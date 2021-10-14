News that the U.S. government plans to ease its travel restrictions at land ports of entry rippled quickly through the Ambos Nogales community this week, with some residents and business owners expressing cautious optimism that the promised change will bring a long-awaited boost to the local economy.
“They’ve been waiting for a long time for (the ports) to reopen,” said Maria Contreras of Rio Rico, one of the few shoppers in Nogales’ downtown commercial district on Thursday.
The department, clothing and other downtown stores that have long depended on shoppers from Sonora have been hit hard by the restriction against non-essential travel, and many have closed, either temporarily or permanently.
“If more time passes, the people won’t want to come anymore, they’ll get accustomed over there and lose interest in coming here,” Contreras said.
“But if they do it in a timely way,” she said of the amended travel restrictions, “God willing, it will be like it was before.”
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas noted the important economic role of cross-border tourism when he announced the change this week.
“Cross-border travel creates significant economic activity in our border communities and benefits our broader economy. We are pleased to be taking steps to resume regular travel in a safe and sustainable manner,” Mayorkas said in a news release.
The restriction against non-essential travel through U.S. land ports of entry with Mexico and Canada was first put in place starting March 21, 2020, and has been renewed on a monthly basis ever since. But in an announcement issued late Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security said it would amend the rules and allow non-essential travelers to cross by land starting next month, as long as they can show proof that they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Sarahi Barrios, a 17-year-old resident of Nogales, Sonora who crossed into the United States through the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry on Thursday, said the news of the pending change has been well-received on the Mexican side of the border.
“They’re happy because they’re going to cross, although it will be according to the precautions that they’re going to take here,” she said, adding: “The truth is, the people over there who aren’t crossing really need the things from here in the United States.”
As a U.S. citizen, Barrios hasn’t been impacted by the restrictions – citizens and permanent residents are exempt, regardless of the nature of their travel. As such, she said, people who haven’t been able to cross have asked her to make purchases for them in Arizona, and have paid her to do it.
And while a change in crossing rules could cost her that extra income, Barrios said she’s not bothered at all if Mexican nationals with U.S. tourist visas once again have the chance to travel to the United States.
On Terrace Avenue, just above the DeConcini port on the U.S. side, people were also feeling good about the news. Jose Garcia, who works at the Paisanos shuttle company, which runs passenger vans from Nogales to Tucson and Phoenix, said the business is almost entirely dependent on people who cross from Mexico. There were six or seven shuttle companies operating in the area before the restrictions, he said, but only three remain.
Asked if he expects things to get better once the crossing rules change, Garcia answered emphatically: “Yes, yes. Because there are a lot of people that go to Tucson to go shopping.”
Downtown business owner Sandra Kory noted that reality, pointing to the competition for Mexican shoppers from Tucson, which boasts many additional attractions like restaurants, events and resorts. As a result, she isn’t expecting a quick return to pre-pandemic conditions in Nogales once the restrictions are lifted.
“Our challenge is to inspire people to buy from local businesses and support the economy of our community,” Kory said.
“My hope is that people will return. Not only the shoppers from Mexico, but the many merchants who had to close their shops,” she said.
Chi’s Store on Grand Avenue, a block north of the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry, closed its doors in the immediate aftermath of the pandemic’s arrival and subsequent travel restrictions in early 2020. The store re-opened late last year, but sales have been slow since then, said co-manager Charles Park.
Park said he had heard the talk about the ports re-opening to Mexican tourists, but he wasn’t getting his hopes up quite yet.
“They’ve been saying the same thing since June, July, August, October, September,” he said.
Questions remain
Kory and her husband Greg own the La Cinderela and Kory’s Bridal shops, both within a block of the Morley Avenue pedestrian port of entry. U.S. Customs and Border Protection closed the port shortly after the travel restrictions went into effect, and it’s remained shuttered ever since.
Asked this week if the port would reopen once the crossing rules change in November, CBP was non-committal.
“It was initially closed at the request of Mexico due to their limited staffing. It would take coordination to reopen,” a spokesperson for CBP’s Tucson Field Office wrote in an email sent Wednesday, adding that the agency was still waiting for additional guidance from the Biden administration on how to implement its directive on the travel rules.
In a follow-up email, the spokesperson said it was also too soon to say if CBP will respond to the change with additional staffing and more open lanes at the Nogales ports, to meet what is likely to be a jump in the number of people crossing from Mexico.
Starting in September, CBP added four additional hours per day to its vehicle and pedestrian lanes at the Mariposa Port of Entry on the west side of town, returning to a pre-pandemic schedule in an effort to reduce wait times. The DeConcini port downtown has remained on a 24/7 schedule throughout the pandemic.
The government’s announcement this week left other questions unanswered as well, such as the specific day in November when the new rules will go into effect, and what process and standards will be used to verify travelers’ vaccination status.
However, The Associated Press reported that travelers at the ports will be asked about their vaccination status as part of the standard CBP admissions process. At officers’ discretion, travelers will have their proof of vaccination verified in a secondary screening process.
The AP also reported that no testing for COVID-19 will be required to enter the United States by land or sea, as long as the travelers meet the vaccination requirement.
In addition to the changes regarding non-essential travelers, DHS said that beginning in “early” January, all non-citizens crossing into the United States through land ports of entry, whether it be for essential or non-essential reasons, will have to show proof that they’ve been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The agency said that its two-step approach in requiring proof of vaccination for all foreign national travelers “will provide ample time for essential travelers such as truckers, students and healthcare workers to get vaccinated.”
(Additional reporting by Manuel C. Coppola.)