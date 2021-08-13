A carved-away mountainside in the Pajarito Mountains west of Nogales, visible for miles around, stands as a conspicuous reminder of border wall construction that was abruptly abandoned earlier this year.
It’s been seven months since the frantic rush to install new sections of border fence in the waning days of Donald Trump’s presidency. But the remnants of that effort – even in areas where no new fencing was installed – haven’t faded.
Contractors eventually installed almost 30 miles of new border fence and the government paid nearly $1 billion for work in the local area. Work crews also cleared many more miles of wide access roads through the mountains before President Joe Biden took office in January and put a stop to Trump’s border wall building here and across the Southwest border.
Now, the federal government is embarking on a plan to remove safety hazards at the sites and eventually address environmental issues created by the construction.
Mitigation efforts got underway at border wall construction sites near Yuma last month and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced last week that clean-up efforts had started at nine other project areas. That included the Tucson 10/28 site, which was supposed to include approximately 45 miles of new fencing in Santa Cruz and Pima counties.
Jay Field, a USACE spokesman, said that the current clean-up projects are related to health and safety.
“Specific activities will include filling open trenches, cutting and capping conduit, making gate foundations safe, making maintenance roads safe and grading around handholds and manholes,” he wrote in an email.
Still, it’s not clear what the remediation work in Santa Cruz County will entail, or when it will be completed.
In the Pajarito Mountains, contractors began gouging out the mountainside a year ago to create a “staging area” for border wall construction to the east and west of the spot, located approximately seven miles west of the Mariposa Port of Entry, in the midst of the Coronado National Forest.
On Wednesday, much of the heavy machinery that had been left at the staging area for months after the project was halted had been moved off. Still, four excavators remained parked there, along with at least one dump truck, a front-loader, trencher, several trailers, and other miscellaneous containers and tanks. A concrete batch plant was also still at the site, which is approximately the size of six football fields laid side-by-side.
To the east of Nogales, another construction site looked closer to abandoned. At a flattened gravel worksite about 10 miles east of the city that once held more than a dozen pieces of heavy machinery, only a water tank trailer and a flatbed stacked with metal rebar remained. More than 300 panels of bollard fence had been laid on their side along the border fence.
Before the work stopped early this year, 28 new miles of bollard fencing went up in the Tucson 10/28 project area and contractor Fisher Sand & Gravel was paid nearly $963 million of the original $1.35 billion contract, according to Field.
Democrats and environmental groups criticized the wall construction, which went forward under the Trump administration without assessments to determine the projects’ environmental impact. Now, they’re calling for extensive mitigation work.
“Border wall construction has disrupted wildlife corridors and caused irreparable environmental harm to the border regions of Santa Cruz County that will require decades of clean-up and habitat restoration,” U.S. Rep. Raul Grijalva, a Tucson Democrat whose district includes Santa Cruz County, said in an emailed statement.
“These roads and staging areas were built in a hurry and not engineered to last,” wrote Randy Serraglio, a conservation advocate with the Center for Biological Diversity. “With this epic monsoon season we’re having, erosion is a huge concern, and in fact is already becoming a big problem.”
In a phone conversation, Field said that while the current phase of clean-up work is focused on safety issues, the government could eventually conduct further mitigation work to remediate environmental damage. Bollard fencing panels left stacked at work sites will eventually be carted away, he added.
Immediately west of Nogales, Fisher managed to complete approximately seven miles of new 30-foot-tall bollard fencing before Biden put the brakes on the project, though some gaps still exist. The new fencing stops abruptly at the staging area in the Pajarito Mountains, directly below a 19th-century border monument that now sits at the edge of a man-made cliff.
From there, a wide scar extends west for several miles through the previously pristine forest, where crews ripped through ridges and filled in drainages to prepare for a wall that was never built.
On the west flank of the Patagonia Mountains, no new fencing was installed, but a roughly 1,000-foot-long trench was dug in preparation for anchoring the bollards in concrete. The trench is more than a foot wide and, at some points, as much as six feet deep.
Monsoon rains had already washed away large chunks of the widened border road by Thursday morning. In some places, the water had formed ponds around piles of old railroad ties, which were once used as waist-high vehicle barriers along the border.
Manuel Ruiz, the Santa Cruz County supervisor whose district includes Nogales and the main construction sites, said he was “absolutely” concerned about the sites and what might happen to people or animals that find themselves in a dangerous situation at the work areas.
“You have wildlife out there, you have cattle out there… you have people that are going, whether they’re out their legally or if they’re trying to come across” the border, he said.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Clark.)