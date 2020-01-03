The NI’s reporting staff did a lot more in 2019 than simply cover the so-called “spot-news” stories summarized in Parts 1 and 2 of our Year in Review. Much of their best work came on features, which take a more stylistic approach to illustrating a topic; enterprise stories, that seek to answer questions about trends or issues in the community; or investigative reports that involve digging and asking tough questions, often for the purpose of informing the public about the activities of government.
Below are some of the best examples of this work from the past year. Click on the story titles for a link to the full article.
By Genesis Lara, Jan. 15
This story showed how a new fund meant to help local women gain economic stability was benefitting entrepreneurs like Lourdes Campos, who sells homemade tamales, chapurro and specialty candles at the Nogales Mercado farmers market.
Organizers said the microloan program, a collaboration between the Zonta Club of Nogales and Nogales Community Development, grew out of a realization that some women in the area were lacking the funding to get their business off the ground, while others were unable to gain required certifications because they couldn’t hire someone to take care of their children.
By Nick Phillips, Jan. 18
President Trump used a prime-time TV address and a trip to McAllen,Texas to reiterate his assertion that the United States was in the midst of a crisis that justified his demand for $5.7 billion to build a border wall. But if there is a border crisis, a number of residents of Kino Springs Village residents said, it doesn’t prevent them from feeling safe in their community.
They said that signs of illegal activity are rare in the quiet neighborhood where children leave bikes unattended on the sidewalk and homeowners sometimes leave their doors unlocked.
Others, while feeling safe in their community, voiced concerns about the human and drug trafficking that they say occurs not far from their tree-lined residential streets, part of an isolated, unincorporated community two miles north of where the tall bollard-style border fence gives way to a waist-high barrier.
By Nick Phillips, Jan. 28
According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Santa Cruz County was $2.77 on the morning of Jan. 28 – the second-highest average price among Arizona’s 15 counties. Meanwhile, pumps in the Tucson area averaged $2.28 per gallon.
This story asked: With Tucson and Nogales so close, what made gas so much more expensive here?
Gas station operators blamed shipping costs, or deflected responsibility to far-off corporate offices, saying prices are set there. But some local consumers were dubious, and speculated that local fuel prices are higher because retailers take advantage of the many Mexican drivers who come to Arizona to buy gas.
By Genesis Lara, Feb. 1
Nearly three months after Army troops arrived on Election Day to install coils of concertina wire atop the border fence in Nogales, a Border Patrol spokesman called the wire “absolutely beneficial” to agents’ efforts to stop illegal activity around the ports of entry.
Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino, however, made it clear that he wants it taken down, at least in the city. “Of course they’re going to look at it as security, that’s their job. I look at it as economic development,” Garino said. “The ports are for trade, binational relations, for good visuals. But not to have the wire on it.”
Speaking to NPR, County Supervisor Bruce Bracker called the wire on the border fence “atrocious,” and Supervisor Manuel Ruiz said it made the area look like a “war zone.”
Almost as soon as this story hit the newsstands, soldiers returned to Nogales to string more razor wire on the fence, covering it from top to bottom in many places in the city.
By Genesis Lara, Feb. 21
One of the principal and longest-operating migrant shelters in Nogales, Sonora, the Albergue San Juan Bosco tripled its number of guests over the previous three months, housing an average of 360 men, women and children per night, according to Francisco Loureiro, who operates the facility along with his wife Gilda.
However, according to Loureiro, the recent increase wasn’t a result of large groups of Central American asylum-seekers arriving in Nogales as they had in other Mexican border cities such as Tijuana. Instead, he said, the majority of the people staying at his shelter were from the southern Mexican state of Guerrero, where rampant violence has displaced large numbers of people and forced schools and even morgues to close.
The new arrivals from Guerrero, Loureiro said, had been encouraged by friends and relatives already in the United States to come to U.S. ports of entry and ask for asylum.
