstop and leadoff hitter at Nogales High School, signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks after the team drafted him in the seventh round of the Major League Baseball draft 10 days earlier.
“It feels awesome, great,” Crisantes said. “To be a professional baseball player with an organization that believes in you, it’s a true blessing for me.”
During his senior season in 2022, Crisantes batted .485 with a .618 on-base percentage. His 48 runs scored were the most in the 5A Conference, which includes 45 teams. He was fourth in home runs with seven and fifth in slugging percentage at .929. That performance earned him the statewide 5A Conference Player of the Year award.
MLB.com reported that the D-back gave Crisantes a signing bonus of $425,000.
A crowd of public officials, community leaders and volunteers gathered outside the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to inaugurate the new Nogales Family Safety Center.
“The Nogales Family Safety Center was created out of concern for victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, trafficking and child abuse who do not have access to high-quality, integrated systems of care,” said Marie Fordney, executive director of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Southern Arizona in Tucson, which is operating the Nogales center with funding from several partners.
Fordney said it was the first time such a facility had been available to sexual assault survivors in Santa Cruz County.
“Until now, service providers and investigators operated independently, and victims were made to travel all the way to Tucson to receive some services, like the specialized medical care that is needed for sexual assault,” she said.
Aug. 2: Low turnout for primary election
Kevin Martinez, a 28-year-old who cast an in-person ballot in Nogales on primary election day, Aug. 2, said he makes it a point to vote regularly. He reiterated the importance of taking part in the democratic process.
“Very few people vote in the county,” he said. “It takes five minutes. Primaries are important, too.”
Official results showed that 6,916 of Santa Cruz County’s 30,005 eligible voters participated in the primary – a rate of around 23 percent. Of those who voted, 4,793 cast a Democratic ballot and 2,079 voted the Republican ticket. Approximately 80 percent of local participants cast an early ballot.
Elections, particularly primary elections, typically see less participation in years when there is no presidential race atop the ticket. But this year’s turnout was lower than the previous two midterm primaries of 2014 and 2018, when local voter participation was around 25 percent.
Jorge Maldonado resigned his seat on the Nogales City Council earlier in 2022 to run against incumbent Mayor Arturo Garino. Results from the Aug. 2 primary election showed the move paid off.
Final tallies from the County Elections Office gave Maldonado 1,156 votes to 828 for Garino. By earning votes on more than half the ballots cast, Maldonado avoided a runoff election in November.
“It looks like everything went as planned on my behalf. I’m very happy with the support I got,” said Maldonado, 57, who works in the produce import sector and has long been involved with the Nogales National Little League.
Dagoberto Isunza, who cast a ballot in-person at the VFW Hall voting center on Aug. 2 said he was counting on Maldonado to make a difference.
“You have to love your city and if you love your city, you’re going to do the best you can to make it better,” he said. “Our city is slowly deteriorating. Our youth is leaving because there’s nothing here. I think Mr. Maldonado can do something about it. Hopefully he won’t let us down.”
While Maldonado was elected outright, none of the seven candidates for three available seats on the Nogales City Council earned enough votes to avoid the Nov. 8 runoff.
The first graduating class of the Santa Cruz County Regional EMT/Fire Academy was honored at a ceremony at Nogales High School.
Fifteen recruits officially completed the six-month program, a feat that required the passage of state-mandated tests, EMT certification and hours of physical training. Some recruits had been born and raised in Santa Cruz County, while others had come from as far as California.
Following graduation, the first responders headed off to work for the Nogales, Rio Rico and Tubac fire departments – the agencies that teamed up to create the program as a step toward easing staffing shortages.
One of the innovative features of the program: the academy pays its students in order to incentivize enrollment and alleviate economic burden among recruits.
In a post to social media, Michael Humphries, port director in Nogales for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, shared a photo of pastel-colored pills in shades of blue, orange, pink and yellow.
Local port officers, Humphries said, had discovered more than 250,000 fentanyl pills in a vehicle – including the candy-colored drugs.
A day later, Humphries posted a similar picture: plastic bags bulging with lavender, aqua and pastel-pink fentanyl pills that had been found “strapped to a person’s legs.”
“This could be the start of a trend with transnational criminal organizations targeting younger users,” Humphries wrote in a post. After that, CBP continued to seize rainbow-colored fentanyl pills, regularly sharing photos of the deadly contraband throughout the remainder of the year.
A teenage male was arrested by a sheriff’s SWAT team in Rio Rico and charged as an adult with murdering an elderly man.
Sheriff David Hathaway said the events leading to the arrest began when the Sheriff’s Office was informed that Gabriel Guevara, 72, had not been seen by neighbors for several days. Deputies then determined that 16-year-old Noel Stepney was in Guevara’s house on Anclar Court in northeast Rio Rico, but refused to exit.
