Christmas came early for county youth in the form of a $5.86 million, three-year grant to shore up local opportunities to help them reach their full potential.
The Arizona Department of Education awarded the grant as part of more than $1 billion in federal funds it received to help assist in statewide COVID-19 relief and recovery efforts.
Locally, the so-called Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER III) are earmarked for “The Santa Cruz County Invest in Our Youth Project.” It’s managed under the auspices of the County Superintendent of Schools’ Office, but the project involves several other partners as well.
The goal is to enhance existing initiatives for children of all ages. That includes early childhood education, social emotional learning, health and nutrition, the arts, literacy enrichment programs and activities, college and career readiness, and a youth internship program.
“These initiatives are critical in creating the infrastructure for a successful educational journey that will bring academic achievement and a skillset to become lifelong learners,” said County Schools Superintendent Alfredo Velasquez.
In an effort to cover almost every developmental base, the application process involved a joint effort among local school districts, leveraging partnerships with the UA Cooperative Extension 4H Program and Family Recourse Centers; Patagonia Youth Center; Nogales/Santa Cruz County Libraries; Boys and Girls Club of Santa Cruz County; Pimeria Alta Historical Society; City of Nogales; Arizona Historical Society; La Linea Art Studio; Santa Cruz Advocates of the Arts; Santa Cruz Foundation for the Performing Arts; and Mexicayotl Academy.
Input for the grant specifics came from the districts themselves, said Deputy Schools Superintendent Christopher Young.
“For example, Sonoita Elementary District No. 25 and Santa Cruz Valley District No. 35 focused on early childhood education and programs to be offered not just for those districts, but county-wide,” he said.
That will come through the expansion of the UA Family Resource Centers; augmenting kindergarten readiness programs; establishing a preschool and family resource center; funding two full-time preschool teachers and two part-time paraprofessionals; adding one full-time and two part-time teachers for childhood homebound special education; adding two part-time home educators for the superintendent’s Los Padres program, a hands-on approach to learning through parent-child interaction for children up to 4 years old.
The money will also fund an early childhood center in Sonoita. And it will bolster the library system by adding three literacy specialists and rolling out a colorful “literacy learning bus” equipped with audio books and digital walls.
Tutoring and “bridge” programs that assist students to transition to kindergarten, middle school and ultimately college will be added at the Boys and Girls Club, the Patagonia Youth Enrichment Center and libraries in the county.
Social and emotional learning
Grant dollars will be used to pay for one full-time STEM coordinator, expand STEM camps, and fund current camp programs where youth create exhibits on culture and local history. For students who may have fallen behind in their academics during the pandemic, the grant will support credit-recovery classes.
Opportunities available through GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs) will also benefit. That includes a work internship program, near-peer academic mentorship and C-CREO Hub, a one-stop shop for students and parents to get information about post-secondary education.
Currently, GEAR UP is piloting an internship program for 45 soon-to-be juniors, program director Maya Donnelly said.
“Partners in local business and industry are working with the youth to teach soft skills, explore careers, and participate in a real-world work experience. ESSER funds will open doors to invite more interested high school students to participate in an internship, which is a valuable addition to a job resume and college application,” she said.
Among those offering internships are Carondelet Holy Cross, Nogales-Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce, Kory’s, Wisdom’s Café, Nickel’s Diner, San Cayetano Ranch, Cactus Wren Art Gallery, Jubilee, Suarez Brokerage, Villa’s Wholesale, Circles of Peace and Cima Hotels (Holiday Inn Express and Candlewood Suites).
The grant will also fund four middle school “success coaches” who will focus on career exploration – a program previously reserved for high school students.
Funds will also pay two school counselors and one wellness coordinator who will be steer the B.A.S.E. program in grades K-12. The program uses evidence-based practices to increase social and emotional learning in teens and young adults.
Wellness clubs will be established in middle and high schools, as well as therapeutic art classes, “calming corners” and “social and emotional learning” book sets for each school.
“ESSER funding will make a significant difference in the lives of our county students,” said Teresa A. Sprigg, director of the superintendent’s Promoting Healthy Students Initiative. “When it comes to social and emotional learning (SEL), funding will enhance existing programs by filling in gaps where more support is needed. It will reduce the ratio between counselors and students especially in the elementary schools.”
In addition, Sprigg said, a comprehensive SEL program will be made available to those districts that are interested. “Programs will begin right away with the expansion of summer camps across the county,” she said.
Arts component
Finally, the ESSER grant includes funding for the arts and humanities.
Evan Kory, director of the Santa Cruz County Arts for Learning Program, said the plan is to partner with with local arts organizations such as the Santa Cruz Foundation for the Performing Arts and Santa Cruz Advocates for the Arts to bring live performances to students and their families.
“We are aiming for 24 performances per year that will involve professional artists working with students in workshops and concerts,” Kory said.
One of the first projects in the works is a masterclass series with an operatic tenor that will culminate in concerts at several venues, he said, adding that the performing arts series will also involve theater productions and classes in partnership with Borderlands Theater.
Arts funding will also support more mural projects and a variety of visual arts camps and after school clubs, Kory said.
What’s more, in partnership with the Pimería Alta Historical Society and the Arizona Historical Society, the Arts for Learning Program is planning a new history exhibition for the Historic 1904 Courthouse and Pimería Alta Museum that could potentially travel to other locations.
“This will involve bringing on a part-time lead historian as well as additional scholars who are experts in the history of our border region. Students and teachers will have the opportunity to participate in the research and creation of content as we develop the various facets of the exhibition,” Kory said.
“Our hope is that the scholars we work with will also be able to present on the history of Nogales and Santa Cruz County at events held at the Pimeria Alta Museum and Santa Cruz County schools.”