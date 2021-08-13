The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality says it’s ready to approve another permit for South32, which will clear the way for the mining company to start dewatering at the Hermosa Project in the Patagonia Mountains.
In an email sent last week, an ADEQ spokeswoman said the Aquifer Protection Permit (APP) would be issued once the company pays a processing fee to the agency. The department said last month that it would approve an Arizona Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (AZPDES) permit. The permit decisions could be appealed.
In a presentation last summer to the Santa Cruz County Board of Supervisors, a South32 representative said the minerals the company wants to take out of the ground are currently stuck beneath groundwater. The APP and the AZPDES permit will let the company pump the water out of the way to get access to the mineral deposits and then dump the water into Harshaw Creek, south of the Town of Patagonia.
“These permits signal incremental progress toward our underground exploration, and we’re now evaluating when construction of our related water treatment plant can commence,” South32 Spokeswoman Jenny Fiore-Magana said in an email. She didn’t say what the timeline for construction or dewatering work is.
The permits have drawn scrutiny and criticism from environmental groups, who say the company’s planned work could have negative impacts on Harshaw Creek and downstream drinking water sources.
Carolyn Shafer, mission coordinator for the local watchdog group Patagonia Area Resource Alliance said in an email that “there continues to be serious issues with the permits” and that the organization is “reviewing its appeal options.”
“It is past time for our elected officials to accept the reality of climate crisis and mega-drought and make protecting water a more important priority than corporate profits,” she added.