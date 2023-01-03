YIR Part 3

Oct. 9: On 10th anniversary of teen’s killing, other shooting cases remain under wraps in Nogales

Protesters gather south of the Ambos Nogales border fence on Oct. 9 night to commemorate 16-year-old José Antonio Elena Rodríguez, who was fatally shot by a Border Patrol agent 10 years ago.

People gathered on both sides of Ambos Nogales to commemorate the killing of 16-year-old José Antonio Elena Rodríguez, who was shot 10 times by a U.S. Border Patrol agent during a rock-throwing incident at the border fence in 2012.

Nogales City Councilman Saulo Bonilla, left, points at Councilwoman Liza Montiel while berating her at a Nov. 2 meeting after she soclicited community feedback on her personal Facebook page.
Before heading out to vote in the Nov. 8 general election, Elsa Rodriguez of Nogales studied her options and made a worksheet to follow as she filled out her ballot.
County Recorder Suzanne "Suzie" Sainz notified the County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 22 that she would resign effective Dec. 31 with two years remaining in her current elected term.
Firefighters try to douse a blaze at the corner of Morley Avenue and Court Street on Nov. 28
Demonstrators gather outside Nogales City Hall on Dec. 7 to protest the behavior by some elected members of the municipal government.