By Genesis Lara, March 8
The NI published a special series in 2019 highlighting some of the unique and culturally significant dishes of the local area, as well as some of the people with a special knack for making them. In this installment of the “Sabores de la Frontera” series, it was Ash Wednesday and Maria Antonieta Gastelum had invited family members to her Nogales home to mark the beginning of Lent with the traditional dessert known as “capirotada,” a Mexican cheesy bread pudding mixed with a variety of ingredients.
By Genesis Lara, March 15
While the border has long been an attraction for travelers, locals involved in the tourism industry said the heavier national focus on the border in recent months had sparked a recent uptick in visitors intrigued by the region.
“From what I see on the news, it’s what I expected. I expected the wire, which we can see right there,” said Allen D. Humphries, a tourist from Las Vegas, pointing towards the border barrier at the end of Morley Avenue. “But I expected more people. I expected it like Tijuana – major port, major crossing, major congestion. Instead, it’s very low-key.”
Olivia Ainza-Kramer, president of the Nogales-Santa Cruz County Chamber of Commerce, said that tourists stopping by the visitor center in Nogales in the past couple of months have asked much more specific questions than in previous years, honing their focus on the debate surrounding the border wall.
“This year, it’s mostly about the wall. They want to come and verify what is being said on the news,” Ainza said. “When we really started seeing more traffic is when they started putting more wire on the fence.”
By Nick Phillips, March 27
This story examined how a pending $150,000 gift from Santa Cruz County to the local port authority opened a new chapter in the ongoing debate over how local governments should spend their share of money collected from permits sold to overweight cross-border trucks.
The funds from the county were meant to help construct cold storage rooms at the Mariposa Port of Entry for the local produce industry. County Supervisor Bruce Bracker said they will “keep those (produce) warehouses open and maintain jobs year round.”
But at the City of Nogales, which has not contributed funds to the cold room project, Mayor Arturo Garino had a different opinion on how the funds should be spent. “From day one, we always knew that (the overweight fee revenue) was supposed to be used for roads,” said Garino, adding: “It was for roads. I mean, there’s no ifs or buts about it.”
By Nick Phillips, April 5
Whether it’s for work, school, family or social reasons, crossing the border is a part of daily life for many residents of Ambos Nogales. So with U.S. Customs and Border Protection relocating dozens of officers from Nogales to help the Border Patrol deal with a surge in migrant apprehensions to the east and west, and Nogales Port Director Michael Humphries saying that “Wait times are going to increase,” this story looked at the various ways those wait times would affect regular folks.
For example, Antonio Amezcua, a 70-year-old Nogales, Ariz. resident, said he likes to cross the line to see his children who live in Nogales, Sonora and to buy consumer goods he can’t find in Arizona. But Amezcua, who has a leg injury and walks with a cane, now keeps his trips to a minimum.
“It took close to two hours to cross on foot,” he said of a recent cross-border trip. “So it hurts.”
By Genesis Lara, May 2
The Santa Cruz County Attorney’s Office, which filed more than 40 felony charges involving marijuana-smuggling as recently as 2016, saw that number drop to 18 the following year and to six in 2018. As of the end of March 2019, the prosecutor’s office had yet to file a felony marijuana case in 2019, according to data obtained through a public records request.
As County Attorney George Silva told the NI, the decline appears to be a result of drug cartels in Mexico changing the nature of their work to meet shifting demands in the United States.
“The drug cartels just aren’t sending it through anymore. The market in the U.S. is already saturated by the medicinal marijuana or recreational marijuana,” Silva said.
By Nick Phillips, May 24
Boarded up storefronts and “for rent” signs on Morley Avenue attest to the struggles that local businesses face in Nogales. Still, amid challenges, a few local entrepreneurs began investing in locations on the stretch of Grand Avenue between Food City and the Patagonia Highway overpass.
“It’s a very well-located spot, lots of traffic,” Ivan Ortiz said of the children’s clothing boutique Baby Market that he opened in April at 840 Grand Ave. Other projects at the time included renovations to the Uptown Motel building and the Time Motel, the new Boom children’s store and Charisma Catering’s move to the Kasa Mia restaurant site.