“The SWAT team from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office entered the residence after lengthy negotiations with Stepney,” the sheriff said in a news release, adding that the suspect was found hiding in the attic. Guevara’s body was found dumped down the side of a hill near the house.
Stepney was subsequently charged as an adult at Nogales Justice Court with second-degree murder. Court records show his case was sent up to Superior Court on Nov. 3.
Workers began stockpiling shipping containers at the National Guard Armory on Western Avenue in Nogales as part of Gov. Doug Ducey’s ongoing project to install them along the U.S.-Mexico border.
A spokesperson for Ducey’s office acknowledged that the containers in Nogales could be used to plug gaps in the border wall, but didn’t say whether they’d be used locally. A few weeks later, the containers were quietly removed, and Ducey launched a container wall initiative on the border in neighboring Cochise County later in the year.
As the Cochise project crept toward the Santa Cruz County line, Sheriff David Hathaway told the NI on Dec. 1 that he would arrest anyone who tried to put them along the border in his jurisdiction for littering. After being sued by the federal government, Ducey called off his controversial project before it reached Santa Cruz County.
Officials in the Santa Cruz County Unified School District put campuses on lockdown after receiving a report shortly before 8 a.m. that a car had passed near Rio Rico High School, and that someone in the vehicle had been waving a U.S. flag tied to a rifle.
In a video message posted to social media at around noon, Superintendent David Verdugo said that in “an abundance of caution,” officials notified law enforcement of the alleged incident and went into lockdown. However, the lack of specific information immediately available about the incident, combined with nationwide anxiety over school shootings, led to considerable confusion and panic in the community.
The lockdown was lifted after about an hour, though classes at RRHS were cancelled for the day and parents of pupils at other schools were given the option of picking up their children.
Later that afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office said deputies had made contact with the driver of the car in question, “but there was no threat, there was no weapon found.”
An 18-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Reef Robbins to receiver Francisco Arellano on fourth-and-17 with 3:41 left in the game sealed a 10-0 win for the Rio Rico Hawks over their intra-county rivals from Nogales High School.
The Hawks’ victory on their home turf marked the first time in school history that Rio Rico beat Nogales in varsity football, and was their first regular-season football win of any kind since Nov. 6, 2020.
Rio Rico senior Nathan Villegas called the victory a “dream come true” and the “greatest feeling of my life.”
“It means more to me for the school than it does on a personal level,” he said.
Sept. 11: Hilltop Gallery passes 50-year mark
In 1972, the Hilltop Gallery in Nogales opened its doors to the public for the first time, exhibiting artwork from local children.
Five decades and hundreds of events later, the gallery marked 50 years in the community.
Artists, musicians and visitors crowded the space, browsing pieces that ranged from impressionist oil paintings to canvases slathered in graffiti.
Guests swarmed around Janice Johnson, the gallery’s historian and exhibit chairperson – a presence at the Hilltop for more than 40 years who retired later in the year.
Jose Luis “Joe” Machado was appointed as the new Nogales city attorney after a divided council narrowly approved giving him a two-year contract. For Machado, it marked his third stint as city attorney.
It appeared that lame duck Mayor Arturo Garino played a principal role in negotiating Machado’s – a responsibility not explicitly granted to the mayor in the City Charter. The contract pays Machado $144,000 a year and guarantees him a full two years of pay, even if he’s fired for good reason.
“I want the public to know, and for it to be on record: I learned about this yesterday,” said Councilwoman Liza Montiel. “Now, the mayor is proposing to tie the hands of the will of the people and the new council by sneaking an issue on the agenda which will also tie the hands for the upcoming city council and mayor.”
During one point in Montiel’s questioning about the legality of the deal, Deputy City Attorney Anna Montoya, who’d reportedly drawn up the contract, told her: “Because you’re married to an attorney doesn’t mean that you are one.”
Machado was hired to replace former City Attorney Mike Massee, whose contract was quietly allowed to lapse earlier in the month.
The 2022 monsoon season, which officially ran from June 15 to Sept. 30, drew well-above-average rainfall totals for several areas in Santa Cruz County.
Typically, the county receives about 11 inches of rainfall in a typical monsoon season. But rain gauges operated by the County Flood District collected up to 17 inches in some spots this year.
And while Santa Cruz County avoided major tragedies associated with the heavy rains, it was a different story in Nogales, Sonora. On Aug. 13, three people died in the city during severe flooding. Two were sisters, ages 6 and 8, who’d been traveling with their mother on Avenida Tecnológico. Emergency responders rescued 11 people from the flooding that day alone.