By Genesis Lara, May 30
After Rio Rico resident Marco Espinoza snapped a photo of a young woman in her cap and gown conversing with someone on the other side of the border wall near the Morley Gate, the touching image quickly circulated on social media. NI reporter Genesis Lara tracked down the Nogales High School graduate in the shot – Kimberly Liera – to get the story behind the photo.
Liera, who lives with her grandparents in Nogales, Ariz., said she couldn’t cross into Mexico the day of her graduation for fear that she wouldn’t be able to get back in time for the ceremony. So she organized the meeting at the fence with her mother, whose U.S. visa had been revoked soon after Liera’s birth.
“I started crying when I saw her, of happiness and sadness at the same time,” her mother Beatriz Acosta said. “To see her so pretty and to see her accomplish what she always told me she would.”
By Genesis Lara, July 23
For this story, the reporter tagged along with Patty Glogowski, Maggie Parker and Sarah Bibbey, members of a larger group of volunteers from Tubac, Green Valley and Patagonia who had been traveling to migrant shelters in Nogales, Sonora once a week to teach English classes to children.
Their pupils were part of the wave of families from Central America, South America, Southern Mexico and elsewhere who began arriving in the border city last year in hopes of requesting asylum in the United States.
“I always have a love for people in the world. It was just a wonderful, God-sent opportunity,” said Glogowski, a former elementary school teacher with 36 years of experience. “You can just see the love that’s down there. They’re our family.”
By Nick Phillips, Aug. 20
In a year that Nogales City Council members said required tough moves to balance the city’s ledgers, some expense accounts still saw their budget increase significantly for fiscal year 2020.
The fiscal year 2019-20 budget, passed by the mayor and council in July, included $77,050 for “contractual services” for council members, a spending category primarily made up of travel costs.
Financial records also showed that the councilmembers’ travel and training spending of nearly $65,000 in fiscal year 2019 went well over their combined budget of $48,906 ($8,151 per elected position), and was up from $49,708 spent in fiscal year 2018, $30,657 in 2017 and $26,443 in 2016.
This investigative report was one of a number of watchdog stories written by NI reporter Nick Phillips as he covered the city government this year. The list included, among others: “Pay raises at city raise eyebrows,” Dec. 10; “‘We’re Spinning our wheels.’ Council back to the drawing board on City Hall Annex,” Sept. 19; and “City receives $313K insurance payout for its own billing snafu,” Nov. 19.
By Genesis Lara, Aug. 27
An ambitious grassroots renewal project transformed a once run-down residential property on the west side of Nogales into a bold integration of art and housing.
When the year-and-a-half-long project reached its fruition in August, a cluster of newly built tiny homes sported vividly colored murals on their walls, including one depicting a small village with indigenous people preparing food, and all with an underlying theme of Mexican culture.
Altogether, a total of seven houses at the site at 163 W. Kino St., as well as two more homes at the top of a nearby hill on First Street, represented the fulfillment of Nogales resident Maria G. Lopez’s vision to bring dignity to her tenants living in one of the city’s lower-income neighborhoods.
By Nick Phillips, Sept. 4
On Aug. 15, a Nogales Police Department officer stopped a car in downtown Nogales after the driver allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign. But when the driver didn’t provide a driver’s license and said she didn’t have a Social Security number, the officer asked if she was in the country legally, according to an incident report.
It turned out that she wasn’t, and the officer summoned the U.S. Border Patrol.
It’s not unusual for Nogales police officers to detain or help the Border Patrol find undocumented immigrants. The Aug. 15 incident was notable, however, because it began with a routine traffic stop, rather than any initial suspicion that the driver was undocumented.
But NPD leadership insisted the incident didn’t mean that queries about people’s immigration status are part of NPD’s standard procedures. “We don’t enforce immigration laws. We enforce Arizona state laws,” said Nogales Police Chief Roy Bermudez.
By Nick Phillips, Sept. 6
In a community where languages and cultures mix across the international border, a handful of private schools on the Mexican side of Ambos Nogales offer intensive English-language education for students beginning as early as preschool.
Reporter Nick Phillips visited some of them and watched the instruction taking place. He spoke with students, parents and teachers, who said that job opportunities, family ties and cultural considerations all contributed to the demand for English education on the southern side of the border.
By Nick Phillips, Oct. 4
Every year, thousands of people make a pilgrimage to the shrine of Catholic Saint Francisco Xavier in Magdalena, Sonora in the days and weeks leading up to Oct. 4. Reporter Nick Phillips went down to Mexico to find out why.
“We all have different motives,” said 27-year-old Adrian Cadena of Nogales, Sonora, who was making the approximately 50-mile pilgrimage for the fifth time. “Personally, mine is family-related: family, well-being, health. Each person depends on the personal favor they ask of the saint.”
Cesar Renteria, 61, of Hermosillo, Sonora was walking for the health of an aunt, who had suffered several heart attacks.
“This pilgrimage is to give her more support,” he said. “For my saint, San Francisco, to put her at 100, to make her better.”
By Genesis Lara, Oct. 11
At one Kino Springs household of three adults, the monthly water and sewer bill jumped from the $50 to $85 range to $313 in June for the supposed consumption of 63,900 gallons of water.
And on Crawford Street, a resident saw her regularly $200 utilities statement – which includes water, sewer and trash – suddenly rise to $439 in August, driven by a supposed spike in water use.
Mayor Arturo Garino confirmed that he had received several calls from people with similar complaints in recent months, saying: “If you followed back the last three months of the person’s water bill, it didn’t make sense.”
Even more people suffering similar problems reached out the the NI after this story ran. But it was never made clear what exactly was causing the skyrocketing bills.
By Nick Phillips, Oct. 24
While migrants fleeing violence in Central American countries made headlines this year, Cubans began forming a growing portion of the ranks on asylum waiting lists across the U.S.-Mexico border. As of mid-October, Cubans accounted for 538 of the 1,599 asylum-seekers on the waiting list in Nogales, Sonora.
Cuban migrants who spoke to the NI pointed to state-sponsored repression and a lack of work as their reasons for leaving the island in recent months.
And they also identified a big reason why so many asylum-seekers, Cuban or otherwise, had decided to seek asylum in Nogales: The Trump Administration’s Migrant Protection Protocols, by which migrants who seek asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border are sent back to Mexico while they wait for court hearings, had not yet been implemented in Nogales.
A rancher says the Border Patrol put a camera on his property and pointed it at his home. So he took it.
By Nick Phillips, Nov. 22
In one of the most-viewed stories on the NI’s website in 2019, Lowell Robinson of the border-front Tres Bellotas Ranch in Western Santa Cruz County described how he had discovered a Border Patrol surveillance camera that had been placed on his private property without permission.
What’s more, he said, it was pointed away from the border and toward his house.
Robinson, who suspected he was being targeted after he reported a local Border Patrol agent for wrongdoing in January, confiscated the camera and initially refused to give it back.
As for the Border Patrol, they acknowledged putting a camera “near the Robinsons’ ranch specifically to monitor family unit crossings,” but did not address his assertion that it was placed on his land and pointed at his house.
By Genesis Lara, Nov. 29
Reporter Genesis Lara offered a first-hand account of the second and final day of the annual “corridas” at the 3,000-acre communal property known as the Ejido El Valle south of Cananea, Sonora.
The longtime tradition of corridas, once a requirement for all Mexican ranchers to take inventory of and manage their herds, involves gathering free-range cattle, corralling them, separating the calves from the rest of the group, and then selling cows and calves as needed.
“It’s easy to enjoy all of it because it’s very pretty work – riding on horseback and working in the corrals. I like every part of it,” said 60-year-old Marcos Ortiz of Ejido El Valle.